Texas Southern University Names Interim Head Basketball Coach, Releases Statement

HOUSTON - After eight seasons as head coach for Texas Southern, Johnny Jones will return to LSU for another stint with his alma mater, joining Will Wade’s staff as an assistant coach.

Jones departs Texas Southern with a dominant résumé, including more than 130 wins and three consecutive SWAC titles from 2021 through 2023, a run defined by resilience and consistency.

His 2022-23 championship is considered his strongest coaching performance, as the team surged from the eighth seed to capture the title, becoming the lowest-seeded team in conference history to do so before Prairie View A&M accomplished the same feat this season.

“It was a pleasure working with Johnny Jones during this brief period,” interim Athletic Director Dr. Paula L. Jackson said in a statement on Texas Southern News.com. “As fellow Louisiana natives, we bonded quickly, and I truly appreciate the leadership he brought to our men’s basketball program both on the court and in the classroom.”

TSU President J.W. Crawford III also shared high praise for Jones.

“Coach Jones has left a lasting impact on Texas Southern University. We wish him all the best as he returns to his alma mater and continues to inspire the next generation of student-athletes.”

Thank you Coach Jones and best of luck on your future endeavors pic.twitter.com/Ex3J9zdZE1 — Texas Southern Basketball (@TSUMensHoops) April 7, 2026

TSU announced that assistant coach Shyrone Chatman will step in as interim head coach, also adding that the search for Jones’ successor will “begin immediately.”

Chatman, 47, has served in assistant roles at Memphis and UMass. He will now have his first opportunity as a head coach this season.

Losing Jones puts Texas Southern in a tough position to rebuild with an interim athletic director following the firing of Kevin Granger in early March. Jones’ resignation comes on the day the transfer portal opens for players through April 21, and with no permanent head coach in place, recruiting and retaining players will not come easily this offseason.

OFFICIAL STATEMENT

Texas Southern University announces the departure of Head Men’s Basketball Coach Johnny Jones, who will be returning to his alma mater, Louisiana State University, to continue his distinguished coaching career as an assistant coach.

Coach Jones spent eight seasons at the helm of Texas Southern’s basketball program. Known for his leadership, integrity, and dedication to student-athlete success, Jones helped foster both competitive excellence on the court and academic achievement in the classroom.

“It was a pleasure working with Johnny Jones during this brief period,” said Interim Athletic Director Dr. Paula L. Jackson. “As fellow Louisiana natives, we bonded quickly, and I truly appreciate the leadership he brought to our men’s basketball program—both on the court and in the classroom. I valued his professionalism and commitment to our student-athletes, and I wish him continued success in his next chapter.”

Under Jones’ leadership, Texas Southern student-athletes demonstrated resilience, discipline, and a strong commitment to representing the university with pride. Highlights of his time at Texas Southern include:

Five wins over Power 5 opponents, including three wins in 2018

· First team in SWAC history to defeat a ranked opponent from the SEC (69-54 win over No. 20 Florida in 2021)

· Two wins over ranked opponents (Florida – 2021, Oregon – 2018)

· Two NCAA Tournament wins (2021, 2022)

· Won three SWAC Tournament championships (2021, 2022, 2023)

· Appeared in five consecutive SWAC Basketball Tournament finals (2019-2024)

· Became the first team 8-seed to win a SWAC Tournament title (2023)

· Coached NBA G-League player Joirdon Karl Nicholas

· Coached eight All-SWAC players, two SWAC Newcomers of the Year, and one SWAC Player of the Year

· Highest Academic Progress Rate (APR) among HBCU men’s basketball programs in 2023-24

· Third winningest head men’s basketball coach in the program’s history

“Coach Johnny Jones has left a lasting mark on Texas Southern University through his leadership, mentorship, and commitment to excellence,” said Texas Southern University President J.W. Crawford III. “His influence extended beyond basketball, helping to shape young men into leaders prepared for success beyond their collegiate careers. We wish him all the best as he returns to his alma mater and continues to inspire the next generation of student-athletes.”

Longtime Texas Southern University assistant coach Shyrone Chatman will serve as Interim Head Coach. A national search for Coach Jones’ replacement will begin immediately.

* Article written by HBCU Legends intern David Hill, a journalism student at Texas Southern University.