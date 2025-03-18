HBCU Legends

Diamond Johnson: A Legitimate WNBA Draft Prospect Is Ready To Shine

Could Johnson following Angel Jackson and be selected in the upcoming 2025 WNBA Draft?

Kyle T. Mosley

Diamond Johnson - Norfolk State - Guard
Diamond Johnson - Norfolk State - Guard / Credit: Norfolk State Athletics
In this story:

With her exceptional all-around play, Norfolk State University's women's basketball star Diamond Johnson has been making waves in the 2024-25 season.

After the Las Vegas Aces drafted Jackson State's Angel Jackson in the 2024 WNBA Draft, could Diamond Johnson follow in her footsteps in April's upcoming draft?

While the draft is nice, Coach Vickers is preparing Johnson and her teammates for the 2025 MEAC Women's Basketball Tournament at Norfolk Scope Arena from March 12-15.

Diamond Johnson, Norfolk State Spartans Guard
Diamond Johnson, Norfolk State Spartans Guard / Credit: Ray Rogers, Urban Sports Scene

Johnson's 2024-25

The 5-5 graduate guard currently holds the distinction of having the most 20-point, 5-assist, 5-steal game performances in women's college basketball this season.

Johnson's outstanding performance has been crucial to Norfolk State's impressive 20-4 record and perfect 6-0 standing in conference play.

Her ability to affect the game in various ways has made her a challenge for opponents and a delight for Spartan fans.

Statistical Dominance

  • Averaging 18.7 points per game, leading the MEAC in scoring
  • Contributing 5.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game
  • Maintaining an efficient 45.5% field goal percentage
  • Averaging 3.3 steals per game, showcasing her defensive prowess
  • 10 games of shooting for more than 20 points
  • 37.2% from beyond the arc this season

Impact on Team Success

Diamond Johnson's versatility has been instrumental in Norfolk State's success this season. Her capacity to score, facilitate, and create turnovers has propelled the Spartans to become one of the most formidable teams in the MEAC.

In a recent victory over Howard University, Johnson led the charge with 24 points, demonstrating her ability to take over games when needed. Her leadership on the court has been crucial in guiding the Spartans to a nine-game winning streak as of early February.

Recent Recognition and Accolades

  • Named to the 2025 Women's College All-Star Game Watchlist
  • Received multiple MEAC Player of the Week honors
  • Featured on midseason watch lists for prestigious national awards
DIAMOND JOHNSON -HBCU Basketball Players of the Week Nov. 18-24
DIAMOND JOHNSON -HBCU Basketball Players of the Week Nov. 18-24 / CREDIT: NSU ATHLETICS

Looking Ahead

As Norfolk State continues its march towards the MEAC championship and a potential NCAA Tournament berth, Johnson's ability to consistently deliver 20-point, 5-assist, 5-steal performances will be crucial.

Her well-rounded skills make her a standout talent in women's college basketball, and she is definitely a player to keep an eye on as the season unfolds.

With Johnson at the helm, the Spartans aim to make a significant impact not only in the MEAC but also on the national stage.

Her remarkable performance and ability to contribute in various statistical categories make her one of the most thrilling players to watch in HBCU women's college basketball this season.

READ MORE HBCU BASKETBALL NEWS

feed

LISTEN TO THE HBCU LEGENDS PODCAST

Published
Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.  Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.  My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances:  WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert),  KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews:  Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns.  For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me: