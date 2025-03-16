Honoring Slick Watts: Celebrating the Legacy Of An HBCU And NBA Legend
HBCU and NBA legend Donald Earl "Slick" Watts passed away on Mar. 15, 2025, at age 73. The baldheaded guard with his signature headbands left an indelible mark on basketball in the 1970s. We loved to watch his hustle, improvisational skills, and defensive play.
In the years before his stroke, Watts was involved in community activism and helping youth. He had an enduring connection to Seattle and New Orleans.
Slick Watts' death had me to recollect my time as a young kid growing up in New Orleans. I watched with admiration how Donald "Slick" Watts played basketball. During my childhood in the '70s, my father and I would attend college and professional (Jazz, Saints) sporting events in New Orleans. I recall attending games at "The Barn" on Xavier University's campus, where Slick Watts was a superstar.
One memorable night, Watts and the Gold Rush faced off against their crosstown rival, Dillard University, in a highly competitive contest before a sold-out crowd. What an unforgettable experience! I can't recall who won the game, but the energy and passion in the small HBCU arena were incredible. It was a great game.
"Young people need someone to look up to. That's what America is all about, or should be. So I try to do whatever I can to reach as many people as I can," Watts said in an interview.
Watts was signed as an undrafted free agent by basketball legend Bill Russell. When Watts was a rookie, his college coach and Russell's cousin, Bob Hopkins, recommended him. Russell, who was serving as the head coach and general manager for the Seattle team, requested for Watts to attend a camp - the rest was history.
The New Orleans Xavier Herald headlines stated, "Donald' Slick' Watts Makes Sonics Roster." Seattle signed Watts because Russell noted, "Watts was the best-looking guard in camp and oftentimes embarrassed the other players."
NBA Career and Seattle Legacy
Former Sonics owner Sam Schulman offered Watts a "three-year contract for upwards of $100,000 per year and unheard-of figure for a walk-on."
Watts became a fan favorite during his five and half seasons with the SuperSonics (1973-1978), becoming the first NBA player leading the league in assists (8.1/game) and steals (3.2/game) during the same season (1975-76).
"I'm the type of ball player who gets his kicks by getting other people to score and getting my assists," Watts to the AP.
His high-energy style defined Seattle's pre-championship era. Lenny Wilkins took over for Watts' collegiate coach, Bob Hopskins, who lasted 22 games with the Sonics. The team traded to the Jazz mid-season before Seattle's 1979 NBA title campaign.
He played 39 games with the New Orleans Jazz. Like many fans in the city, we were happy at his arrival. The following season, he signed with the Houston Rockets before retiring in 979. Despite not finishing his career in Seattle, he remained one of the franchise's ambassadors.
Key NBA highlights:
- Named to NBA All-Defensive First Team (1976)
- Part of Seattle's 40th Anniversary Team (2007)
- First NBA player to lead the league in both assists and steals. (1975-76)
- First NBA player to popularize the bald look as a fashion statement
- He had four triple-doubles in his NBA career
Why The Bald Head
Watts pioneered the bald head in professional sports. Why? He suffered a football injury at 13 while growing up in Mississippi. The injury damaged his scalp, resulting in patches of hair growth.
He decided to shave his head to avoid being seen with these patches. Later, he added and popularized wearing the headband. Today, NBA star LeBron James wears a headband in each game.
HBCU Roots at Xavier University
Before his NBA career, Watts starred at Xavier University of Louisiana – a historically Black Catholic university (HBCU) – where he:
- Inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame (2011)
- Earned NAIA All-American honors (1972)
- Led back-to-back 20-win seasons
- Secured two NAIA District 30 championships for Xavier
- Became Xavier's first inductee into the Louisiana Association of Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame (1991)
Community Impact and Later Life
Watts transitioned seamlessly from athlete to educator after retirement:
- Taught physical education at Seattle's MLK Jr. Elementary for 20 years
- Co-founded the Watts Basketball Academy with son Donald
- Received the NBA's J. Walter Kennedy Citizenship Award (1976) for community service
- Advocated for Seattle basketball even after the SuperSonics' 2008 relocation
After his stroke in 2021, Watts required constant care until his passing. The tributes flooded social media, with his son Donald Watts Jr. writing: "You did so much for so many us. It was an honor to call you pops."
Donald "Slick" Watts was born on July 21, 195, and raised in Rolling Fork, Mississippi. He married his Xavier college sweetheart, Debra Foster of Mobile, Alabama. His son, Donald Watts Jr, survives him.
