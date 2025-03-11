HBCU Legends

SWAC Women's Basketball Tournament: How To Watch, Game Schedules, Predictions

SWAC Women's Basketball Tournament Schedule and More.

Kyle T. Mosley, SWAC PR

Southern Jaguars Women Basketball Team - SWAC No. 1 Seed
Southern Jaguars Women Basketball Team - SWAC No. 1 Seed / Credit: SU Athletics
The Southwestern Athletic Conference slate of games for the 2025 SWAC Women's Basketball Tournament will tip off at 11 AM ET on Tuesday, Mar. 11.

SWAC Women's Brackets
SWAC Women's Brackets / Credit: SWAC

Women's Tournament Schedule (All times in EST)

How To Watch

  • All of the scheduled women's basketball games will broadcast on ESPN +

Predictions (Games 1 and 2)

  • March 11: Bethune-Cookman to prevail over Prairie View A&M and Mississippi Valley State to upset Florida A&M.

SWAC WOMEN'S BASKETBALL POSTSEASON HONORS

The Southwestern Athletic Conference announced its 2024-25 All-SWAC Women's Basketball teams and individual award winners. The all-conference honors were voted on by the league’s coaches and sports information directors. In order to be eligible for awards student-athletes must have participated in a minimum of 75 percent of their team’s games played this season.

Jackson State’s Taleah Dilworth was named Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year while Alcorn State’s Destiny Brown claimed Defensive Player of the Year accolades.

Prairie View A&M’s Crystal Schultz was selected as Freshman of the Year, and Southern’s Carlos Funchess was voted SWAC Coach of the Year.

In her first season at Jackson State, Dilworth led the conference in scoring most of the season registering a total of 475 points and averaging 16.4 points a game. She opened the 2024-25 campaign scoring her 1,000th career point on the road against Missouri. Dilworth has recorded 28 double-figure scoring games this season.

Brown was a key figure for the Alcorn State Lady Braves as she led her team in points per game (12.4 ppg) as well as block shots per game (1.8 bpg). She tallied 47 total blocks in 26 games played this season while leading the Braves to a 10-8 overall conference record.

Schultz had a phenomenal debut season for the Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers during the 2024-25 campaign. She averaged 9.3 points per game while scoring 169 total points.

Funchess led the Southern Jaguars to a spectacular season as SU claimed the 2024-25 SWAC Women's Basketball regular season title with a 15-3 conference record.

The complete listing of the SWAC all-conference women's basketball selections and individual awards winners are as follows:

SWAC Coach of the Year - Southern University's Carlos Funchess
SWAC Coach of the Year - Southern University's Carlos Funchess / Credit: SWAC

Coach of the Year

Carlos Funchess, Southern

Taleah Dilworth - Jackson State - 2024-25 SWAC Player and Newcomer of the Year
Taleah Dilworth - Jackson State - 2024-25 SWAC Player and Newcomer of the Year / Credit: SWAC

Player of the Year

Taleah Dilworth, Jackson State

Destiny Brown - 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟱 𝗦𝗪𝗔𝗖 𝗪𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗻'𝘀 𝗕𝗮𝘀𝗸𝗲𝘁𝗯𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝗗𝗲𝗳𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿
Destiny Brown - 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟱 𝗦𝗪𝗔𝗖 𝗪𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗻'𝘀 𝗕𝗮𝘀𝗸𝗲𝘁𝗯𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝗗𝗲𝗳𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿 / Credit: SWAC

Defensive Player of the Year


Destiny Brown, Alcorn State

𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟱 𝗦𝗪𝗔𝗖 𝗪𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗻'𝘀 𝗕𝗮𝘀𝗸𝗲𝘁𝗯𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝗡𝗲𝘄𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿 - Taleah Dilworth
𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟱 𝗦𝗪𝗔𝗖 𝗪𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗻'𝘀 𝗕𝗮𝘀𝗸𝗲𝘁𝗯𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝗡𝗲𝘄𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿 - Taleah Dilworth / Credit: SWAC

Newcomer of the Year

Taleah Dilworth, Jackson State

𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟱 𝗦𝗪𝗔𝗖 𝗪𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗻'𝘀 𝗕𝗮𝘀𝗸𝗲𝘁𝗯𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝗙𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗵𝗺𝗮𝗻 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿 🐈‍⬛ Crystal Schultz
𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟱 𝗦𝗪𝗔𝗖 𝗪𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗻'𝘀 𝗕𝗮𝘀𝗸𝗲𝘁𝗯𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝗙𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗵𝗺𝗮𝗻 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿 🐈‍⬛ Crystal Schultz / Credit: SWAC

Freshman of the Year

Crystal Schultz, Prairie View A&M

Alaysia Fantroy - All-SWAC First Team - Texas Southern
Alaysia Fantroy - All-SWAC First Team / Credit: TSU Athletics

All-SWAC First Team



Taleah Dilworth, Jackson State

Alisha Wilson, Alabama A&M

Kaila Walker, Alabama A&M

Aylasia Fantroy, Texas Southern

Destiny Brown, Alcorn State

All-SWAC Second Team



Aniya Gourdine, Southern

Kahia Warmsley, Grambling State

Cordasia Harris, Alabama State

Asianae Nicholson, Bethune-Cookman

Cheyenne McEvans, Florida A&M

SWAC Women's Basketball Brackets Has No. 1 Jaguars Ready For Epic Tourney Showdowns

The Southwestern Athletic Conference has announced its 2025 Starry SWAC Women’s Basketball Tournament presented by Buick seedings featuring the league’s top ten teams at the conclusion of regular season play.

In the event of a tie in conference records the league’s  was used to determine final seedings.

The 2025 Starry SWAC Women’s Basketball Tournament presented by Buick is scheduled to be played on March 11-15 at Gateway Center Arena located in Atlanta, Ga.

Texas Southern's Tenacious Defense Versus Prairie View A&M on Feb. 1, 2025 at H&PE Arena in Houston, TX
Texas Southern's Tenacious Defense Versus Prairie View A&M on Feb. 1, 2025 at H&PE Arena in Houston, TX / Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends

SWAC WOMEN'S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT SEEDING

  1. Southern: 15-3
  2. Texas Southern: 14-4
  3. Alabama A&M: 14-4
  4. Jackson State: 13-5
  5. Grambling State: 12-6
  6. Alcorn State: 10-8
  7. Bethune-Cookman: 7-11
  8. Florida A&M: 7-11
  9. Mississippi Valley State: 6-12
  10. Prairie View A&M: 6-12

The upcoming tournament schedule of games is listed below.

SWAC WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

March 11 11:00 am Game One: No. 7 Bethune-Cookman vs. No. 10 Prairie View A&M ESPN+

March 11 5:30 pm Game Two: No. 8 Florida A&M vs. No. 9 Mississippi Valley State ESPN+

March 12 11:00 am Game Three: No. 2 Texas Southern vs. Winner Game One ESPN+

March 12 5:30 pm Game Four: No. 1 Southern vs. Winner Game Two ESPN+

March 13 11:00 am Game Five: No. 3 Alabama A&M vs. No. 6 Alcorn State ESPN+

March 13 5:30 pm Game Six: No. 4 Jackson State vs. No. 5 Grambling State ESPN+

March 14 11:00 am Game Seven: Winner Game Three vs. Winner Game Five ESPN+

March 14 5:30 pm Game Eight: Winner Game Four vs. Winner Game Six ESPN+

March 15 5:30 pm Championship: Winner Game Eight vs. Winner Game Seven ESPN+

All times listed Eastern Standard Time (EST)

Published
Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

SWAC PR
SWAC PR

