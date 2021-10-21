NC A&T Golfer Christyn Carr Sets Course and School Record

During tournament play, North Carolina A&T student-athlete Christyn Carr became the first woman and collegiate golfer to break under 70 strokes with a 69 (3 strokes under par) at The Alotian Club.

Carr is a senior athlete from Atlanta, Georgia. Her historic round of golf at the Jackson T. Stephens Cup was set on the 6,311-yard Alotian Club golf course.

According to the Aggies' website, "the American Junior Golf Association invited Carr and A&T men's golfer Xavier Williams to the prestigious tournament. Carr and Williams were two of six players from historically black colleges or universities (HBCUs) invited to the tournament, including players from Notre Dame, Alabama, Arizona, and Florida State, among other Power Fives. Carr set a course record by becoming the first collegiate player to shoot a score below 70 on the course by shooting a 3-under 69. She also set a school record for the lowest round ever with her 69."

Christyn Carr was a prep star at Northview High School and won the Georgia Class 6A title by birdieing the fifth hole to won the playoff. She was victorious in four Hurricane Junior Georgia tournaments during her prep career.

Carr finished six tournaments, and one match play event in the COVID-19 shortened 2019-2020 season. She won the SSU Tiger Invitational by shooting a 6-over 150 over two rounds as the Aggies won the tournament.

North Carolina A&T's women golfers will play at the UMES Collegiate Golf Championship in Princess Anne, Maryland, from Oct. 26-27.

MORE HBCU COVERAGE