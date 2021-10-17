    • October 17, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballVideosSWACMEACCIAASIACSI TIX
    Search

    Watch: Shedeur Sanders' Incredible Touchdown Pass

    Watch Jackson State's quarterback Shedeur Sanders' incredible touchdown pass against the Alabama State Hornets on Oct. 16, 2021.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Watch Jackson State's quarterback Shedeur Sanders' incredible touchdown pass against the Alabama State Hornets on Oct. 16, 2021.

    Sanders is a legitimate Black College Player of the Year and FCS Player of the Year candidate.

    The freshman quarterback has completed 69.6% of his passes for 1,543 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 1 interception after six games.

    HBCU Legends ranks Jackson State University as the No. 1 HBCU team in the country.

    The NFL executive who built several championship teams, Gil Brandt, ranks two positions the highest on a football team - the quarterback and edge rusher. Jackson State Tigers (5-1, 3-0 SWAC) deserve the top billing as the best in HBCU football for those two reasons - quarterback Shedeur Sanders and edge rusher James Houston.

    Jackson State struggled for consistency before being knotted-up, 7-7, with the Alabama State Hornets (3-3, 2-2 SWAC) at halftime.

    The halftime adjustments proved to be the difference. Sanders opened the second half and took control of the football game. James Houston became an irritant to ASU's QB Crawley, and the Tigers shut down the Hornets' offense in the second half.

    Sanders and Houston are two highly effective and efficient players for JSU. The Tigers' defense allows a measly 3.6 yards per play, one touchdown per game, and has sacked quarterbacks 27 times on the season.

    Sanders' maturity is well above most six-game quarterbacks.

    Coach Prime's Tigers will host a winless and desperate Bethune-Cookman (0-7, 0-4 SWAC) at 1 PM CT on Saturday, Oct. 23.

    READ MORE HBCU NEWS

    Sanders TD Red
    Videos

    Watch: Shedeur Sanders' Incredible Touchdown Pass

    33 seconds ago
    FAMU
    Football

    HBCU Football Top 5 Power Rankings for Week 8

    5 hours ago
    morehousefootball_245081228_1024280235074536_2239852817403030460_n
    Football

    Morehouse Dismantles Fort Valley for Homecoming Victory

    10 hours ago
    Screenshot 2021-10-16 162041
    SWAC

    SWAC Scores in Week 7

    22 hours ago
    Screenshot 2021-10-16 173739
    SWAC

    Jackson State Tigers Swat Down Alabama State Hornets in SWAC Win

    23 hours ago
    Shedeur Sanders vs ASU
    SWAC

    Jackson State-Alabama State Halftime Report | Week 7

    Oct 16, 2021
    JSU vs AAMU
    Football

    HBCU Kickoff: Homecomings in Week 7

    Oct 16, 2021
    USATSI_16930297_168388561_lowres
    HBCU

    Saints Quarterback Jameis Winston Partners with HBCU Legacy Bowl, Says Doug Williams

    Oct 14, 2021