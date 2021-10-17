Watch: Shedeur Sanders' Incredible Touchdown Pass

Watch Jackson State's quarterback Shedeur Sanders' incredible touchdown pass against the Alabama State Hornets on Oct. 16, 2021.

Sanders is a legitimate Black College Player of the Year and FCS Player of the Year candidate.

The freshman quarterback has completed 69.6% of his passes for 1,543 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 1 interception after six games.

HBCU Legends ranks Jackson State University as the No. 1 HBCU team in the country.

The NFL executive who built several championship teams, Gil Brandt, ranks two positions the highest on a football team - the quarterback and edge rusher. Jackson State Tigers (5-1, 3-0 SWAC) deserve the top billing as the best in HBCU football for those two reasons - quarterback Shedeur Sanders and edge rusher James Houston.

Jackson State struggled for consistency before being knotted-up, 7-7, with the Alabama State Hornets (3-3, 2-2 SWAC) at halftime.

The halftime adjustments proved to be the difference. Sanders opened the second half and took control of the football game. James Houston became an irritant to ASU's QB Crawley, and the Tigers shut down the Hornets' offense in the second half.

Sanders and Houston are two highly effective and efficient players for JSU. The Tigers' defense allows a measly 3.6 yards per play, one touchdown per game, and has sacked quarterbacks 27 times on the season.

Sanders' maturity is well above most six-game quarterbacks.

Coach Prime's Tigers will host a winless and desperate Bethune-Cookman (0-7, 0-4 SWAC) at 1 PM CT on Saturday, Oct. 23.

