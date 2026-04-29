Tracy McGrady Talks HBCU Hoops, NBA Playoffs & Black League Ownership

HOUSTON - Tracy McGrady has lived basketball from nearly every angle. He went straight from Mount Zion Christian Academy to the NBA in 1997. He became a seven-time All-Star, two-time scoring champion, and 2017 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductee. In December 2024, he and his cousin Vince Carter joined the Buffalo Bills' ownership group as part of the franchise's first slate of limited partners.

Now, shifting focus from his playing career, McGrady is building his own league, taking on a role as an NBA studio analyst, and closely following what is becoming one of the more revealing first-round playoff series in years.

In a recent interview with HBCU Legends, the conversation covered HBCU talent and exposure. It also discussed the Houston Rockets' point guard problem, his picks from each conference, and the May 15 relaunch of his Ones Basketball League in Orlando.

Mar 27, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Robert Covington practices before a game against the LA Clippers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

HBCUs and the path to the league

Robert Covington, a Tennessee State product, signed with the Rockets as an undrafted free agent in 2013 and was one of the most prominent HBCU alums to play in the NBA over the past two decades. Norfolk State's Kyle O'Quinn, taken by the Magic in 2012, was the last HBCU player drafted.

The HBCU All-Star Game, founded by former Tennessee State coach Travis Williams, has spent the last five years giving prospects a combine-style platform. Chris Paul's HBCU Tip-Off Classic and All-Star Weekend programming have pulled HBCU programs into the NBA's biggest stages.

McGrady pointed to that Chris Paul effort as the model.

“I think CP is involved in helping HBCU schools and those kids get exposure,” McGrady said. “I had one of my old high school coaches, assistant coach, coached at Winston-Salem State. Cleo Hill. He was involved in the CP tournament. Like he was at All-Star Weekend playing games for HBCU schools. And just continuous, being intentional and having those guys get their exposure, like being around All-Star Weekend NBA players and having those type of exposure opportunities for these guys. I don’t see why we shouldn’t have more.”

Hill is now the head coach at Maryland Eastern Shore. He took over in June 2024 after six seasons leading Winston-Salem State to two CIAA tournament titles. He coached McGrady at Mount Zion in 1996-97.

“There’s talent everywhere, man,” McGrady said. “And I’m sure those guys that are playing at HBCU schools are just as talented as some of the guys that are playing at, you know, power fives. It’s just all about the exposure.”

Asked how to end the draft drought, McGrady referenced the recruiting push HBCUs made in the early 2020s.

“I think it’s going to take one of those special talents, you know, it’s one of those high school special talents that probably got overlooked from a power five out of high school,” he said. “And he makes a name for himself at an HBCU. And it’s gonna have to take one of these phenoms. I remember a few years ago, a few of those guys made that jump to go to HBCUs. I think it’s like Dawn Maker and some of the other guys. Not sure what really happened with that, but I know guys were really trying to go that route.”

Apr 26, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason (17) gets a rebound away from Los Angeles Lakers forward Jake LaRavia (12) during the third quarter during game four of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Rockets, the missing point guard, and a series at 3-1

McGrady is on the call for NBC's Western Conference coverage. His old team is the one giving him the most to chew on. The Rockets dropped the first three games of their first-round series with the Lakers. They lost Kevin Durant to a left ankle sprain in Game 3 before staving off elimination with a 115-96 Game 4 win on April 26. That cut the deficit to 3-1. Houston has been without starting point guard Fred VanVleet, who tore his ACL in September and is out for the season.

“I’m really confused on the direction of the Rockets,” McGrady said. “When you lose your point guard in the beginning of the season and everyone is telling you or asking, like, what are you going to do for the successor of Fred VanVleet? And they never really identified that. People that watch basketball and understand, when you get to the playoffs, you’re going to need a point guard at his point employees and someone to be that floor general to calm things down for you, to relieve pressure, just bringing the ball up. Because these kids now in the NBA, like, if you don’t have a legit ball handler and a secondary ball handler, because they are pressing and they’re being physical with you bringing this ball up.”

