New Orleans, LA - The dream of two HBCU and NFL legends became a reality. So, what is the long-term positive impact the event will have on the game of football?

HBCU LEGACY BOWL'S IMPACT HBCU LEGACY BOWL'S IMPORTANCE Feb 19, 2022; New Orleans, LA; HBCU Legacy Bowl co-founders Doug Williams and James "Shack" Harris. Credit:© Kyle A. Mosley-HBCU Legends Embedded in America is a disregard for HBCUs' impact on professional football. One of the HBCU Legacy Bowl's purposes was to dispel the philosophy that a Power 5 program could only cultivate the talent of a Black athlete and determine his readiness for the National Football League. The oversight has been timeless. "I think number one, it's all about support," said Doug Williams. We [HBCU Legacy Bowl] have had great support so far, this should be an event that everybody looks forward to coming to, and I certainly hope that happens." The support was there at the event. Super Bowl LIV MVP Patrick Mahomes, Saints left tackle Terron Armstead (UAPB), and other sports legends were in attendance. Sponsors and organizers Coca-Cola, Coors, Zebra Technologies, NFL, and the New Orleans Saints were just a few prominent names and faces I noticed on the field, suites, and press box. OVERCOMING WITH SUPPORT Feb 19, 2022; New Orleans, LA; HBCU Legacy Bowl honorary captain Patrick Mahomes before the game's kickoff. Credit:© Kyle A. Mosley-HBCU Legends LEAVING A LEGACY Feb 19, 2022; New Orleans, LA; Bowie State's running back Calil Wilkins scored a 12-yard touchdown from Chowan quarterback Steven "Byrce" Witt in the second quarter of the HBCU Legacy Bowl. Credit:© Kyle A. Mosley-HBCU Legends Forgotten are the struggles of legendary coaches like Eddie Robinson, John Merritt, and Jake Gaither endured in Jim Crow. These great men developed many of the NFL Hall of Famers and legends from the HBCU's golden era. Today, a new crop of coaches has emerged. They are challenging the status quo and fighting to eradicate the social barriers within the scouting process with professional experience and knowledge. Head coaches Deion Sanders, Hue Jackson, Eddie George, Eddie Robinson Jr, and Bubba McDowell have pro football know-how and are the new school leaders. "It's [HBCU Legacy Bowl] going to give an opportunity for so many players in this game today to get another look." He continued, "we this is going to enhance the opportunity for a lot of players." For this reason, the HBCU Legacy Bowl could become a flagship event for the future Doug Williams' and James "Shack" Harris' in HBCUs. NFL COMBINE'S GLARING OMISSIONS Feb 19, 2022; New Orleans, LA; Alabama A&M quarterback Aqeel Glass [Team Robinson] postgame interview at the HBCU Legacy Bowl. Credit:© Kyle A. Mosley-HBCU Legends Still, it's mind-boggling to most covering the HBCUs how the NFL Scouting Combine has overlooked two of the best players this past season. The two-time Black Football Player of the Year quarterback Aqeel Glass and Jackson State's defensive aren't invited to Indianapolis. Each has an impressive football resume despite the oversight. Glass told me he was "using it [not being invited] as a chip on my shoulder." ~ QB Aqeel Glass Melding together players with four days of practice from different systems did provide a solid overall game performance. Nevertheless, the event was a tremendous success.

I inquired about the event's impact with several analysts and HBCU experts.

Steve Wyche: HBCU Legacy Bowl's Play-by-Play Announcer

"I think it was significant for the players and coaches because scouts and reps from more than 20 teams watched the practice all week. Many of them also got interviewed by these teams, so a few of them are going to get chances."

Feb 19, 2022; New Orleans, LA; Kyle T. Mosley (l) and Shaneika Dabney-Henderson (r) at the inaugural HBCU Legacy Bowl. Credit:© Kyle A. Mosley-HBCU Legends

Shaneika Dabney-Henderson: HBCU Legacy Bowl Committee Chair

"Certainly a source of pride to not only see how the event came together but how the athletes and students who participated were impacted."

Ralph Cooper

Ralph Cooper: Journalist & Broadcaster - KCOH 1230 AM, Houston, TX

"The HBCU Legacy Bowl was something coaches Eddie Robinson, Marino Casem, John Merritt, and Jake Gaither talked about in the 1970s. To see Doug Williams and James "Shack" Harris lead this effort in 2022 is inspirational and will be instrumental for HBCU football players in the future getting a chance to showcase their skills.

Hats off to Patrick Mahomes, Mel Blount, Nate Newton, and others supporting this game. In the Heavens, the legendary public relations great Collie Nicholson is smiling with Coach Robinson about the leaders Williams and Harris have become. Next year, let's pack the stadium!"

Keys to Victory with Wilton Jackson and Kyle T. Mosley

Wilton Jackson: Writer - Sports Illustrated

"I think the impact is tremendous for HBCUs because it sheds light on the athletes who get overlooked in a time where athletes feel like they have to attend a Power 5 school to succeed at the next level. Some of the NFL's best players -- Hall of Famers -- came from HBCUs in a time where they didn't have the resources, sophistication and networks that athletes of this generation do.

I believe the HBCU Legacy Bowl will not only offer athletes a better opportunity at a potential future at the NFL level... it will help them secure professional (business, jobs) opportunities that are connected to sports and particularly the NFL in different capacities."

Feb 19, 2022; New Orleans, LA; Kyle T. Mosley (l) and Reggie Flood (r) at the inaugural HBCU Legacy Bowl. Credit:© Kyle A. Mosley-HBCU Legends

Reggie Flood: Former HBCU Star, Broadcaster for WBOK 1230 AM, NOLA

"I feel like the Legacy Bowl did a great job of merging the history of HBCU football and it's legends with today's players and fans. We've hardly seen the two come together. It was a great opportunity to grow the modern brand while acknowledging the history and contributions of the past. I thought it was a super event!"

