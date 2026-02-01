SWAC Basketball: Holmes Scores 34 As Texas Southern Tops Prairie View In Rivalry Game

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas — Texas Southern guard Daeja Holmes scored a game-high 34 points, leading the Lady Tigers to a 72–63 road victory over Prairie View A&M on Saturday night in a Southwestern Athletic Conference matchup at William J. Nicks Building.

Da'Myiah Lewis controlled the paint with 14 rebounds, adding 10 points in the win. Tayliah Logwood had an off-scoring night with just 9 points while grabbing 5 rebounds.

Prairie View's leading scorer was Crystal Schultz with 21 points. Guard Alana Shield contributed 16 points, 3 rebounds, and a pair of steals for the Lady Panthers.

Texas Southern (5-4 SWAC) withstood a late push from the Lady Panthers on “White Out Night,” making key plays down the stretch to secure the win in the first leg of the H-Town Crosstown Rivalry. The announced crowd was 567.

The Lady Tigers, who entered the night in the top half of the SWAC standings, leaned on their experience in crunch time, answering every Prairie View run with timely baskets and finishing strong at the free-throw line.

Although Prairie View’s defense forced turnovers and limited second-chance opportunities for much of the game, Texas Southern controlled the glass in critical moments, preventing the Lady Panthers from getting extra possessions in the final minutes.

Prairie View (0-9 SWAC) rallied in the second half behind its home crowd but could not overcome Texas Southern’s balance and late execution. The loss extended the Lady Panthers’ losing streak to 13 games and kept them at the bottom of the conference standings.

With the win, Texas Southern improves to 4-4 in league play and remains within striking distance of the SWAC’s upper tier as the schedule moves into a pivotal February stretch.

The matchup opened a Prairie View–Texas Southern doubleheader, with the men’s teams meeting in the nightcap. Both programs head into a critical run of conference games next week as they position themselves for SWAC tournament seeding.

Texas Southern Leaders

Daeja Holmes: 34 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 block

Da'Myiah Lewis: 10 points and14 rebounds

Prairie View A&M Leaders

Crystal Schultz: 21 points.

Alana Shield: 16 points, 3 rebounds

