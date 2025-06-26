Texas Southern Secures Coach Vernette Skeete With Multi-Year Contract Extension
HOUSTON — Texas Southern University has approved a contract extension for head women's basketball coach Vernette Skette that will keep her at the helm through the 2028-2029 season.
HBCU Legends obtained a copy of the proposed contract extension submitted at the recent Texas Southern University Board of Regents meeting that begins on July 1, 2025.
Skeete's base compensation is listed at $165,000, which includes several achievable bonuses that total one month's salary of $13,750.
Coach Vernette Skeete is eligible for the following bonus compensation under her contract with Texas Southern University. All bonuses are cumulative and paid as one-time, lump-sum payments for each achievement reached:
Winning SWAC Conference Regular Season:
• One month's base salary
Winning SWAC Conference Tournament:
• One month's base salary
Advancing to the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament:
• One month's base salary
Advancing to Sweet 16 in NCAA Tournament:
• One month's base salary
Advancing to Elite 8 in the NCAA Tournament:
• One month's base salary
Advancing to Final Four in NCAA Tournament:
• One month's base salary
Winning National Championship:
• One month's base salary
Advancing in the NCAA Tournament (Assistant Coaches Pool):
• $5,000 per NCAA round
Program Wins 14 or More Games in Regular Season:
• $2,500
Program Wins 20 or More Games in Regular Season:
• $2,500
Postseason NIT Semi-final Round:
• $5,000 (Coach)
• $1,000 (Assistant Coaches Pool)
Program Academic Progress Rate (APR):
• APR rating 950–979: $7,500 (Coach), $1,000 (Assistant Coaches Pool)
• APR rating 980 or better: $5,000 (Coach)
Defeating a BCS League Opponent:
• $5,000 (Coach)
• $1,500 (Assistant Coaches Pool)
Defeating an AP Top 20 Mid-Major Opponent:
• $5,000 (Coach)
• $1,000 (Assistant Coaches Pool)
SWAC Coach of the Year:
• $7,500
Program Generates $50,000 or More in Game Guarantee Revenue:
• $15,000
Footnotes:
• If the program finishes the season with an APR below 900, any other incentive payments earned will be reduced by 25%.
• All bonuses are paid by the end of the fiscal year in which the achievement occurs.
• These incentives are designed to reward both athletic and academic achievements, as well as significant program milestones and financial performance.
Last season, the Tigers opened their SWAC conference action with an eleven-game winning streak. After several key injuries, Skeete managed to guide the team to a .515 overall record (17-16) and a strong 14-4 SWAC record.
After defeating No. 10 Prairie View A&M 69-49 in their SWAC Tournament opener, No. 2 Texas Southern would fall to No. 6 Alcorn State 49-69 in the second round.
However, the Tigers hosted their first Women's NIT event on Mar. 20, where they defeated Saint Mary's College, 54-50. Unfortunately, they lost a few days later to Louisiana Tech, 71-64, in Ruston, Louisiana on Mar. 24.
Under Skeete's leadership, the Tigers have gained a reputation for aggressive rebounding, tenacious defense, and a balanced offensive attack she developed. In 2024-25, TSU was consistently ranking highly in several statistical categories within the SWAC.
Skeete's coaching journey is distinguished by extensive experience at the highest levels of women's basketball. Her journey at Texas Southern is far from over — and with her at the helm, the future of TSU women's basketball looks brighter.