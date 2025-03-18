Southern vs. UC San Diego: NCAA First Four Showdown - Odds, Prediction, How To Watch
HBCU basketball started on an exciting note in the Men's First Four, with Alabama State defeating St. Francis 70-68. This victory marks the Hornets' first NCAA Tournament win in the school's history.
On Tuesday night, the Lady Jaguars of Southern University will face off against the UC San Diego Tritons in the Women's First Four play-in game.
Coach Carlos Funchess said of his Lady Jaguars, "It's a sisterhood. I've seen them grow since Jun. 3. They just became closer and closer, and they'll do anything for each other."
How to Watch: NCAA Women's Play-In Game
- Teams: Southern Jaguars (20-14) vs. UC San Diego Tritons (20-15)
- Date: Wednesday, Mar. 19, 2025
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles
- TV Channel: ESPNU
The winner advances to face No. 1 seed UCLA in the Round of 64 on Friday, Mar. 21.
The Las Vegas sportsbooks have the Tritons as a 2.5 point favorite
Odds
- Spread: -2.5 UC San Diego; +2.5 Southern
- Over/Under: 111.5
BOTTOM LINE: UCSD and Southern meet in the NCAA Tournament First Four round.
X-Factors
Southern Jaguars X-Factors
- Key Player: Aniya Gourdine averaged 11.9 points int the SWAC Tournament and used a stifling defense to cripple her opponents.
UC San Diego Tritons X-Factors
- Key Player: The Tritons are led by Sumayah Sugapong who averages 14.7 points.
Prediction
While UC San Diego is a strong favorite, the tenacious defense of Southern and their embrace of the underdog role will make this "Win-or-Die" game a nail-biter.
After watching the Jaguars all season and some clips of the Tritons, I will give a slight nod to Southern to advance and meet No. 1 UCLA at home in Pauley Pavilion.
Coach Funchess will have the team from Baton Rouge, Louisiana fired up and ready to create a great story in Southern University women's basketball history.
Score another win for HBCU basketball! Southern wins by 1 point.
Discover The HBCU Women's DI Basketball Teams Competing In The Postseason Tournaments
HBCU Division I women's basketball teams will participate in the 2025 postseason in four tournaments.
NCAA DI TOURNAMENT
- Norfolk State (30-4) vs. Maryland (23-7)
- Southern (20-14) vs. UC San Diego (20-15) (PLAY IN)
WBIT TOURNAMENT
- North Carolina A&T (19-11) vs. Virginia Tech (18-12)
WNIT TOURNAMENT
- Texas Southern (16-15) vs. St. Mary's (14-16)
- Alabama A&M (21-10) vs. Chattanooga (16-14)
- Howard (21-11) vs. Siena (17-13)
- Coppin State (18-14) vs. Colgate (23-9)
BCIC TOURNAMENT
Women's (DAY 1)
Game 1: Allen vs. VA Union
Game 2: Clark Atlanta vs. Livingstone
FOLLOW HBCU LEGENDS
Follow Kyle T. Mosley on X (Twitter) @KTMOZE + @HBCULegends + @BlackSportsInc to never miss another breaking news story!
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our HBCU LEGENDS Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE