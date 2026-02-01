Tuskegee Coach's Bizarre Handcuffing Overshadowed Morehouse College's Nine-Game SIAC Winning Streak

Morehouse versus Tuskegee — whether football or basketball — has always been a tense but fun rivalry since my days at Da' House in the late 80's. Unfortunately, the latest installment became bizarre beyond reasonable comprehension and is now a national spectacle, with very little clarity.

The story at Forbes Arena on Saturday should have centered on Morehouse extending its SIAC winning streak to nine games (8-0 in the East) with a 77–69 victory over Tuskegee. Instead, it was overshadowed by a postgame scene in which Tuskegee head men’s basketball coach Benjy Taylor was handcuffed and escorted off the court by a law enforcement officer after raising concerns about his players’ safety.

Taylor was detained moments after the final buzzer as both teams moved into the customary handshake line. In a statement to Jeff Goodman of The Field of 68, Taylor said he believed he was “violated” and “heartbroken” by how the situation unfolded in front of his team, family, and Tuskegee supporters. He said his focus was on removing members of the Morehouse football team who had joined the handshake line and were, according to Taylor, yelling obscenities in close proximity to his players.

“I am at a loss for words, and I am upset about how I was violated and treated today,” Coach Taylor told Jeff Goldman of the Field of 68. “For my players, my family, and people of Tuskegee to witness that is heartbreaking for me. I was simply trying to get the football team out of the handshake line as they were following right behind me, and the team yelling obscenities! It was a very dangerous situation.”

HBCU Legends reached out to the Morehouse College Athletic Director, Harold Ellis, for a comment, but haven’t received a response to the inquiry. At this point, no one has clarified if the officer was employed by Morehouse College or the Atlanta Police Department.

Video provided by HBCU Gameday shows Taylor in an animated discussion with a uniformed officer near midcourt as players, coaches, and staff passed through the handshake line. Taylor appears to gesture toward the area where Morehouse football players had mingled with the teams before the officer turns him around and places him in handcuffs.

The security officer later characterized Taylor as “very aggressive” and “the aggressor,” a description Tuskegee officials have disputed, according to HBCU Gameday.

Taylor was released and allowed to travel with the Tuskegee basketball team.

In response to the incident, Reginald Ruffin, Tuskegee College Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics and Athletic Director, posted support for Coach Taylor:

TU Family and Friends,

Tuskegee University and its Department of Intercollegiate Athletics write this letter to express our full and unequivocal support of Head Men’s Basketball Coach Taylor following the events surrounding the January 31, 2026, contest between Tuskegee University and Morehouse College.

Coach Taylor has consistently demonstrated the highest standards of leadership, professionalism, integrity, and care for student-athletes throughout his tenure at Tuskegee University. His actions on that day were rooted in his fundamental responsibility to protect his student-athletes and staff, particularly in an environment where agreed-upon security measures were not properly executed. At no time did Coach Taylor act in a manner unbecoming of Tuskegee University or the profession of collegiate athletics. Rather, he responded as any responsible head coach would by advocating for the safety, order, and well-being of his team. His commitment to his players, their families, and the institution was evident and consistent with the values of Tuskegee University.

We are deeply concerned by the circumstances that led to Coach Taylor being placed in a position where he felt compelled to intervene, and we stand firmly in our belief that no coach should ever be subjected to such a situation for prioritizing student-athlete safety. Tuskegee University remains committed to working collaboratively with the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) and our peer institutions to ensure that proper security protocols are enforced uniformly and consistently at all conference competitions. The safety and dignity of our student-athletes, coaches, and staff are non-negotiable.

Coach Taylor continues to have the full confidence, trust, and support of the University Administrations and the Athletic Administration. We are proud of his leadership and grateful for his unwavering dedication to our student-athletes and the Tuskegee University community.

The incident has sparked questions about event management and security responsibilities at Morehouse home games. As of Sunday, Morehouse administrators had not publicly clarified whether the officer involved was employed by the college or by local law enforcement.

A source told HBCU Legends that Morehouse is reviewing the events surrounding Saturday’s game and is expected to release a statement addressing the incident.

