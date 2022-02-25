Watch: Lincoln and Livingstone Cheerleaders Half-Court 'Bring It On' Showdown at CIAA Tournament

The Lincoln and Livingstone cheerleaders have dance off at half court during the CIAA basketball tournament.

The Lincoln and Livingstone cheerleaders have dance off at half court during the CIAA basketball tournament. The fierce battle between the ladies would put Gabrielle Union's Clovers to shame in "Bring It On."

The Livingstone Blue Bears downed the Lincoln Lions by a final score, 91-89 in the Men's CIAA Quarterfinals match. The semifinals will pit Livingstone against No. 1 seed Fayetteville State at 6 PM ET on Friday, Feb. 25.

The CIAA Tournament is being played at Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, MD. Tickets can be located at ciaatounament.org.

