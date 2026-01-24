SWAC Basketball: Game Projections For Saturday's Slate Of Tightly Contested Races

HOUSTON — The Southwestern Athletic Conference continues on Saturday, Jan. 24, with a full slate of men’s and women’s basketball games. According to our HBCU Legends' advanced analytics projections, these games will be tightly contested and have an impact on the early-season standings.

SWAC Women’s Basketball - Jan. 24, 2026

HBCU GO SPORTS - THAI FLOYD, NIA SYMONE, LAWRENCIA MOTEN | HBCU GO

Alabama A&M at Texas Southern – 12:00 p.m. CT.

At noon in Houston, Coach Vernette Skeete and Texas Southern host Coach Dawn Thornton and Alabama A&M in a matchup featuring teams currently moving in opposite directions. With a stronger turnover margin and half-court defense, Alabama A&M holds a projected 3–5-point edge. Texas Southern’s offense has struggled to find continuity lately. Watch for Deaja Holmes and Taliyah Logwood to score. This will be a close contest in H-Town.

Jackson State at Bethune-Cookman – 11:30 a.m. ET.

Jackson State travels to Bethune-Cookman for an 11:30 a.m. ET tip in Daytona Beach, we project the Lady Tigers as a 6–9 point favorite. Known for strong defense and rebounding, Jackson State stands out among SWAC teams, while Bethune-Cookman continues its search for offensive consistency.

Prairie View A&M Women Upset Bethune-Cookman | Credit: PVAMU Athletics

Alabama State at Prairie View A&M – 2:00 p.m. CT

At 2:00 p.m. CT, Prairie View A&M welcomes Alabama State. Projections favor the Panthers by a narrow 2–4 points. Their home-court advantage and slightly better offensive efficiency give them a slim edge in what rates as one of the day’s most balanced games.

Mississippi Valley State at Grambling State – Postponed

Mississippi Valley State’s game at Grambling State was postponed, but if it takes place, projections favor Grambling by double digits on the strength of efficiency gaps on both ends of the floor.

Arkansas–Pine Bluff at Southern – 2:30 p.m. CT

Southern hosts Arkansas–Pine Bluff at 2:30 p.m. CT in Baton Rouge. The Lady Jaguars are expected to win by 7 to 10 points and have become early title contenders thanks to strong defense. UAPB has struggled to defend the perimeter.

Alcorn State at Florida A&M – 3:00 p.m. ET

Florida A&M wraps up the women’s games at home against Alcorn State at 3 p.m. ET. The Rattlers are favored by 4 to 7 points, thanks to their ability to force turnovers, which stands out even more than their overall record.

Texas Southern Tigers Basketball Team - 2026 | Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends

SWAC Men’s Basketball - Jan. 24, 2026

Alabama A&M at Texas Southern - 2:30 p.m. CT

Coach Johnny Jones and Texas Southern host Donte’ Jackson’s Alabama A&M team at 2:30 p.m. CT. The Tigers are favored by 3 to 6 points. Even after a slow start, TSU remains one of the league’s top defensive teams. Alabama A&M relies a lot on perimeter shooting.

Bethune-Cookman's Jordan Johnson (11) drives to the hoop during the game against Southern, Monday, Jan. 12, 2026. | Nadia Zomorodian/News-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jackson State at Bethune-Cookman - 4 p.m. ET

League-leading Bethune-Cookman hosts Jackson State at 3 p.m. CT. The Wildcats are projected to win by 2–5 points. Bethune-Cookman’s offensive efficiency has powered its early success. Jackson State’s ceiling remains high behind preseason Player of the Year Daeshun Ruffin, who averages 21.6 points.

Alabama State at Prairie View A&M - 4:30 p.m. CT

Prairie View A&M takes on Alabama State at 4:30 p.m. CT in the Baby Dome. The Panthers are favored by 2 to 4 points with Tai’Reon Joseph leading the SWAC in scoring, 21.6 per contest. Both teams are close in the standings, so this game is important for their positions.

Alcorn State at Florida A&M - 5 p.m. CT

Dec 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Florida A&M Rattlers head coach Charlie Ward on the sideline against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Florida A&M hosts Alcorn State at 5 p.m. CT and is expected to win by 5 to 8 points. FAMU’s nonconference games hurt their overall stats, but in league play, they remain one of the stronger teams in the SWAC at 4-1.

Southern at Arkansas–Pine Bluff - 5:30 p.m. CT

Southern finishes the men’s schedule at home against Arkansas–Pine Bluff at 5:30 p.m. CT. The Jaguars are expected to win by 6 to 9 points, using a balanced offense and strong defense. UAPB is good on offense but struggles with defense.

With the standings close in both divisions, Saturday’s games could change the early SWAC outlook and show how tight the competition is as conference play continues.