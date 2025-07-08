YouTube Raised Us: Black Creators Who Shaped The 2005 Generation At HBCUs
Now, if you're currently attending an HBCU, I know you must have grown up on some of the creators I'm about to mention. Whether you were sitting in your room with a Honey Bun and a pair of busted earbuds or sneaking videos during lunch break, these YouTubers were a part of our routine. They made us laugh, taught us how to move, and gave us a digital friend when real life was doing the most.
I've personally been watching CoryxKenshin since middle school, before the millions of subscribers, before all the "where's Cory?" memes, before the Samurai even had armor. I still remember rushing home to catch his latest Five Nights at Freddy's episode, heart racing like I was playing too.
His energy, his edits, and his whole vibe just made everything feel lighter. Cory wasn't just a YouTuber; he felt like an older brother who reminded you it was okay to be goofy, to feel deeply, and to take breaks when life got real.
And it wasn't just Cory. We're talking about the legends, the ones who had the group chats going off and gave us catchphrases we still say today — the ones whose intros gave us chills. The ones who dropped a video, and your whole day stopped.
So today, we’re giving flowers to some of the Black YouTubers who didn’t just entertain us, they raised us:
CoryxKenshin. Flight Reacts. ImDontai. Soul Illuminati. RDCWorld1. These names are more than familiar; they’re part of our cultural DNA. Let’s get into it.
CoryxKenshin
The Shogun himself. Cory is arguably one of the most beloved gaming YouTubers of all time, not just in the Black community but globally. His energetic reactions, hilarious edits, and heartfelt messages made his videos feel like a safe space.
Whether it was horror game walkthroughs or his deep talks during hiatuses, Cory taught us balance, self-love, and that it's okay to take a break when life gets overwhelming. If you had a PS4 and some Capri Suns, you were probably watching Cory scream over a Five Nights at Freddy's jump scare after school.
Flight Reacts (NotYourAverageFlight)
Flight is an internet legend. Say what you want, but his energy, quotables, and unfiltered reactions made him a staple in the YouTube sports and reaction scene. Watching him argue with himself in 2K or give his "legendary" basketball takes was part of the culture.
Even now, "June Flight" is a running joke turned tradition. We grew up laughing at Flight, but we stayed because his hustle never slowed down, and you have to respect that.
ImDontai
Don't sleep on Donteeeeee! ImDontai gave us real-time reactions to trending music, viral videos, and memes with a style that was raw, funny, and smart. He connected with his audience like he was your homie from class, the one you'd call to put you on to new music.
He created a space for underground and mainstream artists to be discovered, and always made you feel like you were in on something exclusive.
Soul Illuminati
Now this one was different. Soul Illuminati was spiritual and unhinged at the same time. He had us questioning the Matrix, deleting social media, and sun-gazing by the window. Whether you agreed with him or not, he had an impact.
His transition from trash-talking 2K YouTuber to discussing chakras and "waking up" was a wild sight to behold in real time. He might have had us side-eyeing our phones, but he also encouraged us to think deeper, even if it came with some wild, hot takes.
RDCWorld1
You know we gotta talk about RDC. Mark Phillips and the whole RDC gang didn't just create skits; they made culture. Whether it was "How LeBron is after losing a game" or "Anime House," RDC created content that resonated with every Black kid who loved anime, sports, and gaming.
They made it cool to be a blur (Black nerd), and their content still hits every time. And let's not forget DreamCon, which started as a dream, is now one of the biggest Black fan conventions in the country. That's legacy.
These creators didn't just rack up subscribers; they built a community. They made us laugh when we were going through it, gave us language for what we were feeling, and reminded us that our voices matter in every digital space.
So if we're 2005 babies turning 20 this year, let's take a second to think about it, we grew up with greatness on our screens. These creators were with us through the awkward phases, the all-nighters, the tough times, and the glow-ups. And now, it's our time.
Whether we're creating, commenting, editing, or just showing love from the sidelines, we're part of this wave too.
Happy 20th to us. Let's keep pushing the culture forward together.