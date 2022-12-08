HOUSTON, Tx. – Coach Deion Sanders is building a "Dream Team" of assistant coaches at the University of Colorado – similar to his blueprint at Jackson State. He's reaching deep into the HBCU coaching fraternity by offering Vincent Dancy a position in his Colorado Buffaloes' assistant coaching staff.

The rumors of former head coach Vincent Dancy leaving Mississippi Valley State hit the gossip cycle on Wednesday.

Coach Prime will name him the Buffaloes' safeties coach with a sizeable salary increase for the former Delta Devils leader.

It's a smart move for Sanders and Dancy. Sanders has a capable, trusted, and hard-working coach from an HBCU that brings value to the Colorado program. i believe that no one will be a more fierce, dedicated, and trusted ally than Coach Dancy for Coach Prime.

For Dancy, it will enhance his coaching profile, learn under Sanders, challenge FBS talent, and grow his chances for another head coaching position with a program with better resources than Mississippi Valley State.

The Delta Devils struggled financially, did not have an adequate practice field, and required significant upgrades to Rice-Totten Stadium.

Each highly respects the other as they jettison HBCU football teams in Mississippi for life in the big league at Colorado.

Expect to hear Vincent Dancy's name to be mentioned as a head coaching candidate within the next couple of years.

