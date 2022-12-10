Ranking Grambling's Upset of Vanderbilt

The Grambling Tigers are making noise in the SWAC with their second significant upset of the season by taking down Vanderbilt 64-62 in Nashville at Memorial Gym.

Grambling State Tigers head coach Donte' Jackson applauds as he walks the sidelines at Desert Financial Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. Basketball Asu Mbb Grambling State At Arizona State; Credit:© Alex Gould/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Tigers head coach Donte' Jackson has done a fantastic job keeping his team confident against Power Five programs this season. In the Pac-12/SWAC series on Nov. 11, Grambling dismantled the Colorado 83-74 to lead off the SWAC's 3-2 advantage in the games.

Vanderbilt previously had an 11-0 record against SWAC opponents before the G-Men rode into Nashville on Friday, Dec. 9, at 7 PM ET.

How do the upsets rank in NCAA Division 1 basketball this season on Kenpom.com?

No. 8 - (Ranked 324) Grambling St. 83, (Ranked 58) Colorado 74, Game Value = 7.1%

No 21 - (Ranked 251) Grambling St. 64, (Ranked 86) Vanderbilt 62, Game Value = 10.7%

Conference foe Alcorn State's 66-57 defeat of Wichita State ranks a spot higher at No. 7 with a game value of 3.6%.

Odds of the Game

The Tigers' probability of winning grew to 31.1% with close to 13 minutes in the first half. After halftime, they dropped to 11%and jumped to 59.5% with a little less than 7 minutes remaining in the contest. Vanderbilt's 12-2 run dipped Grambling to 10.8% with 2 minutes on the clock.

However, the G-Men climbed top 65.6% at 60 seconds and fell slightly to 58.9% before pulling off the two-point victory.

Minimum Win Probability: 8.8% (Ranked No. 104) Dominance: 0.76 (Ranked No. 849) Excitement: 2.23 (Ranked No. 206) Tension: 2.00 (Ranked No. 285)

Game FYI

Grambling had only two players (Cowart, Gordon) in double figures compared to Vanderbilt's four players (Lawrence, Robbins, Thomas, and Smith).

Tigers leading scorer Carte'Are Gordon played 28 minutes, accounted for 25% of the scoring,

Vanderbilt is in the Top 100 opponents for NCAA Division 1 Men's Basketball teams.

The Tigers limited Vanderbilt to 24 first-half points.

Grambling's largest lead was 14-2 at 11:55 in the 1st half.

Vanderbilt's largest lead was 60-57 at 1:58 in the 2nd half.

Time: 2:03 hr.

Grambling is 6-3 and faces Virginia Tech on Dec. 17, followed by Liberty and Wisconsin before returning home to take on North American on Dec. 29.

