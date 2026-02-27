Morehouse Wins SIAC East Championship with Victory Over Spring Hill

Morehouse College secured the No. 1 seed in the SIAC East division with a decisive 82-72 win over Spring Hill at Forbes Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. The Maroon Tigers have had an impressive season under first-year head coach Larry Dixon, finishing with an overall record of 19-9 and a strong 19-5 record in the SIAC.

Josiah Lawson led Morehouse with 24 points, 2 assists, and 1 rebound. Brandon Peters (15), Jared White (14), Sincere Moore (11), and JerMontae Hill (10) all contributed scoring in double figures on the evening.

The Maroon Tigers notched 32 points from the bench while shooting 42.9 percent from the floor, 35.3 percent from beyond the arc, and 94.1 percent from the charity stripe.

Rocco Lamuno was the leading scorer for Spring Hill with 28 points, also adding 7 rebounds and 7 assists in the loss. The Badgers end the season at 4-24 overall and 4-20 in the SIAC.

Team Comparison

Field Goals: Morehouse 27-63 (42.9%) | Spring Hill 24-49 (49.0%)

3-Pointers: Morehouse 12-34 | Spring Hill 12-23

Free Throws: Morehouse 16-17 | Spring Hill 12-17

Rebounds: Spring Hill 35 | Morehouse 30

Assists: Morehouse 16 | Spring Hill 16

Turnovers: Spring Hill 19 | Morehouse 7

Points off Turnovers: Morehouse 26 | Spring Hill 10

Fast Break Points: Morehouse 18 | Spring Hill 8

Bench Points: Morehouse 32 | Spring Hill 6

Morehouse Leaders

Josiah Lawson: 24 points (7 FG, 9-9 FT)

Brandon Peters: 15 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals

Jared White: 14 points, 5 assists

Sincere Moore: 11 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals

JerMontae Hill: 10 points, 7 rebounds

What's Next?

The SIAC Basketball Tournament will begin at the Clayton County Convocation Center on Wednesday, March 4. The Maroon Tigers are set to face the winner of the quarterfinal matchup between #5 East Edward Waters and #4 West Central State. The game is set to broadcast at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+.