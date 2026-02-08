SWAC Titans Clash As Alabama A&M Defeats Southern For 10th Straight Victory
In this story:
In a hostile environment, with the SWAC race tightening and momentum on the line, Coach Dawn Thornton and Alabama A&M showed why it remains the league’s standard. Coriah Beck stepped to the free-throw line with 1.0 second left and ice in her veins, sinking both shots to deliver a 56–54 win over Southern on Saturday.
If championships aren’t won in February, wins like this one can reveal who is close to one.
The victory was the Bulldogs’ tenth straight in the league. It keeps Alabama A&M (14–9, 10–1 SWAC) alone atop the conference, proving they can win ugly, win late, and win under pressure.
Southern (11–11, 7–4) pushed the Bulldogs to the brink, but championship-caliber teams find a way. Alabama A&M did.
Fourth-Quarter Grit Turns the Game
Southern appeared in control late in the third, leading 43–35 after a 3-pointer from Olivia Delancy and a surge from Jocelyn Tate and Anaja Hall.
Then Kaila Walker happened.
Walker buried a deep 3 with 24 seconds left in the quarter to pull Alabama A&M within five — a small moment that proved huge. The Bulldogs carried that momentum into the fourth, opening with a decisive 12–5 run.
Beck tied it at 43 with a right-wing triple, and Aniya Palmer followed with a driving layup that gave A&M its first lead of the half at 45–43.
From there, it was a heavyweight fight. Southern briefly reclaimed the edge behind a Dixon 3 and a Delancy layup, but Walker answered again, hitting the jumper that tied the game at 52 with 2:42 left, before Palmer finished another drive to make it 54–52 Bulldogs.
Tate’s layup with 1:31 remaining tied it at 54 and set the stage for the final sequence.
The Moment: Beck Delivers
After empty possessions and multiple timeouts, Alabama A&M got the ball in Beck’s hands with the clock winding down. She attacked the rim, drew contact, and walked to the line with everything on her shoulders.
Two shots. One second. No hesitation.
- Beck hit both.
- Southern’s desperation heave fell short.
Ballgame.
Who Powered Alabama A&M
Kaila Walker — 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting (3-of-4 from deep), including the critical late jumper that tied the game. She was the closer before Beck became the hero.
Coriah Beck — 11 points, 6 rebounds, and the two most important free throws of the season so far.
Jaida Belton — 9 points, 9 rebounds, controlling the paint and helping A&M win the glass 31–27.
As a team, the Bulldogs shot 39.6% from the field and turned 21 Southern turnovers into 21 points, a massive swing in a two-point game.
Even with 23 turnovers of their own, Alabama A&M matched Southern blow for blow — 11 ties and 17 lead changes — and still found a way to finish.
That’s what contenders do.
Southern Fought Like a Contender, Too
The Jaguars didn’t lose because they didn’t compete.
They actually outshot Alabama A&M (41.3% to 39.6%) and dominated bench scoring 34–13.
Four players scored in double figures, led by:
Jestiny Dixon — 10 points (4-of-8, 2-of-3 from deep)
Olivia Delancy — 10 points (2-of-6 from 3)
Southern also held a 23–21 edge in points off turnovers and shot 64.3% at the line. But with only two fast-break points, the Jaguars were forced into a half-court grind — exactly where Alabama A&M is most comfortable.
Why This Game Matters
This wasn’t just another conference win.
This was a road test, a pressure cooker, and a preview of how tight the SWAC tournament could be in March.
Alabama A&M proved it can:
- overcome a fourth-quarter deficit
- win in hostile territory
- execute in late-game chaos
- and deliver when the game is on the line
That’s a championship résumé. But don't count out the Jaguars.
What’s Next
Southern travels to meet Texas Southern with a 6:00 PM tipoff at H&PE Arena on Thursday, Feb. 12.
The Bulldogs will host UAPB at 6 PM on Thursday night at AAUM Event Center.
I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends. Former founder and publisher of the Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on SI since October 2019. Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four. My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances: WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert), KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews: Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Collegiate Head Coach), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Mark Ingram (NFL RB), Terron Armstead (NFL OL), Jameis Winston (NFL QB), Cam Newton (NFL QB), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Chennis Berry (Collegiate Head Coach), Johnny Jones (Collegiate Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Women's Basketball Coach), Tremaine Jackson (Collegiate Head Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (Former VP of Basketball - New Orleans Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns. For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:Follow ktmoze