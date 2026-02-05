Morehouse College President Releases A Statement Regarding Coach Taylor Incident

HBCU Legends obtained a copy of a statement from Morehouse College President, Dr. F. Dubois Bowman, Ph.D. The prepared letter was addressed to the institution's students, faculty, and staff regarding the postgame handcuffing incident of Tuskegee head basketball coach Benjy Taylor.

Also, the announcement from Dr. Bowman provided clarity for Morehouse's delayed response to the matter.

"I am writing to address the unfortunate incident that occurred during the basketball game against Tuskegee on Saturday. There was an escalated incident that resulted in Tuskegee’s head coach Benjy Taylor’s brief detainment and escort off the court by a safety officer, after asserting there was a breach in game management and safety protocols. The College issued an apology directly to Coach Taylor on the night of the game, as the detainment did not reflect the desires that we have for Morehouse. Morehouse staff quickly connected with Tuskegee and the SIAC leadership to collaborate on a path forward in goodwill. Since then, the incident involving the officer and Coach Taylor has become an active legal matter, limiting further comments.

To fully understand what took place, Morehouse did not rush to issue public commentary but rather collected information for broader context, including video footage and interviews with witnesses. Many public accounts have not fully and accurately captured the context of what occurred and, in some cases, have mischaracterized our students and the institution. As an attendee at the game, I did not observe conduct that was clearly outside of what is commonly seen at competitive collegiate athletic events, specifically at the conclusion of a winning home game, when fellow Morehouse students were congratulating the Morehouse basketball players.

The SIAC published a statement on Monday announcing the conclusion of an investigation and issuing sanctions against Morehouse related to crowd control and safe entry and exit at the game. While Morehouse leadership and I take the SIAC’s findings seriously, we have questions about an investigation that did not include a request for the College’s input but ultimately determined responsibility and a fine. This falls short of the due diligence expected of a fair and comprehensive process, and we are engaging directly with the SIAC to reconsider, given the precedent such decisions set for all SIAC institutions.

As we move forward, Morehouse will continue to stand for integrity, accountability, and responsible leadership. We will engage constructively while advocating for fair treatment and accurate representation, consistent with our legacy of upholding standards that have defined Morehouse College for more than a century."

Sincerely, Dr. F. Dubois Bowman

MOREHOUSE'S SILENCE WAS UNDER SCRUTINY (Published 2/3/26)

HOUSTON — In 1963, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. warned that “nothing in the world is more dangerous than sincere ignorance and conscientious stupidity.” More than six decades later, those words resonate uncomfortably for his alma mater, Morehouse College, not because of what the institution has said, but because of what it has not.

Several days after Tuskegee University men’s basketball coach Benjy Taylor was handcuffed and escorted off the court following a Jan. 31 game at Morehouse’s Forbes Arena, the college has yet to publicly explain what happened, apologize, or outline how it will prevent a similar incident in the future. In that vacuum, criticism has grown, pressure has mounted, and the school’s reputation as a moral and social justice leader has come under scrutiny.

What Happened at Forbes Arena — and What Followed

The incident occurred after Tuskegee’s road game against Morehouse in Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) play. Video circulating on social media shows Coach Taylor being detained by security personnel inside the arena, in full view of players, fans, and family members.

Taylor has since retained civil rights attorney Harry Daniels, along with attorneys Gregory Reynald Williams and Gerald Griggs. In a statement, his legal team described the handcuffing as humiliating and unnecessary, calling for accountability from the college.

“I am at a loss for words, and I am upset about how I was violated and treated today...For my players, my family and people of Tuskegee to witness that is heartbreaking for me.” Benjy Taylor, Tuskegee MBB Coach

Tuskegee Acts Quickly

Tuskegee moved quickly to respond and solidified support:

Reginald Ruffin, Tuskegee’s vice president of intercollegiate athletics and athletic director, issued an immediate statement supporting Taylor and expressing concern about his treatment.

Taylor spoke with media outlets to provide his account of the incident.

The SIAC fined Morehouse an undisclosed amount and announced it would require corrective measures to ensure compliance with conference security policies.

Tuskegee President Dr. Mark Brown met with the team, coaches, Taylor, and Ruffin on Feb. 2 to address the situation and reaffirm institutional support.

Tuskegee University President Mark A. Brown and Athletic Director Reginald Ruffin issued a joint statement expressing support for Taylor and affirming his conduct. “During the events in question, Coach Taylor acted solely out of his fundamental responsibility to protect his student-athletes and staff — particularly in an environment where agreed-upon and customary game-management and security protocols were not properly carried out,” their statement read. “His conduct remained measured, professional, and entirely consistent with the expectations of a head coach entrusted with the safety of his team.”

Meanwhile, Morehouse has remained publicly silent. HBCU Legends reached out to Morehouse athletic director Harold Ellis, but no resolution or statement has been announced. Having us wonder if one has ever been penned.

The Unanswered...

This is not simply an athletic dispute between basketball programs. Morehouse College is widely regarded as one of the nation’s most socially conscious institutions, with a legacy tied to civil rights leadership and the moral authority of Dr. King himself. That legacy makes silence more than a communications misstep; it becomes a moral and reputational issue.

Security misjudgments happen at sporting events across the country. What separates this case is the social context: a Black coach, leading young Black men, detained in handcuffs at an HBCU known for producing leaders committed to justice and dignity.

Even if the security officer believed he was acting appropriately, the optics — and impact — are damaging. Morehouse’s failure to address the matter publicly leaves unanswered questions:

What prompted the decision to detain Taylor?

Was de-escalation attempted before handcuffs were used?

Were campus or contracted security officers properly trained in handling disputes involving coaches and visiting teams?

What steps will be taken to ensure this does not happen again?

What's Next Matters Beyond Basketball

Dr. King also warned against delay in moments that demand clarity and action. “There is such a thing as being too late,” he said. In this case, every day without a statement deepens skepticism about Morehouse’s commitment to its own stated values.

Tuskegee has acted with transparency and urgency. The conference has imposed consequences. The legal process is now in motion. The missing voice in this story remains the host institution.

Morehouse College does not need to admit guilt to speak with accountability. It does need to explain, acknowledge harm, and outline corrective steps. If an HBCU that brands itself as a beacon of Black excellence and social justice cannot clearly condemn the public handcuffing of a respected Black coach, the question becomes: who can?

The court of public opinion is not asking for perfection — it is asking for answers.

For now, the conversation is far from over; it's just begun.

At this moment, Morehouse has an opportunity to live up to its legacy, Dr. King’s, and the civil rights movement with a note of accountability. Silence risks all.

