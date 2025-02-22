2024 Black College Football Player Of The Year: Virginia Union Running Back Jada Byers
Jada Byers, the record-setting running back from Virginia Union University, has been named the 2024 recipient of the Deacon Jones Award Trophy. This honor is presented annually by the Black College Football Hall of Fame to the most outstanding player in HBCU football.
He is the first player since 2018 from a Division II school to win the Deacon Jones Trophy.
Friday night, Doug Williams and James "Shack" Harris presented Byers with the award during the HBCU Legacy Bowl festivities at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Downtown New Orleans. Byers had a historic collegiate career that redefined excellence at the Division II level.
Record-Breaking Achievements
Byers cemented his legacy with a 2,061-yard rushing season in 2024, setting Virginia Union's single-season record while scoring 27 touchdowns for the Panthers.
Jada Byers' Oct. 26 performance against Bowie State featured:
- 324 rushing yards (school single-game record)
- 6 rushing touchdowns (breaking a 93-year-old program mark)
He also became the Panthers' all-time leading rusher that day, surpassing Andre Braxton's school record with 5,311 rushing yards and 70 touchdowns.
The Bridgeton, NJ native earned back-to-back CIAA Offensive Player of the Year honors in 2024,
The Deacon Jones Trophy Legacy
The Black College Football Hall of Fame named the award after Pro Football Hall of Famer Deacon Jones, who exemplified dominance and leadership as a collegiate and professional football player. Jones played for two HBCUs, South Carolina State and Mississippi Valley State, before being drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in the 1961 NFL Draft.
Byers joins previous winners Tarik Cohen (2016), Amir Hall (2017,2018), Chris Roland (2019),
Aqeel Glass (2020-2021), Shedeur Sanders (2022) and co-recipients Davius Richard and Jeremy Mousa (2023). He and Cohen stand out as only non-quarterbacks to win the honor.
Impact Beyond Stats
- Led Virginia Union to consecutive CIAA championships (2023-2024) and a Division II playoff regional final
- Coaches and teammates praise him for leadership on and off the gridiron
- Attracted NFL scouts despite Division II status, with standout performances at the 2025 HBCU Combine
The award cements Byers' status among HBCU legends, demonstrating that elite talent flourishes at every level of collegiate athletics.