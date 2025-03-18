HBCU Legends

Southern vs. UC San Diego: NCAA First Four Showdown - Odds, Prediction, How To Watch

How to watch HBCU women's basketball as the Lady Jaguars take on the Lady Tritons.

Kyle T. Mosley

Dec 11, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Southern Jaguars head coach Carlos Funchess reacts during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
Dec 11, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Southern Jaguars head coach Carlos Funchess reacts during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
In this story:

HBCU basketball started on an exciting note in the Men's First Four, with Alabama State defeating St. Francis 70-68. This victory marks the Hornets' first NCAA Tournament win in the school's history.

On Tuesday night, the Lady Jaguars of Southern University will face off against the UC San Diego Tritons in the Women's First Four play-in game.

Coach Carlos Funchess said of his Lady Jaguars, "It's a sisterhood. I've seen them grow since Jun. 3. They just became closer and closer, and they'll do anything for each other."

Southern vs. Texas Southern
Southern vs. Texas Southern / Credit: Southern University Athletics

How to Watch: NCAA Women's Play-In Game

  • Teams: Southern Jaguars (20-14) vs. UC San Diego Tritons (20-15)
  • Date: Wednesday, Mar. 19, 2025
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Location: Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles
  • TV Channel: ESPNU

The winner advances to face No. 1 seed UCLA in the Round of 64 on Friday, Mar. 21.

The Las Vegas sportsbooks have the Tritons as a 2.5 point favorite

Odds

  • Spread: -2.5 UC San Diego; +2.5 Southern
  • Over/Under: 111.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD and Southern meet in the NCAA Tournament First Four round.

Sumayah Sugapong
Sumayah Sugapong / Credit: Derrick Tuskan/UC San Diego

X-Factors

Southern Jaguars X-Factors

  • Key Player:  Aniya Gourdine averaged 11.9 points int the SWAC Tournament and used a stifling defense to cripple her opponents.

UC San Diego Tritons X-Factors

  • Key Player: The Tritons are led by Sumayah Sugapong who averages 14.7 points.

Prediction

While UC San Diego is a strong favorite, the tenacious defense of Southern and their embrace of the underdog role will make this "Win-or-Die" game a nail-biter.

After watching the Jaguars all season and some clips of the Tritons, I will give a slight nod to Southern to advance and meet No. 1 UCLA at home in Pauley Pavilion.

Coach Funchess will have the team from Baton Rouge, Louisiana fired up and ready to create a great story in Southern University women's basketball history.

Score another win for HBCU basketball! Southern wins by 1 point.

Southern Jaguars Women Basketball Team - SWAC Tournament No. 1 Seed
Southern Jaguars Women Basketball Team - SWAC No. 1 Seed / Credit: SU Athletics

Discover The HBCU Women's DI Basketball Teams Competing In The Postseason Tournaments

HBCU Division I women's basketball teams will participate in the 2025 postseason in four tournaments.  

NCAA DI TOURNAMENT

  • Norfolk State (30-4) vs. Maryland (23-7)
  • Southern (20-14) vs. UC San Diego (20-15) (PLAY IN)

WBIT TOURNAMENT

  • North Carolina A&T (19-11) vs. Virginia Tech (18-12)

WNIT TOURNAMENT

  • Texas Southern (16-15) vs. St. Mary's (14-16)
  • Alabama A&M (21-10) vs. Chattanooga (16-14)
  • Howard (21-11) vs. Siena (17-13)
  • Coppin State (18-14) vs. Colgate (23-9)

BCIC TOURNAMENT

Women's (DAY 1)

Game 1: Allen vs. VA Union
Game 2: Clark Atlanta vs. Livingstone

FOLLOW HBCU LEGENDS

Follow Kyle T. Mosley on X (Twitter) @KTMOZE + @HBCULegends + @BlackSportsInc to never miss another breaking news story!

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our HBCU LEGENDS Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

Subscribe to our free HBCU Legends newsletter for the latest HBCU sports news and updates delivered directly to your inbox from HBCU Legends on Sports Illustrated.

HBCU BASKETBALL NEWS

feed

Published |Modified
Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.  Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.  My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances:  WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert),  KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews:  Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns.  For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:

Home/Basketball