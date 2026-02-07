HBCU GO Basketball: SIAC Action As Spring Hill Faces Savannah State

HBCU GO will feature a pivotal SIAC men’s and women’s doubleheader as Savannah State University hosts Spring Hill College this Saturday from Tiger Arena in Savannah, Georgia. With conference play intensifying, both matchups carry implications for positioning, momentum, and late-season identity as teams look to separate themselves in the SIAC standings.

Tipping off at 1 p.m. ET, on the women’s side, Savannah State and Spring Hill enter the game searching for traction in conference play, making this a potential tone-setter as the season turns toward its final stretch.

Spring Hill is led by Madison Dowling, one of the SIAC’s most efficient scorers, while Savannah State counters with a balanced attack anchored by Jayden Boykin and Jazmin Thorntin, both ranked among the league’s top scorers. A strong showing could spark a shift in confidence and redefine each team’s trajectory within the conference.

Immediately following the women’s game, fans can tune in to the HBCU GO Sports Crossover Show, hosted by Jasmine McKoy and Tolly Carr, with HBCU sports insider Tim Scarborough joining the show in the studio.

The Crossover Show delivers analysis, highlights, and perspective from across the HBCU basketball landscape, setting the stage for the men’s matchup and providing broader context on SIAC and HBCU hoops action nationwide.

The men’s matchup brings a compelling contrast in styles and standings. Savannah State enters ranked third in the SIAC East, built on a defensive identity that ranks among the league’s best, holding opponents to 68 points or fewer. Spring Hill, despite sitting at the bottom of the West Division standings, features one of the conference’s more productive offenses, averaging over 72 points per game behind Rocco Lamuno, the SIAC’s second-leading scorer.

The contest presents an opportunity for Savannah State to defend home court and solidify its place in the standings, while Spring Hill looks to disrupt the narrative with a statement road performance.

HBCU GO GAME STORYLINES



• SIAC Stakes Rise – Week 6 action carries conference implications as teams jockey for late-season positioning.

Women’s Tone-Setter – A balanced Savannah State attack meets Spring Hill’s efficient scoring in a potential momentum swing.

• Men’s Contrast Clash – Savannah State’s top-tier defense faces Spring Hill’s high-output offense in a classic styles matchup.

HBCU GO BROADCAST TEAM

· James Hadnot: Play-by-Play

· Lawrencia Moten: Color Analyst/Sideline Reporter

· Sedric Toney: Color Analyst/Sideline Reporter

THE MATCHUP

Spring Hill College Badgers vs. Savannah State University Tigers

GAME TIMES (ET)

Women’s Game: 1:00 PM

Men’s Game: 3:30 PM?



LOCATION

Tiger Arena

3219 College Street

Savannah, GA 31403