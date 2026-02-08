SWAC Titans Clash As Alabama A&M Defeats Southern For 10th Straight Victory

In a hostile environment, with the SWAC race tightening and momentum on the line, Coach Dawn Thornton and Alabama A&M showed why it remains the league’s standard. Coriah Beck stepped to the free-throw line with 1.0 second left and ice in her veins, sinking both shots to deliver a 56–54 win over Southern on Saturday.

If championships aren’t won in February, wins like this one can reveal who is close to one.

The victory was the Bulldogs’ tenth straight in the league. It keeps Alabama A&M (14–9, 10–1 SWAC) alone atop the conference, proving they can win ugly, win late, and win under pressure.

Southern (11–11, 7–4) pushed the Bulldogs to the brink, but championship-caliber teams find a way. Alabama A&M did.

Fourth-Quarter Grit Turns the Game

Southern appeared in control late in the third, leading 43–35 after a 3-pointer from Olivia Delancy and a surge from Jocelyn Tate and Anaja Hall.

Then Kaila Walker happened.

Walker buried a deep 3 with 24 seconds left in the quarter to pull Alabama A&M within five — a small moment that proved huge. The Bulldogs carried that momentum into the fourth, opening with a decisive 12–5 run.

Beck tied it at 43 with a right-wing triple, and Aniya Palmer followed with a driving layup that gave A&M its first lead of the half at 45–43.

From there, it was a heavyweight fight. Southern briefly reclaimed the edge behind a Dixon 3 and a Delancy layup, but Walker answered again, hitting the jumper that tied the game at 52 with 2:42 left, before Palmer finished another drive to make it 54–52 Bulldogs.

Tate’s layup with 1:31 remaining tied it at 54 and set the stage for the final sequence.

The Moment: Beck Delivers

After empty possessions and multiple timeouts, Alabama A&M got the ball in Beck’s hands with the clock winding down. She attacked the rim, drew contact, and walked to the line with everything on her shoulders.

Two shots. One second. No hesitation.

Beck hit both.

Southern’s desperation heave fell short.

Ballgame.

Who Powered Alabama A&M

Kaila Walker — 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting (3-of-4 from deep), including the critical late jumper that tied the game. She was the closer before Beck became the hero.

Coriah Beck — 11 points, 6 rebounds, and the two most important free throws of the season so far.

Jaida Belton — 9 points, 9 rebounds, controlling the paint and helping A&M win the glass 31–27.

As a team, the Bulldogs shot 39.6% from the field and turned 21 Southern turnovers into 21 points, a massive swing in a two-point game.

Even with 23 turnovers of their own, Alabama A&M matched Southern blow for blow — 11 ties and 17 lead changes — and still found a way to finish.

That’s what contenders do.

Southern Fought Like a Contender, Too

The Jaguars didn’t lose because they didn’t compete.

They actually outshot Alabama A&M (41.3% to 39.6%) and dominated bench scoring 34–13.

Four players scored in double figures, led by:

Jestiny Dixon — 10 points (4-of-8, 2-of-3 from deep)

Olivia Delancy — 10 points (2-of-6 from 3)

Southern also held a 23–21 edge in points off turnovers and shot 64.3% at the line. But with only two fast-break points, the Jaguars were forced into a half-court grind — exactly where Alabama A&M is most comfortable.

Why This Game Matters

This wasn’t just another conference win.

This was a road test, a pressure cooker, and a preview of how tight the SWAC tournament could be in March.

Alabama A&M proved it can:

overcome a fourth-quarter deficit

win in hostile territory

execute in late-game chaos

and deliver when the game is on the line

That’s a championship résumé. But don't count out the Jaguars.

What’s Next

Southern travels to meet Texas Southern with a 6:00 PM tipoff at H&PE Arena on Thursday, Feb. 12.

The Bulldogs will host UAPB at 6 PM on Thursday night at AAUM Event Center.