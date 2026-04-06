ATLANTA — aspireTV has successfully completed the first season of its travel series, Harlem Globetrotters: Secrets of the City. The network announced that the show has been officially approved for a second season, which will air on both aspireTV’s linear channel and its streaming platform, aspireTV+.

Angela Cannon, executive vice president of networks and content strategy and general manager, shared the news exclusively with HBCU Legends. This announcement shows that the Globetrotters series is just the start of the network's broader ambitions.

Harlem Globetrotters Secrets of the City | Aspire TV

The Shot She Took for the Globetrotters

Cannon approached the Harlem Globetrotters directly rather than waiting for them.

“I shot my shot,” Cannon said with a laugh. “I had a conversation with Keith Dawkins, who is the president of the Globetrotters, and I said, ‘Keith, you guys get a chance to travel the globe. You go to over 120 countries every year. Let Aspire come along with you.’

The pitch worked. The resulting Harlem Globetrotters: Secrets of the City is an action-adventure travel show that reveals the players’ favorite eats, travel hacks, and cultural finds. Through a documentary lens, it immerses viewers in the cities they visit. Season 1 featured Cairo, Mexico City, London, Lisbon, Bali, and more.

Cannon recognized the brand’s global reach and its untapped storytelling potential.

“These guys don’t really get a chance to get out much because we have them going back-to-back,” she said. “So we wanted to let them stop, reflect, connect, and celebrate the culture of wherever they are.”

“The Globetrotters are sitting in a unique position—they go every single year across the globe, and they don’t always get a chance to experience the culture. Aspire is allowing them to do that.”

Wu-Tang Clan's RZA performs at Bridgestone Arena Wednesday night, Sept. 20, 2023. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

Season 2: Wu-Tang, Rome, and a Possible Papal Visit

Season 2 is in production, with Cannon hinting at what's next. The Globetrotters will visit Brussels, Amsterdam, Paris, Lagos, Athens, Rome, Tahiti, and Chile—returning to Tahiti, a place they haven't played in 40 years.

The celebrity cameos are equally ambitious. Cannon confirmed that Wu-Tang Clan—including Method Man— appears in the new season.

Cannon remained purposefully vague about Rome.

“I will or will not say that they may be seeing somebody important in Rome,” she said, drawing out the pause. “You gotta watch to see.”

The series is produced by Emmy-nominated Sunwise Media and Herschend Entertainment Studios, with Ri-Karlo Handy serving as producer. Keith Dawkins and Bronwen O’Keefe serve as executive producers.

Fans can stream all episodes of Season 1 on aspireTV+, available on Amazon, Roku, and Xfinity.

‘See Yourself Here’ — The Mission Behind the Network

For Cannon, the Globetrotters series extends aspireTV’s identity beyond just quality TV.

The network, originally launched under Magic Johnson’s ownership and now part of UP Entertainment’s portfolio, has carried a single rallying cry since its founding: See Yourself Here. That tagline shapes every programming decision Cannon makes.

“When you’re hanging out with the Globetrotters, wherever they may be, you’re going to see what foods are there in that culture,” Cannon said. “You’re going to see the latest tourist attractions, expats who have transplanted from the US, and how they’re living. Whether it’s artistic or business, you’re going to see some of that. We wanted to aspire to it."

Under Cannon’s leadership, aspireTV has produced more than a dozen original series through aspireTV Studios. The network’s programming slate spans travel, food, comedy, lifestyle, and independent film. All are anchored in positive Black storytelling.

“We understand the heavy weight of responsible TV to our culture,” Cannon said. “I want to be intentional about anything we put on media screens because it’s going to live with us — and it’s influential to our kids and to the next generation.”

Savannah State of Mind: aspireTV’s First Scripted HBCU Series

No announcement resonated more with Cannon than the update on aspireTV’s first scripted original series.

Savannah State of Mind, currently in pre-production, will center on the fictional student life at an HBCU. The project grew out of a conversation between Cannon and comedian-producer Bentley Kyle Evans, whose credits include Martin and The Jamie Foxx Show, as well as a current Netflix series with Foxx.

“I was part of the generation that watched A Different World,” Cannon noted. “And I was probably part of the generation that went to college because of it. I said, "The A Different World of today, you just don’t see it anymore."

Evans, whose son attended Xavier University of Louisiana, delivered a treatment that Cannon said blew her away. The show covers HBCU student life, including the jock, the social media influencer, the Type-A overachiever, and the student still finding their footing.

“HBCUs are very near and dear to our heart. They have been since we first launched 12 years ago. And now with Savannah State of Mind, it’s just going to branch us out into a whole new genre,” Cannon said.

HBCU content has emerged as one of the most compelling spaces in Black storytelling, and Cannon is determined that aspireTV’s contribution is authentic, not performative. “We’re going to have students of today,” she said. “It’s really going to be funny.”

Opening Doors: What aspireTV Is Looking For

Cannon didn’t shy away from speaking directly to aspiring creators. Her message was unambiguous: don’t wait for validation.

“You don’t need an Angela Cannon to help bring your content to life,” she said. “You can go out there and do it yourself. Get your phone, shoot your stuff, and put it up on YouTube. Don’t wait for us to give you the okay. Get out there, shoot your shot, and do it yourself, and I promise you, doors will open up.”

aspireTV stays open to pitches, all through a clear brand lens. Cannon was clear about what doesn't fit. Content must match the network’s family-friendly, positive narrative standards. “Please know where you’re going,” she said. “Have you ever watched Aspire? Do you even know what we do?”

The network’s HBCU roots run deeper than Savannah State of Mind. Cannon noted that aspireTV has featured HBCU content in multiple formats. Examples include HBCU 101, The Level Up Experiment—a show where AUC-area students competed for internships through real-world business excursions—and an urban indie film block that regularly spotlights HBCU alumni filmmakers.

The Giveback Project: Planting Seeds in STEM and Media

Running a portfolio of networks and a growing production slate isn’t Cannon’s only priority. She also founded The Giveback Project, a nonprofit supporting youth in media and STEM.

The initiative grew from a service trip to Kenya’s I Can Fly Academy in Machakos. Cannon went with her mother after writing a book that she shared with the students. Afterward, she wanted to address the digital divide for young Black children in America.

“I wanted to make sure that our young Black boys and Black girls understood that you too matter,” she said. “You too should get in on what’s going on with AI and the digital divide and what that means for them in the future.”

She also serves on the advisory board of the Black Women Film Network and is a member of Women in Streaming Media.

Where to Watch

Harlem Globetrotters: Secrets of the City Season 1 is available on aspireTV+, Amazon, Roku, and Xfinity, and Season 2 is currently in production.

aspireTV is available nationally on DirecTV and DISH and through DirecTV Stream, Sling, Philo, and Frndly TV. For local listings, visit aspire.tv/channel.

For more information, visit or follow @TVaspire on Instagram and X.