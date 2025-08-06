Morehouse College Hosted NBPA HBCU Top 50 Camp
ATLANTA, GA | The seventh annual NBPA HBCU Top 50 Camp wrapped up a dynamic three-day showcase at Morehouse College, bringing together the nation's top HBCU basketball talent for an immersive experience of skill development, mentorship, and leadership training. Held from July 31 to August 2, the camp featured elite student-athletes from the CIAA, MEAC, SIAC, and SWAC conferences, all under the guidance of current and former NBA players.
A Platform for Excellence
Modeled after the prestigious NBPA Top 100 Camp, the HBCU Top 50 Camp is designed to elevate the holistic development of HBCU athletes. Participants engaged in high-level basketball drills, competitive games, and combine-style evaluations, while also attending sessions on mental wellness, career planning, and personal branding. In addition, the event featured skill development sessions, life skills workshops, financial literacy, and professional networking tailored for the top 50 HBCU men's basketball players.
Among the standout attendees were Morehouse's JerMontae Hill and Sincere Key, both of whom brought impressive resumes to the court.
NBA Mentorship Of HBCU Players
The camp's unique format also included mentorship from NBPA members and alumni, many of whom came to Morehouse's Forbes Arena to coach and inspire the next generation. Guided by a staff of former NBA professionals and respected coaches, the camp aimed to elevate the athletes' game while preparing them for success beyond the hardwood.
Former NBA players Colin Sexton, Sean Wright (NBA Official), Jeremy Lamb, Shawn Respert, Michael Curry, Eddie Curry, and others joined Athletic Director Harold Ellis' 92 in their mentorship of some of the projected top HBCU players for the upcoming season.
Beyond the Game
Morehouse College, one of the nation's most prestigious HBCUs and alma mater to legends like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., provided a fitting backdrop for the NBPA's commitment to empowering Black athletes both on and off the court.
"This is more than just basketball—it's about legacy," said Morehouse Athletic Director Harold Ellis '92. "We want these young men to know they belong at the highest level, and we're here to support them on that journey."
The NBPA HBCU Top 50 continues to grow in stature as a premier summer event for HBCU athletes, offering visibility, mentorship, and opportunities that extend far beyond the game. The NBPA HBCU Top 50 Camp continues to be a beacon for opportunity, not just for athletic advancement but for personal growth.