HBCU Legends

Texas Southern Secures Coach Vernette Skeete With Multi-Year Contract Extension

Coach Skeete positioned the TSU Tigers women's basketball team to be highly competitive for the next several years.

Kyle T. Mosley

Vernette Skeete Coaching From The Sidelines At TSU vs PVAMU
Vernette Skeete Coaching From The Sidelines At TSU vs PVAMU / Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends
In this story:

HOUSTON — Texas Southern University has approved a contract extension for head women's basketball coach Vernette Skette that will keep her at the helm through the 2028-2029 season.

HBCU Legends obtained a copy of the proposed contract extension submitted at the recent Texas Southern University Board of Regents meeting that begins on July 1, 2025.

Skeete's base compensation is listed at $165,000, which includes several achievable bonuses that total one month's salary of $13,750.

Texas Southern Women's Basketball Coach - Vernette Skeete
Texas Southern Women's Basketball Coach - Vernette Skeete / Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends

Coach Vernette Skeete is eligible for the following bonus compensation under her contract with Texas Southern University. All bonuses are cumulative and paid as one-time, lump-sum payments for each achievement reached:

Winning SWAC Conference Regular Season:

• One month's base salary

Winning SWAC Conference Tournament:

• One month's base salary

Advancing to the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament:

• One month's base salary

Advancing to Sweet 16 in NCAA Tournament:

• One month's base salary

Advancing to Elite 8 in the NCAA Tournament:

• One month's base salary

Advancing to Final Four in NCAA Tournament:

• One month's base salary

Winning National Championship:

• One month's base salary

Advancing in the NCAA Tournament (Assistant Coaches Pool):

• $5,000 per NCAA round

Program Wins 14 or More Games in Regular Season:

• $2,500

Program Wins 20 or More Games in Regular Season:

• $2,500

Postseason NIT Semi-final Round:

• $5,000 (Coach)

• $1,000 (Assistant Coaches Pool)

Program Academic Progress Rate (APR):

• APR rating 950–979: $7,500 (Coach), $1,000 (Assistant Coaches Pool)

• APR rating 980 or better: $5,000 (Coach)

Defeating a BCS League Opponent:

• $5,000 (Coach)

• $1,500 (Assistant Coaches Pool)

Defeating an AP Top 20 Mid-Major Opponent:

• $5,000 (Coach)

• $1,000 (Assistant Coaches Pool)

SWAC Coach of the Year:

• $7,500

Program Generates $50,000 or More in Game Guarantee Revenue:

• $15,000

Footnotes:

• If the program finishes the season with an APR below 900, any other incentive payments earned will be reduced by 25%.

• All bonuses are paid by the end of the fiscal year in which the achievement occurs.

• These incentives are designed to reward both athletic and academic achievements, as well as significant program milestones and financial performance.

Texas Southern's Tenacious Defense Versus Prairie View A&M on Feb. 1, 2025 at H&PE Arena in Houston, TX
Texas Southern's Tenacious Defense Versus Prairie View A&M on Feb. 1, 2025 at H&PE Arena in Houston, TX / Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends

Last season, the Tigers opened their SWAC conference action with an eleven-game winning streak. After several key injuries, Skeete managed to guide the team to a .515 overall record (17-16) and a strong 14-4 SWAC record.

After defeating No. 10 Prairie View A&M 69-49 in their SWAC Tournament opener, No. 2 Texas Southern would fall to No. 6 Alcorn State 49-69 in the second round.

However, the Tigers hosted their first Women's NIT event on Mar. 20, where they defeated Saint Mary's College, 54-50. Unfortunately, they lost a few days later to Louisiana Tech, 71-64, in Ruston, Louisiana on Mar. 24.

Under Skeete's leadership, the Tigers have gained a reputation for aggressive rebounding, tenacious defense, and a balanced offensive attack she developed. In 2024-25, TSU was consistently ranking highly in several statistical categories within the SWAC.

Skeete's coaching journey is distinguished by extensive experience at the highest levels of women's basketball. Her journey at Texas Southern is far from over — and with her at the helm, the future of TSU women's basketball looks brighter.

HBCU BASKETBALL

feed

HBCU LEGENDS PODCAST

Published |Modified
Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.  Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.  My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances:  WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert),  KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews:  Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns.  For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:

Home/Basketball