Coach Byron Smith Calls For Better Medical Care For HBCU Student-Athletes
HOUSTON - Prairie View A&M men’s basketball coach Byron Smith is calling for stronger medical support for student-athletes at HBCUs, firmly stating that institutions must prioritize player health over winning.
Speaking recently with Charles Porter during a postgame interview, Coach Smith shifted the conversation from statistics and performance to what he described as an urgent need for better care, advocacy, and institutional accountability for injured athletes.
“At the end of the day, these are people’s children,” Smith said. “We have to do a better job with these kids.”
Smith’s comments were sparked by concerns over the health of Prairie View guard Tai’Reon Joseph, once among the nation’s top scorers. Joseph’s production has dropped this season, and Smith mentioned that the decline is tied to a lingering injury that he believes has not been fully addressed.
“Terryon doesn’t just go from being one of the top scorers in the country to not scoring in double figures,” Smith said. “The kid has been hurt for a while now, and I don’t think we’ve done him a great service by not digging deeper into his injury.”
Smith stopped short of detailing specific medical failures but made clear that, in his view, Prairie View — and many HBCUs — must invest more in sports medicine, rehabilitation, and preventative care.
Too often, he noted, players feel pressure to play through pain rather than fully recover.
“These young men put their bodies on the line every night,” Smith said. “It’s not just tape and ice. It’s about compassion, diligence and doing the right thing even when it’s inconvenient.”
His remarks reflect a broader conversation across HBCU athletics about resource disparities compared to Power 4 programs, particularly in athletic training, imaging, and long-term injury management.
Many HBCUs operate with smaller budgets, fewer full-time medical staff, and limited access to advanced diagnostic tools — gaps that advocates say can leave student-athletes vulnerable.
Smith framed the issue as both moral and practical.
“You have to support the program, but more importantly, you have to support these kids,” he said. “If I leave this job tomorrow and get another one, that’s fine — but I’m always going to stand up for my players.”
Known for his transparency, Smith said he prefers directness to diplomacy.
“I don’t stab people in the back — I stab them in the chest,” he said. “I’m always going to tell the truth and stand on business.”
As Prairie View continues SWAC play, Smith’s message extends beyond basketball.
He wants administrators, alumni, and boosters to treat athlete health as a top priority — not an afterthought.
“These aren’t just jerseys and numbers,” Smith said. “They’re someone’s son, someone’s brother, someone’s family. That has to matter.”
