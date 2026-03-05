Morehouse Advances to Semifinal Round After Defeating Edward Waters

No. 1 seed Morehouse College beat Edward Waters 72-62 in the 2026 SIAC Men’s Basketball Tournament quarterfinal at Clayton County Convocation Center in Morrow, Georgia. Brandon Peters was a rebound shy of a double-double, leading the Maroon Tigers with 20 points, 9 rebounds, and two assists. He was perfect from the foul line, hitting 10-for-10.

“I've tried to prepare our guys all year,” Coach Larry Dixon said. “We take every game one at a time and will get back to rest. We don’t know our next opponent, so we're preparing for both teams, but I'm just ecstatic we won.”

Josiah Lawson contributed 17 points and 3 rebounds. JerMontae Hill ended the first half with a half-court buzzer beater, giving Morehouse a 36-25 halftime lead. He finished with a double-double: 13 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, and two steals.

Morehouse will face the winner of Savannah State vs. Miles on Friday at 8 p.m. ET.



“Anytime you play in the tournament setting, it's survival and advance. You get one more chance to play, one more day,” Dixon noted.

The Maroon Tigers controlled most of the game until Jahlil Green’s dunk closed to within 6 points, 68-62, with 28 seconds remaining. Brandon Peters was fouled by Amayoa’ah Phillips in the backcourt to stop the clock. Peters sank both free throws, allowing Morehouse to expand its lead to 70-62.

Morehouse’s defense forced Phillips to launch an errant three-pointer, where Sincere Moore grabbed the defensive rebound with 16 seconds on the clock. A Keshawn Evan foul sent Moore to the charity stripe, where he missed the first attempt.

Jayvon Johnson snatched the rebound, took the ball down court to miss an open jumper. Peters rebounded and tossed the basketball over the half-court to JerMontae Hill for the exclamation game-ending dunk.

The Maroon Tigers connected on 40.4 percent of their baskets from the floor, 36 percent from beyond the arc, and 21 for 24 from the free throw line for an 87.5 percent rate.

Edward Waters finished the evening scoring on 22 of 56 shots from the floor, 38.5 percent from behind the three-point line, and added 13 of 29

Coach Dixon acknowledges his team's fatigue. They were sluggish early, but will review film on Miles and Savannah State. He plans to rest the team.

“We'll review film on both teams, Miles and Savannah State... I’m going to get the players off their legs, because we've been playing a lot of games... I’ve got to have them rested.”

Edward Waters never led, but tied early after tip-off. Jaelen Nelson led with 17 points, while Keshawn Evans and Myles Hosten added 12 and 11 points.

Wednesday’s SIAC Tournament Games

MEN: Tuskegee defeated Benedict 70-53. The Golden Tigers advance to the semifinals to face the LeMoyne-Owens vs. Clark Atlanta winner.

WOMEN: Albany State upsets Edward Waters, 80-49. Miles advances after a 68-63 win over Allen.