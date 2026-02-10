B-CU WILDCATS ROAR BACK AND ROLLS IN OVERTIME TO DEFEAT TEXAS SOUTHERN TIGERS

Down 13 in the second half, Bethune-Cookman could have folded.

Instead, Coach Reggie Theus and the Wildcats tightened the screws on defense, dominated the glass, and imposed their will in overtime.

Tyler Andrews scored 17 points, and Bethune-Cookman outscored Texas Southern 10–5 in the extra period to pull away for a gritty 79–69 win Monday night at Moore Gymnasium.

The victory pushed the Wildcats to 13–11 overall and 10–1 in SWAC play, keeping them firmly in the conference title mix.

This wasn’t pretty. It was physical. It was relentless. And ultimately, it was decisive.

From 13 Down to All Even

Texas Southern appeared in control when Alex Anderson hit two free throws with 10:21 remaining, giving the Tigers a 13-point lead and momentum.

But the Wildcats refused to blink.

Bethune-Cookman turned up the defensive pressure, and Texas Southern went nearly 2.5 minutes without a point — a drought that changed the game.

Then came the swing moment.

With 4:51 left, Jakobi Heady buried a three-pointer to put Bethune-Cookman ahead 57–55, flipping the script and energizing the home crowd.

From there, the game turned into a heavyweight grind. The teams traded blows down the stretch, finishing regulation tied after nine ties and five lead changes.

Overtime belonged to the Wildcats.

OT Belonged to Bethune-Cookman

In the extra period, Bethune-Cookman separated itself where it had been best all night: on the boards and at the line.

The Wildcats went 10–5 in overtime,

Made key free throws (23-of-35 overall),

And controlled the paint.

A turning point came at 3:32 in OT, when Texas Southern center Jordan Gorecki fouled out. His absence weakened the Tigers’ interior defense, and Bethune-Cookman attacked the rim from there.

By the final horn, the Wildcats had a commanding 47–27 rebounding edge, including 17 offensive boards that produced 20 second-chance points.

That rebounding gap was the game.

Who Powered the Wildcats

Tyler Andrews — 17 points. Steady, poised, and productive when it mattered most.

Jakobi Heady — 16 points, 7-of-12 at the line. His late 3 flipped momentum, and his free throws helped close it.

Daniel Rouzan — 10 points. Quiet but efficient scoring support.

Seneca Willoughby — 8 points, 7 rebounds. Physical presence on the glass.

Bethune-Cookman shot just 38.7% from the field, but made eight 3-pointers, dominated the paint 30–24, and ran the floor for a 13–6 edge in fast-break points.

The bench also delivered 23 points, led by Ariel Bland’s nine — a crucial lift in a tight game.

Texas Southern Fought, But Faded

The Tigers (who shot 35% overall and 21.7% from deep) showed toughness but couldn’t finish.

Bryce Roberts — 16 points, including four 3-pointers.

Troy Hupstead — 10 points, 15 rebounds. A true double-double effort.

Zyaire Hayes — 10 points.

Texas Southern’s defense forced turnovers, and its bench contributed 19 points, but the Tigers simply couldn’t match Bethune-Cookman’s rebounding or discipline in crunch time.

Losing Gorecki late in overtime proved costly — without him, the paint belonged to the Wildcats.

Why This Win Matters

This was more than just another conference victory.

Bethune-Cookman showed it can:

Rally from a double-digit deficit

Win a physical, defensive battle

Execute in overtime

And control games with rebounding and toughness

That’s the profile of a team that can make noise in March.

Up Next

Bethune-Cookman travels to play a tough Alcorn State team on Saturday, Feb. 14.

Texas Southern will host Grambling State for the second half of a Valentine's Day doubleheader at H&PE Arena in Houston, Texas. Tip off will be at 4 PM CT.