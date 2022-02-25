Grambling's Controversial Hiring of Art Briles Brings Questions and Disappointment

The hiring of Art Briles as offensive coordinator is considered a questionable move by Grambling State officials.

What would the legend Eddie Robinson say about hiring Art Briles? We know the opinion of one of his closest disciples, Doug Williams, thinks of the hire.

On Thursday, Williams told the Washington Post he's "not a fan at all" of Briles becoming the offensive coordinator at Grambling. Why?

Briles allegedly covered up sexual assaults by his football players at Baylor. Bringing him to an HBCU and historic football program conveys a seriously flawed message to the entire Grambling State student body.

Feb 19, 2022; New Orleans, LA; HBCU Legacy Bowl co-founders Doug Williams and James "Shack" Harris. Credit:© Kyle A. Mosley-HBCU Legends

The addition of Briles to head coach Hue Jackson's coaching staff may help the Tigers win on the football field, but has it tainted the public's perception of Grambling? The respect comes in the form of Eddie Robinson, Doug Williams, James "Shack" Harris, Charlie Joiner, Buck Buchanan, and Willie Brown - a great football lineage and is now under question.

Dr. Trayveon Scott and Hue Jackson have taken a differing stance with selecting Briles to uphold the values of Grambling. Scott spoke with ESPN and said that they "did the homework" and felt the hire would "give him a chance to really redeem himself after understanding where the facts lie." Curious, did the AD and head coach poll the Grambling female coaches, staffers, students, or female-rights advocates?

Nevertheless, the Briles hire will forever be mired in controversy for the prestigious university. One would think Jackson could have offered the position to another deserving coach sitting on the market. Extending Briles an offer appears GSU is adopting a "win at all cost" mantra.

On Thursday, a Grambling representative confirmed Art Briles' hire with me and then confirmed that there would be "no press release," only at "KTAL exclusive interview."

Why would a prestigious university avoid a press conference to address the hire? Tell the people. If the administration is committed to Briles and believes he upholds the institution's standards, then why cloak the message in a one-on-one interview?

Did Grambling "botch" this hire? Doug Williams told the Washington Post, "I'm out." He commented to me, "I can't wrap my mind around this one." Both statements may resonate with many. Grambling's athletic director, president, or head coach should reconsider and publicly address the Art Briles matter.