He pointed to the Lakers' Game 2 plan as proof of concept. Marcus Smart was assigned to Durant for stretches. Houston turned the ball over 16 times in a 101-94 loss, with Durant alone giving it up nine times.

“You look at what Marcus Smart did to KD when he was trying to bring the ball up, it was like the first possession,” McGrady said. “I just didn’t understand why they didn’t go out and get a point guard. Instead of trying to use what they have on their roster. You got a young Reed Sheppard that’s not quite ready for that role. Not saying he can’t get there, but I just think for the playoffs in the Western Conference and putting that onus on him, he’s not ready for. I don’t think Amen Thompson is ready for that. So I was just a little confused in the direction, given the talent that they do have on the roster with KD, is just, why y’all didn’t address that was my question. And when we look at these games now, it’s coming back to haunt them.”

On a possible Chris Paul fit in Houston, where the 12-time All-Star spent the 2023-24 season before being traded:

“Chris Paul would be perfect with this team,” McGrady said. “But then again, some relationship stuff that I heard, it just wouldn’t work. It’s some relationships with, it gets a little dicey.”

Durant remains day-to-day for Game 5 in Los Angeles. McGrady said the math without him is straightforward.

“If KD doesn’t play, this series is over with,” he said. “I just don’t see LeBron being 41 years old. He looked really old in Game 4. Yeah, he just didn’t look like himself. It was just one of those nights. But he doesn’t want to prolong this series. I’m sure those guys will come out and try to take care of business. That way, they could get some rest and get ready for this next series.”

Apr 28, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) controls the ball against Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (5) during the first quarter of game five of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Knicks-Hawks and an East that got deeper at the deadline

Atlanta enters Game 5 in New York with the series tied 2-2 after a noisy second round. The Hawks reshaped their roster around Trae Young by adding Dyson Daniels, CJ McCollum, and Jonathan Kuminga. McGrady said the Knicks knew what they faced.

“Knicks knew that was going to be competitive,” he said. “Once they made those trades, Atlanta was a different beast. You got an All-Star over there in Jalen Johnson. You got one of the best perimeter defenders over there in Dyson Daniels. And then you got a clutch player in CJ McCollum, who’s just been unbelievable his whole career in these pressurized situations. He’s built for that. When they made the trade for Jonathan Kuminga, they got more athletic. That gave them a more versatile lineup.”

On the Knicks' side, McGrady said the breakthrough has been Karl-Anthony Towns getting fed inside the offense. During the regular season, his usage felt off.

“We kept screaming, y’all gotta utilize KAT more,” McGrady said. “He’s one of the most skilled big men. We talk about the Eastern Conference, probably the best-skilled big man in the Eastern Conference. They kind of figured that out, that they need to use him. And he’s been doing a great job of being a facilitator, getting Brunson wide-open shots, passing the ball, and rebounding. He’s just been doing it all. So I look forward to this series going seven. It’s a very competitive series. I love all the New Yorkers in Atlanta the other night, and being rowdy after the game. I absolutely love that.”

Apr 27, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) shoots against Detroit Pistons guard Caris LeVert (8) during the second half during game four of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Why Detroit got exposed

The Magic took a 3-1 lead on the Pistons before Detroit forced a Game 5. McGrady said the matchup was decided as soon as Orlando added Desmond Bane in the offseason. Cade Cunningham had to keep doing too much.

“In the beginning of the season, we had Magic three or four seed because of who they have on their roster and what they were able to do last year,” McGrady said. “And then you acquire Desmond Bane, another guard that can light it up from outside and also get downhill and create habits. So this is not shocking to me. When you look at the Detroit Pistons, I was always concerned that Cade Cunningham had to do too much for them offensively. And that’s what’s going on right now. He’s gotta shoulder too much. He’s bringing the ball up. He’s gotta score. He’s got to be the facilitator. He’s got to do this, he got to do that. And he just doesn’t have the help. Orlando is, I think, far too physical and talented than this team. And it’s showing right now. They’re getting exposed.”

