Texas Southern Goes Cold In Second Half, Allows Alabama State Surge To Victory
In this story:
HOUSTON — Texas Southern surrendered its first-half lead to a determined Amarr Knox, who scored 18 points, and the Alabama State Hornets, who defeated the Lady Tigers 82-74 Thursday night at H&PE Arena.
Texas Southern (8-11, 4-3 SWAC) led 46-38 at halftime after a strong first half, but Alabama State shifted momentum with a decisive third quarter. The Lady Hornets outscored TSU 25-16 in the third and finished with a 19-12 fourth quarter as Texas Southern’s offense struggled late.
Afterward, TSU coach Vernette Skeete identified energy, execution, and togetherness as the team’s immediate priorities.
“We gotta get our unity back and we gotta get back in the gym, finish our shots, and execute,” Skeete said. She cited heavy minutes and limited depth as compounding factors as conference play intensifies. “We don’t have a lot of subs…when you get into the SWAC…everybody doesn’t have a balanced roster,” she said.
Texas Southern’s first-half burst included a stretch in which the Lady Tigers built a double-digit cushion behind crisp ball movement and timely perimeter shooting, a glimpse of the team Skeete believes can compete near the top of the league. But that rhythm slipped coming out of intermission.
“We went flat…just in transition, not stopping the ball,” Skeete said, describing a third quarter in which Alabama State consistently won loose-ball plays and turned hustle into momentum. “They got every single play like that in the third quarter,” she added.
The game included tense moments that highlighted the intensity of SWAC play, including a double technical as physicality increased. Skeete emphasized that composure and accountability remain central themes, repeating a locker-room message focused on progress: “If you don’t seek instruction, you’re brutish.”
Alabama State improved to 6-11 overall and 3-3 in SWAC play with the win. Texas Southern, which entered the night among the league’s leaders, will look to respond quickly as it continues its homestand.
