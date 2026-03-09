SWAC Tournament - Day One: Lady Wildcats Maul TSU, 3 Games Ready To Tip Off
The Gateway Center Arena opened the 2026 Pepsi SWAC Basketball Tournament on Monday with both women's and men's first-round action, as 24 teams (12 women and 12 men) from the Southwestern Athletic Conference compete for conference championships and automatic bids to the NCAA Division I Tournament.
The six-day tournament, running through March 14, is being held at the 5,000-seat arena in College Park and will be broadcast on ESPN+ throughout, with both championship games airing on ESPNU.
Women's First Round
No. 11 seed Bethune-Cookman opened the women's tournament with a 66-62 upset of No. 10 Texas Southern, eliminating the Lady Tigers in the opening round. Daimoni Dorsey and Mya Johnson each scored 12 points to lead the Lady Wildcats, with Sanai Tyler adding 10 points and three rebounds, and Tyler Butler contributing eight points and seven rebounds.
First-Team All-SWAC guard Taliyah Logwood closed her season for Texas Southern with 14 points and four rebounds. Senior guard Deaja Holmes, who may have played her final collegiate game, finished with five points and three rebounds in the loss.
Bethune-Cookman entered the tournament as the No. 11 seed after finishing SWAC conference play at 4-14, while Texas Southern went 6-12 in conference.
The next women's first-round game tips off at 5:30 p.m. ET, with No. 9 Mississippi Valley State facing No. 12 Prairie View A&M.
Men's First Round
On the men's side, defending tournament champion No. 10 Alabama State tips off against No. 11 Alcorn State at 2 p.m. ET. The day's final contest features No. 9 Grambling State taking on No. 12 Mississippi Valley State at 8:30 p.m. ET.
On the men's side, defending tournament champion No. 10 Alabama State tips off against No. 11 Alcorn State at 2 p.m. ET. The day's final contest features No. 9 Grambling State taking on No. 12 Mississippi Valley State at 8:30 p.m. ET.
Bethune-Cookman enters the men's tournament as the No. 1 overall seed after claiming the SWAC regular season title with a 14-4 conference record.
The tournament concludes Saturday, March 14, with both championship games broadcast on ESPNU.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends. Former founder and publisher of the Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on SI since October 2019. Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four. My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances: WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert), KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews: Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Collegiate Head Coach), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Mark Ingram (NFL RB), Terron Armstead (NFL OL), Jameis Winston (NFL QB), Cam Newton (NFL QB), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Chennis Berry (Collegiate Head Coach), Johnny Jones (Collegiate Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Women's Basketball Coach), Tremaine Jackson (Collegiate Head Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (Former VP of Basketball - New Orleans Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns. For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:Follow ktmoze