Johnny Jones Says 'Nothing Is Concrete,' Confirms LSU Discussions

HOUSTON — Texas Southern University finds itself in a state of purgatory.

Reports emerged in recent days that longtime Tigers head basketball coach Johnny Jones was departing the program to join the staff of new LSU head coach Will Wade. But Jones himself told HBCU Legends the picture is far from settled.

"Nothing is concrete," Jones told HBCU Legends.

Jones confirmed he had not resigned as Texas Southern's head coach and characterized the early reports of his resignation as "bogus" and "disappointing." He made clear he remains involved as the Tigers' head coach.

Zaire Hayes (l), Coach Johnny Jones (m), and Troy Hupstead (r) | SWAC

In a follow-up exchange with HBCU Legends to clarify his "Nothing is concrete" statement, Jones did verify that he is "in discussions" with LSU — but nothing beyond that.

Sources at TSU and sources familiar with the situation at LSU could not confirm that a formal offer has been presented to Jones, per HBCU Legends' earlier report, "Johnny Jones Has Not Resigned From TSU, Yet a Move to LSU Staff Could Make Sense." Jones' own account aligns with that reporting: discussions are happening, but no deal is in place.

The situation leaves Texas Southern in an uncomfortable holding pattern as the program awaits resolution. Jones has been one of the most prominent coaches in HBCU basketball, building TSU into a perennial SWAC contender. Any departure would carry significant weight for the program's trajectory.

HBCU Legends will continue to monitor and report as this situation develops.

Frequently Asked Questions About Johnny Jones

Has Johnny Jones resigned from Texas Southern?

As of publication, Jones remains at Texas Southern. HBCU Legends has learned he is a probable candidate for LSU, but no official announcement has been made.

Has LSU offered Johnny Jones an assistant coaching job?

LSU has not officially offered Jones the position as of this reporting. The situation continues to develop.

What is Johnny Jones' career coaching record?

Jones has a 428-359 overall record across his Division I head coaching career, including stops at Memphis (interim), North Texas, LSU, and Texas Southern. He has 34 years of Division I coaching experience.

How successful was Johnny Jones at Texas Southern?

Jones led Texas Southern to four NCAA Tournament appearances, nine consecutive postseason berths, back-to-back SWAC Tournament championships in 2021 and 2022, and the program's second-ever NCAA Tournament win in 2021. He also coached TSU to historic wins over Baylor, No. 18 Oregon, Texas A&M, and No. 20 Florida.

What is the connection between Johnny Jones and Will Wade at LSU?

Jones served as LSU's head coach from 2012 to 2017. Will Wade succeeded him as head coach in 2017. Wade has now returned to LSU as head coach after stints at McNeese and NC State, and Jones is reportedly being considered for a spot on his staff.

What would Johnny Jones bring to LSU as an assistant?

Jones would bring extensive SEC experience, deep recruiting ties in Texas and Louisiana, access to the HBCU pipeline, and 34 years of Division I coaching experience -- including 18 seasons as a head coach at the major college level.