UEN Exclusive: Tulsa vs. New Mexico State In Electrifying Hoops Showdown

A high-stakes college basketball matchup is set for Saturday as the Tulsa Golden Hurricane face the New Mexico State Aggies in a one-of-a-kind neutral-site contest. Urban Edge Network will host the live broadcast from the Texas Legends home arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. CST on Saturday, December 13.

UEN CRO Hardy Pelt said, "Mid-majors, their games, and their communities are underserved when it comes to broadcasting their featured matchups. Hopefully, our partnership with the NBA and the NBA G League's Texas Legends organization will provide a foundation for expanded mid-majors basketball programming."

Nov 17, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Tulsa Golden Hurricane forward KJ Martin Jr. (15) dribbles by Kansas State Wildcats guard Abdi Bashir Jr. (1) during the second half at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

This is more than a typical college basketball game — it’s a groundbreaking collaboration between Urban Edge Network and the Texas Legends/NBA G League. The Tulsa–New Mexico State clash will deliver a pro-arena atmosphere for two rising mid-major programs.

Urban Edge Network reports that its broadcast of Utah State's 80–77 victory over Virginia Commonwealth earlier this season drew 201,000 unique viewers and more than 800,000 viewer impressions, according to metrics shared with advertising agencies. The game also generated more than 7,800 new mobile app downloads for UEN’s digital platform. Since the Nov. 7 broadcast, only 300 users have deleted the app.

"We anticipate a repeat of those numbers or better. Currently, mid-major basketball teams are producing better viewership numbers than some conferences," Pelt said.

Why You Can’t Miss This Game

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (8-1) enters with momentum, highlighted by dominant wins — including a 111–60 blowout — and resilient late-game finishes that showcase depth and competitive toughness.

New Mexico State Aggies arrive battle-tested, bringing a disciplined defensive approach and an up-tempo offense that has turned heads early in the 2025–26 season.

A neutral-site stage in a professional arena levels the playing field and heightens the intensity, giving fans a pro-level viewing experience as they watch top-tier college talent.

ABOUT UEN

Thanks to UEN’s exclusive streaming agreement with the Texas Legends/NBA G League, Saturday’s game will be available on the UEN app or at urbanedgenetwork.net. UEN isn’t just a streaming platform — it’s a fast-growing media network and the official streaming home of the Texas Legends.

UEN app or visit the website

Urban Edge Network is a dynamic multimedia platform dedicated to delivering high-quality sports coverage and culturally rich content to underserved communities. Since launching its partnership with the NBA G League’s Texas Legends in 2023, UEN has produced thousands of live games while elevating the fan experience through personalized, culturally connected coverage.

With curated broadcasts, in-arena marketing collaborations, and seamless digital streaming across smart devices, UEN is redefining how fans experience basketball beyond traditional cable.