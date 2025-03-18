Diamond Johnson: A Legitimate WNBA Draft Prospect Is Ready To Shine
With her exceptional all-around play, Norfolk State University's women's basketball star Diamond Johnson has been making waves in the 2024-25 season.
After the Las Vegas Aces drafted Jackson State's Angel Jackson in the 2024 WNBA Draft, could Diamond Johnson follow in her footsteps in April's upcoming draft?
While the draft is nice, Coach Vickers is preparing Johnson and her teammates for the 2025 MEAC Women's Basketball Tournament at Norfolk Scope Arena from March 12-15.
Johnson's 2024-25
The 5-5 graduate guard currently holds the distinction of having the most 20-point, 5-assist, 5-steal game performances in women's college basketball this season.
Johnson's outstanding performance has been crucial to Norfolk State's impressive 20-4 record and perfect 6-0 standing in conference play.
Her ability to affect the game in various ways has made her a challenge for opponents and a delight for Spartan fans.
Statistical Dominance
- Averaging 18.7 points per game, leading the MEAC in scoring
- Contributing 5.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game
- Maintaining an efficient 45.5% field goal percentage
- Averaging 3.3 steals per game, showcasing her defensive prowess
- 10 games of shooting for more than 20 points
- 37.2% from beyond the arc this season
Impact on Team Success
Diamond Johnson's versatility has been instrumental in Norfolk State's success this season. Her capacity to score, facilitate, and create turnovers has propelled the Spartans to become one of the most formidable teams in the MEAC.
In a recent victory over Howard University, Johnson led the charge with 24 points, demonstrating her ability to take over games when needed. Her leadership on the court has been crucial in guiding the Spartans to a nine-game winning streak as of early February.
Recent Recognition and Accolades
- Named to the 2025 Women's College All-Star Game Watchlist
- Received multiple MEAC Player of the Week honors
- Featured on midseason watch lists for prestigious national awards
Looking Ahead
As Norfolk State continues its march towards the MEAC championship and a potential NCAA Tournament berth, Johnson's ability to consistently deliver 20-point, 5-assist, 5-steal performances will be crucial.
Her well-rounded skills make her a standout talent in women's college basketball, and she is definitely a player to keep an eye on as the season unfolds.
With Johnson at the helm, the Spartans aim to make a significant impact not only in the MEAC but also on the national stage.
Her remarkable performance and ability to contribute in various statistical categories make her one of the most thrilling players to watch in HBCU women's college basketball this season.