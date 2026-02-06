James "Shack" Harris’ Pro Bowl Start & MVP Still Echoes Through HBCU QB History
HOUSTON - After this week’s NFL Pro Bowl, it’s worth remembering that long before Steve McNair and Shedeur Sanders played in the event, James “Shack” Harris was breaking barriers that changed how the NFL saw Black quarterbacks and how their achievements are remembered.
In the mid-1970s, Harris became the first quarterback from an HBCU to start a Pro Bowl and win the game’s MVP award. Almost fifty years later, his achievements are still a key but often overlooked part of both NFL and HBCU football history.
From Grambling State to the NFL
Harris joined the league in 1969 after playing for legendary coach Eddie Robinson at Grambling State. He learned discipline, poise, and precision there. When the Buffalo Bills drafted him, Harris became the first Black quarterback to start a season opener in the AFL or NFL. This was a big milestone, even if it didn’t change league attitudes right away.
While his early years in Buffalo were uneven, his career took a decisive turn after signing with the Los Angeles Rams in 1973. The franchise operated under coach Chuck Knox’s physical, run-first “Ground Chuck” philosophy and was seeking stability at quarterback.
In 1974, Knox promoted Harris from backup to starting quarterback, putting him in charge of the Rams’ offense.
A Breakthrough Year in Los Angeles
Harris proved Knox’s trust was well-placed by starting nine games in 1974. He led the Rams to seven wins and an NFC West title, and helped the team get its first playoff win since 1951.
Harris made history as the first Black quarterback to start and win an NFL playoff game, taking the Rams to the NFC Championship. His success showed the league that Black quarterbacks could not only play but also win at the highest level.
His strong play earned him a spot in the Pro Bowl, where he made history again. Harris started at quarterback for the NFC and was named the game’s Most Valuable Player. He also tied for the NFC’s highest quarterback rating of 89.6, a first for a Black quarterback.
James “Shack” Harris made a statement in both football and culture, paving the way for Black quarterbacks in the Super Bowl like Doug Williams, Russell Wilson, Cam Newton, Patrick Mahomes, Steve McNair, Donovan McNabb, Colin Kaepernick, and Jalen Hurts.
A Model for Black Quarterbacks
Harris’ list of achievements is still impressive:
- First Black quarterback to start a regular-season NFL game
- First Black quarterback to start and win an NFL playoff game
- Pro Bowl starter
- Pro Bowl MVP
- Division champion as a starter
Yet today, people often leave his name out of conversations about HBCU quarterbacks.
Instead, most people start the story with Steve McNair, the Alcorn State star who became co-NFL MVP in 2003, or with Shedeur Sanders, who went from Jackson State and Colorado to the NFL and is now one of the most visible HBCU quarterbacks. Sanders also boosts viewership and NFL merchandise sales.
As a new generation applauds Sanders and revisits McNair’s career, Harris’ story remains a critical piece of the lineage, whose impact still resonates across football today.
Both men followed the path that Harris first created. That’s why he’s an HBCU and NFL legend.
I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends. Former founder and publisher of the Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on SI since October 2019. Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four. My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances: WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert), KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews: Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Collegiate Head Coach), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Mark Ingram (NFL RB), Terron Armstead (NFL OL), Jameis Winston (NFL QB), Cam Newton (NFL QB), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Chennis Berry (Collegiate Head Coach), Johnny Jones (Collegiate Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Women's Basketball Coach), Tremaine Jackson (Collegiate Head Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (Former VP of Basketball - New Orleans Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns. For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:Follow ktmoze