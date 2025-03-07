Langston Wins First SAC Women's Basketball Tournament Championship
Langston broke out to an early lead in the first half and was able to hold on in the second half to claim the Sooner Athletic Conference Women's Basketball Tournament Championship presented by The Oklahoma Ford Dealers for the first time since joining the league by defeating Mid-America Christian 64-54 on Tuesday evening at the C.F. Gayles Fieldhouse in Langston, Okla.
The top-seeded Lions opened the game by hitting their first three shots and were 3-of-4 from the line to grab a 10-2 lead with 6:16 remaining in the period. The Evangels rallied over the last part of the opening frame to cut the deficit to 18-12.
The teams exchanged leads in the second quarter until the Lions surged ahead by scoring the last 10 points of the half, extending their advantage to 39-23 at the break. The Lions shot 44 percent from the field during this period, making six three-point shots to maintain their lead.
After adding to the lead in the third period, the Evangels shot 44 percent from the field and cut the Langston advantage to nine points late in the contest, but the Lions were able to hold off the rally by knocking down six free throws to garner the victory.
Koreea Kirksey paced the Lions' offensive attack with 22 points, Jordan Brown chipped in with 13, and Diamond Richardson scored 11 points in the win. Jordan Conner led the way on the boards with 11 caroms as Langston improved to 29-2 on the year.
Kylee Scheer led the Evangels with 17 points, while Talayah Thomas added nine markers and six rebounds, with Hailey Tunnell snagging a team-high eight boards as Mid-America Christian will move on with a record of 25-6.
Both teams will advance to the 2025 NAIA Women's Basketball Tournament, as the Lions earned the first automatic berth by winning both conference titles, while the Evangels gained the second berth by being the tournament runner-up.
The following is the 2025 SAC All-Tournament Team:
- Susanna Moran, College of the Ozarks
- Megan Nestor, Wayland Baptist
- Kylee Scheer, Mid-America Christian
- Shy Christopher, Mid-America Christian
- Koreea Kirksey, Langston
- Tournament Most Valuable Player – Jordan Brown, Langston
*Courtesy Langston University Athletics and Sooner Athletic Conference
