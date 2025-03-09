SWAC Women's Basketball Brackets Has No. 1 Jaguars Ready For Epic Tournament Showdowns
The Southwestern Athletic Conference has announced its 2025 Starry SWAC Women’s Basketball Tournament presented by Buick seedings featuring the league’s top ten teams at the conclusion of regular season play.
2025 SWAC Women's Regular Season Champion Southern enters the tournament as the No. 1 seed (15-3 SWAC).
Texas Southern claimed the No. 2 seed (14-4 SWAC) while Alabama A&M claimed the No. 3 seed (14-4 SWAC) in the tournament followed by No. 4 seed Jackson State (13-5 SWAC).
Grambling State is the No. 5 seed (12-6 SWAC) followed by No. 6 seed Alcorn State (10-8 SWAC).
Bethune-Cookman (7-11 SWAC) and Florida A&M (6-12 SWAC) will enter the tournament as the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds respectively.
Mississippi Valley State (6-12 SWAC) and Prairie View A&M (6-12) claimed the final two tournament bids and will enter the tournament as the No. 9 and No. 10 seeds respectively.
In the event of a tie in conference records the league’s was used to determine final seedings.
The 2025 Starry SWAC Women’s Basketball Tournament presented by Buick is scheduled to be played on March 11-15 at Gateway Center Arena located in Atlanta, Ga.
SWAC WOMEN'S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT SEEDING
- Southern: 15-3
- Texas Southern: 14-4
- Alabama A&M: 14-4
- Jackson State: 13-5
- Grambling State: 12-6
- Alcorn State: 10-8
- Bethune-Cookman: 7-11
- Florida A&M: 7-11
- Mississippi Valley State: 6-12
- Prairie View A&M: 6-12
The upcoming tournament schedule of games is listed below.
SWAC WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE
March 11 11:00 am Game One: No. 7 Bethune-Cookman vs. No. 10 Prairie View A&M ESPN+
March 11 5:30 pm Game Two: No. 8 Florida A&M vs. No. 9 Mississippi Valley State ESPN+
March 12 11:00 am Game Three: No. 2 Texas Southern vs. Winner Game One ESPN+
March 12 5:30 pm Game Four: No. 1 Southern vs. Winner Game Two ESPN+
March 13 11:00 am Game Five: No. 3 Alabama A&M vs. No. 6 Alcorn State ESPN+
March 13 5:30 pm Game Six: No. 4 Jackson State vs. No. 5 Grambling State ESPN+
March 14 11:00 am Game Seven: Winner Game Three vs. Winner Game Five ESPN+
March 14 5:30 pm Game Eight: Winner Game Four vs. Winner Game Six ESPN+
March 15 5:30 pm Championship: Winner Game Eight vs. Winner Game Seven ESPN+
All times listed Eastern Standard Time (EST)
