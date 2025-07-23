Marsai Martin’s SAI Summer Cookout Comes To Texas Southern University Labor Day Weekend
TSU, Get Ready?! I've got an announcement that's guaranteed to get you hype, so listen up, Texas Southern family!
Marsai Martin is bringing her SAI Summer Cookout to Texas Southern University this year, and trust me, you do NOT want to miss it. The third edition of the cookout is going down during Labor Day Weekend, Aug. 29-31.
SAI Cookout Connecting With The Labor Day Classic
Now, if you're a true TSU or PV head, you already know that Labor Day Weekend means The Labor Day Classic is also happening. So not only are you pulling up for the cookout, but I better see you at the game on Saturday repping hard!
Let's talk about the SAI Summer Cookout. I peeked at the flyer, and it's offering good food, live music, fun games, and just straight-up vibes. It's one of those events where if you don't pop out, you'll hear about it all over campus and be mad you missed it. So go ahead and lock it in, this is the move!
Now For The Guest Appearances!
Of course, the queen herself, Marsai Martin, will be in the building. But guess what? We're also getting a surprise visit from Serena Page, one of the winners from Love Island Season 6!
Sadly, no Cordel this time (I know, I know, same), but come on, Serena's energy is always top-tier. And let's not forget appearances from Scott Evans and the one and only IAMZOI, E, Yes, we're talking BIG personalities all weekend long.
So now you're probably thinking, "How do I get in on this?" Head over to to get all the ticket info and secure your spot.
Marsai's event is going to be one of the liveliest weekends of the year, and it's all happening right here at TSU.
Don't say I didn't warn you — get your fit ready, round up your crew, and come through!