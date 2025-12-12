UEN Exclusive: Tulsa vs. New Mexico State In Electrifying Hoops Showdown
In this story:
A high-stakes college basketball matchup is set for Saturday as the Tulsa Golden Hurricane face the New Mexico State Aggies in a one-of-a-kind neutral-site contest. Urban Edge Network will host the live broadcast from the Texas Legends home arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. CST on Saturday, December 13.
UEN CRO Hardy Pelt said, "Mid-majors, their games, and their communities are underserved when it comes to broadcasting their featured matchups. Hopefully, our partnership with the NBA and the NBA G League's Texas Legends organization will provide a foundation for expanded mid-majors basketball programming."
This is more than a typical college basketball game — it’s a groundbreaking collaboration between Urban Edge Network and the Texas Legends/NBA G League. The Tulsa–New Mexico State clash will deliver a pro-arena atmosphere for two rising mid-major programs.
Urban Edge Network reports that its broadcast of Utah State's 80–77 victory over Virginia Commonwealth earlier this season drew 201,000 unique viewers and more than 800,000 viewer impressions, according to metrics shared with advertising agencies. The game also generated more than 7,800 new mobile app downloads for UEN’s digital platform. Since the Nov. 7 broadcast, only 300 users have deleted the app.
"We anticipate a repeat of those numbers or better. Currently, mid-major basketball teams are producing better viewership numbers than some conferences," Pelt said.
Why You Can’t Miss This Game
- Tulsa Golden Hurricane (8-1) enters with momentum, highlighted by dominant wins — including a 111–60 blowout — and resilient late-game finishes that showcase depth and competitive toughness.
- New Mexico State Aggies arrive battle-tested, bringing a disciplined defensive approach and an up-tempo offense that has turned heads early in the 2025–26 season.
- A neutral-site stage in a professional arena levels the playing field and heightens the intensity, giving fans a pro-level viewing experience as they watch top-tier college talent.
Tulsa Golden Hurricane (8-1) enters with momentum, highlighted by dominant wins — including a 111–60 blowout — and resilient late-game finishes that showcase depth and competitive toughness.
New Mexico State Aggies arrive battle-tested, bringing a disciplined defensive approach and an up-tempo offense that has turned heads early in the 2025–26 season.
A neutral-site stage inside a professional arena levels the playing field and heightens the intensity, giving fans a pro-level viewing experience while watching top-tier college talent.
ABOUT UEN
Thanks to UEN’s exclusive streaming agreement with the Texas Legends/NBA G League, Saturday’s game will be available on the UEN app or at urbanedgenetwork.net. UEN isn’t just a streaming platform — it’s a fast-growing media network and the official streaming home of the Texas Legends.
Download the UEN app or visit the website to set your reminder — you won’t want to miss this showcase of emerging collegiate talent in a pro-arena spotlight.
Urban Edge Network is a dynamic multimedia platform dedicated to delivering high-quality sports coverage and culturally rich content to underserved communities. Since launching its partnership with the NBA G League’s Texas Legends in 2023, UEN has produced thousands of live games while elevating the fan experience through personalized, culturally connected coverage.
With curated broadcasts, in-arena marketing collaborations, and seamless digital streaming across smart devices, UEN is redefining how fans experience basketball beyond traditional cable.
I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019. Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four. My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances: WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert), KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews: Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns. For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:Follow hbculegends