Southern's Coby Robinson Wins Rally Cry 'Bayou Classic Esports Showdown' Over Grambling State

The Southern University gamer won the Esports Bayou Classic matchup at Champions Square.

Kyle T. Mosley

The Southern University gamer Coby Robinson won the Esports Bayou Classic Showdown at Champions Square.
Southern University ESports phenom Coby Robinson defeated Grambling State's Robert Stripling, 30-28, in the first-ever Rally Cry Championship Tour: Bayou Classic Featured Matchup. The event was dubbed the "ESPORTS BAYOU CLASSIC" which occurred on Friday, Nov. 29, at Champions Square in New Orleans.

Collegiate gaming is becoming increasingly popular at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). The Southern University Edge Digital Gaming Ecosystem is directed by Christopher Turner.

On Saturday, the Southern Jaguars defeated the Grambling State Tigers, 28-27, at the 52nd Annual Bayou Classic at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Jags won their fourth consecutive Bayou Classic over the Tigers under the leadership of interim head coach Fred McNair.

Southern University ESports phenom Coby Robinson defeated Grambling State's Robert Stripling, 30-28, in the first-ever Rally Cry Championship Tour: Bayou Classic Featured Matchup.

Hours following the contest, the Southern University Athletic Department officially named Marshall Faulk as its next head football coach. A press conference to introduce Faulk is scheduled at 2:00 p.m. CT at the Leon R. Tarver II Cultural and Heritage Center on Monday, Dec. 1.

Marshall Faulk - New SU Jaguars Head Coach
Marshall Faulk - New SU Jaguars Head Coach / Credit SU Athletics

About Southern University Esports (SU EDGE):

The Southern University and A&M College "SU EDGE" (Esports & Digital Gaming Ecosystem) is dedicated to fostering innovation, competition, and career development within the gaming industry. By providing students with competitive opportunities and educational pathways in digital media and technology, SU EDGE is positioning Southern University as a leader in the collegiate esports landscape.

Bayou Classic Esports Battle
Bayou Classic Esports Battle / SU Esports

Previous report:

ESPORTS SHOWDOWN - BAYOU CLASSIC

NEW ORLEANS, LA – The storied rivalry between Southern University and Grambling State University is expanding beyond the gridiron. Southern University ESports is proud to announce that it will face off against Grambling State in the Rally Cry Championship Tour: Bayou Classic Featured Matchup.

The event is set to take place this Friday, November 29, at 9:00 AM CT, live from Champions Square in New Orleans.

As part of the iconic Bayou Classic festivities, this esports showcase highlights the growing prominence of collegiate gaming within Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Representing Southern University in this high-stakes match is Coby Robinson, who will take on Grambling State’s Robert Stripling in a battle for digital supremacy before the football teams take the field the following day.

Coby Robinson vs. Robert Stripling
Coby Robinson vs. Robert Stripling / SU Esports

Christopher Turner, Director of the SU EDGE Digital Gaming Ecosystem, highlighted the significance of this event for the program.

"The Bayou Classic is the grand stage of HBCU culture, and bringing esports to the forefront of this weekend is a testament to how far our industry has come," Christopher Turner said. "This matchup at Champions Square is about more than just a game; it is about showcasing the incredible talent of our students like Coby Robinson and demonstrating that the Jaguar spirit dominates in every arena—physical or digital. We are building a legacy with SU EDGE, and we are ready to show the world what Southern University esports is all about."

Christopher Turner
Christopher Turner / SU ESports

The event, presented by P&G and supported by the Army National Guard, is free and open to the public. Fans and alumni gathering in New Orleans are encouraged to arrive early at Champions Square to support the Jaguars and witness the next evolution of the Bayou Classic rivalry.

ESports Bayou Classic Showdown Details

Event: Rally Cry Championship Tour – Bayou Classic Featured Matchup

Matchup: Southern University (Coby Robinson) vs. Grambling State (Robert Stripling)

Date: Friday, November 29, 2024

Time: 9:00 AM CT

Location: Champions Square, New Orleans, LA



Admission: Free

Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

