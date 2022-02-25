Skip to main content

Watch: Lincoln and Livingstone Cheerleaders Half-Court 'Bring It On' Showdown at CIAA Tournament

The Lincoln and Livingstone cheerleaders have dance off at half court during the CIAA basketball tournament.

The Lincoln and Livingstone cheerleaders have dance off at half court during the CIAA basketball tournament.   The fierce battle between the ladies would put Gabrielle Union's Clovers to shame in "Bring It On."

The Livingstone Blue Bears downed the Lincoln Lions by a final score, 91-89 in the Men's CIAA Quarterfinals match.   The semifinals will pit Livingstone against No. 1 seed Fayetteville State at 6 PM ET on Friday, Feb. 25.

The CIAA Tournament is being played at Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, MD.  Tickets can be located at ciaatounament.org.

HBCU Legends Articles to Read

Read More

LvsL 3
CIAA

Watch: Lincoln and Livingstone Cheerleaders Half-Court 'Bring It On' Showdown at CIAA Tournament

By Kyle T. Mosley
56 seconds ago
Art Briles
Football

Grambling's Controversial Hiring of Art Briles Brings Questions and Disappointment

By Kyle T. Mosley
2 hours ago
Ken Burrough
HBCU News

HBCU Legend, TSU Star, and NFL Great Kenny Burrough Passes at 73

By Kyle T. Mosley
17 hours ago
D Johnson
Football

15 HBCU Players Selected in 2022 USFL Draft

By Kyle T. Mosley
Feb 24, 2022
190A2614
Football

HBCU Legacy Bowl Provides a New Pathway to the Pros

By
James B. Ewers Jr, Ed.D. and
Deborah Ewers
Feb 23, 2022
Doug Williams and James "Shack" Harris
Football

HBCU Legacy Bowl's Impact

By Kyle T. Mosley
Feb 21, 2022
190A2053
Football

HBCU Legacy Bowl Halftime Report

By Kyle T. Mosley
Feb 19, 2022
HBCU Legacy Bowl
Football

HBCU Legacy Bowl: Roster, Coaches, Key Players, Game Info

By Kyle T. Mosley
Feb 19, 2022