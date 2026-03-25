UMES Ends Historic WNIT Run with 61-42 Loss to Youngstown State

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The University of Maryland Eastern Shore women's basketball team entered the second round of the WNIT against Youngstown State and battled early, but couldn't overcome the Penguins 38.1% clip from beyond the arc as they dropped a 61-42 game to the Horizon League's Penguins.



"I told our team that we were the last Division I HBCU standing in these tournaments and it's a lot of pressure, but we're enough and we've done enough throughout the year," UMES head coach Malikah Willis. "The MEAC prepared us for that. Preseason prepared us for the MEAC, but the MEAC prepared us for the postseason. People have to understand that. The way we represent our conference, it's tough, we have really good players, really good coaches that have great philosophies. That's why we felt that when we came into this game, it was going to be toe-to-toe. They're a good defensive team, we're a good defensive team, and we just put it to the test. But the MEAC has something to say, in general and I'm proud to represent the MEAC."

UMES Hawks head women's basketball coach Malikah Willis coaching guard Ashanti Lynch versus Youngstown State. | Credit: UMES ATHLETICS

THE FINAL SCORE



Maryland Eastern Shore Hawks (20-15) - 42, Youngstown State (25-9) - 61



THE GAME



Kalise Hill and Brianna Barnes opened the scoring efforts for the Hawks with Hill connecting on a layup assisted by Barnes before Barnes hit a jumper to give the Hawks a 4-2 lead. Kaliya Perry scored the next two baskets for UMES with two jumpers to pull up ahead in the back and forth battle at 8-6. Two free throws from Dakieran Turner following the Perry jump shot gave UMES a 10-6 lead at the 1:52 mark. Youngstown State went on a 5-0 run extending into the second period, with three straight baskets to end the first quarter with the Hawks trailing the Penguins 12-10.



Youngstown State started the second period off of its 3-0 run with back-to-back three pointers with Barnes and Turner stopping the Penguins' momentum with a layup and tip-in, respectively. Free throws led the way for the Hawks in the remaining minutes of the second quarter with Turner and Barnes leading the charge with one and two made shots at the charity stripe each. A made jump shot at the buzzer by Youngstown State pushed the Penguins' lead to 24-17 at the half.



Three-pointers began to rain on the Hawks in the second half with Youngstown State connecting on five in the third quarter, though Desi Taylor knocked down the Hawks' first shot beyond the arc at the 6:01 mark to shorten the Penguins' lead by 10 at 33-23. Ashanti Lynch and Barnes closed the final minutes for the Hawks with back-to-back jumpers before Youngstown State closed the third quarter with three straight threes to to lead UMES 47-29 heading into the fourth.



UMES went on a 3-0 run led by Turner as she hit from the free throw line before she hauling in a rebound an put up a second chance layup before Hill followed up with a layup of her own. The Penguins responded with a layup and three-pointer of their own before Barnes went 1-of-2 at the line and followed with a layup to give her 11 points on the game at that point. The Hawks scored two more baskets in the final period as Taylor scored her fifth point and Barnes knocked down a three at the 1:29 mark to end UMES' season with a 61-42 loss to Youngstown State.



"It's kind of what needs to happen because when I think of recruiting and putting UMES on the map, the phone calls are different now that we're making more noise. Players always answered before, but now they're responding a little differently when we're winning. Winning is contagious and winning helps everything. It's going to help our recruiting and the buy-in that our players have shown this year, other people see that and it's so important for the culture," Coach Willis said.

UMES closes a historic season in the 2nd round of the WNIT against Youngstown State.



In the Hawks’ first postseason berth in program history, the team set program marks for wins in a season with 20, earned a postseason win, and first power conference win.#HawkPride | #HBCUMade pic.twitter.com/8jwlCYA0OX — Hawk Women's Hoops 🏀 (@UMESWomensHoops) March 25, 2026

BY THE NUMBERS



The University of Maryland Eastern Shore women's basketball program ends its inaugural postseason run earning its first-ever postseason win and first-ever win against a power conference opponent, 59-48, against the ACC's Wake Forest.



UMES edged out Youngstown State on the offensive glass 13-11, though the Penguins out rebounded the Hawks 28-22 on the defensive glass.



UMES went 10-of-13 at the free throw line to Youngstown State's 5-7. The Hawks shot 76.9 percent to the Penguins 71.4 as Youngstown State hit five-of-seven attempts.



Youngstown State led UMES in time with the lead for 30:51 to the Hawks 3:40.



UMES forced 14 turnovers leading the game in steals with six to Youngstown State's five.



Dakieran Turner ended her career with the Hawks scoring her first double-double of the season with 10 points and 12 rebounds.



Kaliya Perry ended her freshman campaign with her fourth game of the season with double-digit rebounds with 10 against Youngstown State.



This game marked the 17th time Brianna Barnes scored double-digit points this season as she led UMES in scoring with 14 against Youngstown State.