Tracy McGrady | Tracy McGrady

McGrady's picks

Asked who comes out of each conference, the seven-time All-Star did not hedge.

“Boston has always been my favorite coming out of the East,” he said. “It’s always Boston. So I’ll go Boston and the winner of this New York series.”

Out West: “San Antonio and OKC.”

“I’m on NBC and we have the Western Conference final, so I’m gonna be there in person watching that one,” he said.

OBL | OBL

OBL: Battle of the Cities

McGrady founded Ones Basketball League in 2022 with a seven-city, $250,000 tour and a Showtime documentary. He then took the league offline to rework the model. The relaunch begins May 15 in Orlando as OBL: Battle of the Cities, with eight team-based franchises competing for a $100,000 prize. McGrady granted equity to celebrity and athlete owners, mostly Black. The OBL's 32-player roster includes 14 from HBCUs.

“OBL, my one-on-one league, we got a tournament in Orlando May 15th,” McGrady said. “This is a league that I started back in 2022. You have a lot of leagues out there. One-on-one has become a space where it’s gaining a lot of attention and it’s steamrolling right now. So I’m involved in that space, giving guys a platform to live out their dream to play the game of basketball. Also, I created owners within my league and we created cities. We have guys that are respected in these communities.”

McGrady's owners group: Jadakiss in New York, Larenz Tate in Chicago, Vince Carter in Orlando, John Wall in Raleigh, two-time NBA champion Quinn Cook in Washington, Tim Hardaway Sr. in Miami, Muggsy Bogues in Baltimore, and Jaylen Brown in Atlanta.

“When you look around sports, the three major sports here in America, and you look at ownership, it’s not a lot of guys look like myself,” McGrady said. “And I was fortunate enough to have the opportunity to invest into the Buffalo Bills. So creating this platform, OBL, and being able to create an opportunity to where I could give guys some ownership of this league is, for me, that’s what it’s about. We do a lot of talking about it, but I wanted to actually put it to action and make it happen.”

On the media transition

McGrady has been working in television since his playing days and has more visibility this postseason as part of NBC's coverage. He framed the role as access maintained, not access regained.

“It’s pretty cool to gain the respect of the players of today,” he said. “And those guys love having us around and it just keeps you involved in the game. I love the game of basketball. I love what it has done for me, the doors that it has opened. I love the relationships that I have with the guys in the league. We’re a fraternity, we’re brotherhood. So I want to help them and help them understand that we got to keep on pushing this thing forward and pass it down.”

Frequently asked questions

Who was the last HBCU player drafted into the NBA?

Norfolk State's Kyle O'Quinn was the last HBCU player drafted, going No. 49 to the Orlando Magic in the 2012 NBA Draft. Robert Covington, who played at Tennessee State, signed with the Rockets as an undrafted free agent in 2013 and went on to become the most prominent HBCU alum currently in the league.

What is the OBL?

The Ones Basketball League is a one-on-one professional basketball league founded by Tracy McGrady in 2022. The 2026 relaunch, OBL: Battle of the Cities, opens May 15 in Orlando with eight city-based teams playing for a $100,000 prize.

Who owns OBL teams?

McGrady's eight announced owners are Jadakiss (New York), Larenz Tate (Chicago), Vince Carter (Orlando), John Wall (Raleigh), Quinn Cook (Washington), Tim Hardaway Sr. (Miami), Muggsy Bogues (Baltimore), and Jaylen Brown (Atlanta).

Is Tracy McGrady a Buffalo Bills owner?

Yes. McGrady joined Vince Carter, Jozy Altidore, and seven other limited partners in the Bills' ownership group on Dec. 11, 2024. The Pegula family retained 79% of the control. It was the first time in franchise history that the Bills added minority owners.

Who does McGrady have winning the 2026 NBA Finals?

McGrady picked Boston or the Knicks-Hawks winner in the East, and a West final between San Antonio and Oklahoma City.

Kyle Mosley is the founder, managing editor, and chief reporter of HBCU Legends on SI. Follow on X: @ktmoze and @HBCULegends.