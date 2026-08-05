Tomekia Reed Reveals Near-Fatal Health Crisis, Details Fight to Return to Coaching

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte women's basketball coach Tomekia Reed has revealed the life-threatening medical emergency that forced her away from the sidelines this spring, saying doctors prepared her and her family for the possibility that she would not survive.

The former Jackson State head coach disclosed on social media that she suffered a catastrophic medical emergency after being hospitalized with severe stomach pain. Reed said her lungs collapsed, her kidneys failed, and she was placed in a medically induced coma while undergoing four major surgeries.

Reed said doctors later told her her stomach had swollen to the size of a volleyball before multiple organs began to fail.

Charlotte announced Reed's indefinite medical leave on Apr. 2 without disclosing the nature of her condition. On Tuesday, Reed shared the details publicly for the first time.

"Many people thought I was just taking a break, and those closest to me knew I was sick," Reed wrote. "But my inner circle knew I was fighting for my life."

Tomekia Reed in the hospital. | Credit: Tomekia Reed

A Fight for Survival

Reed recalled the terrifying hours she spent in the emergency room before doctors stabilized her condition.

"I remember crying to the ER nurses and doctors over and over, 'Please don't let me die,'" Reed wrote. "I probably said those words more than 150 times that night. I never realized until that moment that dying was my greatest fear."

She said medical staff initially struggled to place her on a ventilator before transferring her to the main hospital.

"There, I was intubated and placed on a ventilator. My lungs collapsed, my kidneys failed, and I was placed into a medically induced coma," Reed said. "Over the next four days, I underwent four major surgeries."

Reed spent nearly a month and a half in intensive care and noted that the photos accompanying her social media post documented her recovery rather than the most critical moments of her hospitalization.

"The pictures and videos are mostly after I got over the hump. Due to it being scary and not knowing if I would pull through, no one captured the worst of my fight."

According to Reed, physicians eventually told her family to prepare for the worst.

"There is so much more to this story," she wrote. "But for now, I'll simply say this: God saved me."

Tomekia Reed - UNC Charlotte head women's basketball coach. | Tomekia Reed

Her Absence Raised Questions

Known as one of the most visible voices in women's college basketball and HBCU athletics, Reed's prolonged silence on social media prompted concern among supporters.

"Thank you for caring enough to notice that something wasn't right," Reed wrote. "That kind of love means more than you'll ever know."

When Charlotte announced her medical leave in April, athletic director Kevin White requested privacy while expressing confidence in her recovery.

"Coach Reed has our full love and support as she manages her health and recovery," White said. "We know Niner Nation and the women's basketball community will be respectful of her privacy and continue to offer their support as well."

49ers associate head coach LaShonda Cousin assumed interim coaching duties. Cousin spent six seasons alongside Reed at Jackson State before joining her staff at Charlotte. The move provided continuity in recruiting and player development during Reed's absence.

Mar 19, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Jackson State Lady Tigers head coach Tomekia Reed talks to the referee on a time out against the LSU Lady Tigers during the first half at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

One of HBCU Basketball's Most Successful Coaches

Reed transformed Jackson State into one of the nation's premier HBCU women's basketball programs during her six seasons in Jackson.

From 2018 through 2024, she compiled a 125-54 overall record and a remarkable 95-10 mark in SWAC play. The Tigers captured five consecutive SWAC regular-season championships beginning in 2019-20 and won conference tournament titles in 2021, 2022 and 2024.

Her teams earned three NCAA Tournament appearances, including Jackson State's first postseason berth since 2008. The 2023-24 squad finished 26-7, the best record in program history, and received the program's first vote in the AP Top 25 poll.

Reed also coached two WNBA Draft selections: Ameshya Williams-Holliday, chosen by the Indiana Fever in 2022, and Angel Jackson, selected by the Las Vegas Aces in 2024. She was honored three times as HBCU National Coach of the Year.

Charlotte hired Reed in April 2024 as the ninth head coach in program history. In her first season, she guided the 49ers to the American Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinals as a No. 12 seed, becoming just the second team in league history to reach that round from that position.

Charlotte finished 14-18 in 2025-26 while doubling its conference victory total from the previous season. Princess Anderson earned third-team All-American Athletic Conference honors, and Tanajah Hayes was named to the league's All-Newcomer Team.

Reed owns a 150-93 career record as a head coach, including a 25-39 mark at Charlotte.

Looking Ahead

Tomekia Reed has resumed her coaching duties at Charlotte as preparations continue for the 2026-27 season.

Her return represents another milestone in a recovery that once appeared uncertain. After weeks in intensive care, multiple surgeries and a medically induced coma, Reed is back leading the program she was hired to rebuild.

The championships, awards and victories that define her coaching career remain part of her legacy. But her greatest victory may be the one she earned away from the basketball court.