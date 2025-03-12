MEAC Men's Basketball All-Conference Awards: Howard Phenom Blake Harper Wins Multiple Honors
NORFOLK, Va., March 11, 2025 – Howard freshman guard Blake Harper was named Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Men's Basketball Player and Rookie of the Year, the conference announced Tuesday evening in the Chrysler Hall during the third annual MEAC BBT Awards.
Coppin State’s Toby Nnadozie earned Defensive Player of the Year honors. Norfolk State’s Brian Moore, Jr., garnered the Newcomer of the Year honors, while 6th-Player of the Year laurels went to South Carolina State’s Davion Everett. S.C. State head coach Erik Martin was named the MEAC Coach of the Year.
All awards were voted on by the league’s head coaches and sports information directors.
Harper ranks first in the MEAC and 31st nationally in scoring with 19.3 points per game while ranking 32nd nationally in cumulative points with 597. He earned 18 consecutive MEAC Rookie of the Week honors with 29 double-digit performances including five 30-point games on the season. In addition to leading in scoring,
Harper ranked second in the MEAC in rebounds per game (6.3), fourth in assists (3.5) per game and helped his team finish with a 7-7 conference record and a No. 4 seed heading into the 2025 tournament. He has made 209 of his 255 free throws this season to rank third and second nationally in free throws made and attempts, respectively.
Nnadozie ranks tenth in the nation and first in the MEAC in steals with 72 on the season and averaged 2.5 per game to rank eighth in the NCAA. He also ranked in the MEAC’s top 15 in scoring (12.5 pts) and assists (2.4 ast) per game. Nnadozie recorded a season-high eight steals against Cheyney on Jan. 16, and scored a season-high 29 points against Delaware State on March 3.
Moore Jr. was the second-leading scorer in the MEAC, averaging 19.0 points per game throughout the season. He boasts the second-best shooting percentage (55.6 %) and third best free-throw percentage (83.3 %) in the league while sitting sixth in assists (3.1) and seventh in steals (1.3) per game.
He ranks 33rd nationally with 213 field goals made this season and is 41st with 588 points. He has scored in double-figures in 30 of 31 games this season including 13 20-point games and two games of 30 or more points.
Everett was the third-leading scorer for his team, averaging 10.1 points per game throughout the season. He ranks 12th in the league in rebounds averaging 4.6 per game. He recorded 15 double-digit scoring performances including two games of 20 points or more points including a season-high 23 points in the win over Coppin State on February 17. He helped his team win a share of the MEAC regular season crown for the first time since 2002-03.
Coach Martin led his team to an 11-3 mark in MEAC regular season action and an 18-12 overall record while closing out the regular season on a nine-game win streak. His team ranks second in the MEAC in scoring offense averaging 80.1 points per game while holding their opponents to just 70.9 points per game for the second-best scoring defense.
S.C. State leads the MEAC in steals per game averaging 9.53 which also ranks 12th in the NCAA. Coach Martin has led his team to rank second nationally in bench points per game averaging 36.8 points, third in turnovers forced per game at 16.53, seventh in free throw attempts per game at 25.9 and eighth in free throws made per game with 18.3.
2025 All-MEAC Men’s Basketball Honors
Coach of the Year – Erik Martin, S.C. State
Player of the Year – Blake Harper, Howard
Rookie of the Year - Blake Harper, Howard
Defensive Player of the Year – Toby Nnadozie, Coppin State
Newcomer of the Year – Brian Moore, Jr., Norfolk State
6th Player of the Year – Davion Everett, S.C. State
First-Team All-MEAC
Martaz Robinson, Delaware State
Blake Harper, Howard
Kameron Hobbs, Morgan State
Brian Moore Jr., Norfolk State
Drayton Jones, S.C. State
Second-Team All-MEAC
Robert Smith, Delaware State
Marcus Dockery, Howard
Will Thomas, Morgan State
Po'Boigh King, N.C. Central
Omar Croskey, S.C. State
Third-Team All-MEAC
Toby Nnadozie, Coppin State
Kaseem Watson, Delaware State
Cameron Shockley-Okeke, Howard
Ketron "KC" Shaw, Maryland Eastern Shore
Christian Ings, Norfolk State
All-Rookie Team
Ponce James, Delaware State
Blake Harper, Howard
Calvin Robins Jr., Howard
Kyrell Shaw, Maryland Eastern Shore
Jayden Johnson, S.C. State
All-Defensive Team
Toby Nnadozie, Coppin State
Ayodele Taiwo, Howard
Daniel Akitoby, Morgan State
Kuluel Mading, Norfolk State
Drayton Jones, S.C. State
