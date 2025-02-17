2025 HBCU Combine Player Spotlight: Rob McDaniel - The Next Great Hybrid Defensive Back?
HOUSTON - The hybrid cornerback/safety is becoming a mainstay position in the National Football League. The Seattle Seahawks' Legion of Boom had several players interchangeable in its secondary, creating confusion for opposing quarterbacks and offensive coordinators. Could Jackson State's Robert "Rob" McDaniel be among the next great ones in the hybrid role out of an HBCU?
"Honestly, just playing different positions helped me," Rob McDaniel commented on his versatility. "I guess knowing the defense, knowing where you should fit, and come in playing at the corner, nickel, or safety. It's just showing how versatile I am, being able to put me in different positions going there [HBCU Legacy Bowl]...I'm a very fast learner, and that's honestly what's just been one of my strengths, being able to be versatile."
Jackson State's hard-hitting defensive back, Rob McDaniel, is one player competing to be noticed at the HBCU Combine and HBCU Legacy Bowl. He's a native of Jackson and an incredibly proud JSU Tigers national championship team member.
Hopefully, this week and during April's draft, he will be able to make his family proud by having the McDaniel name recognized and called by one of the thirty-two NFL teams.
Here are several quotes from our interview with Rob McDaniel:
"Just trying to make my name show for itself."
No Matter his background
"No matter where you're from, you can make it from anywhere."
Motivation and Responsibility
"Oh, honestly, it's really just a big blessing just to be able to get to this point and be able to hopefully come into a situation where I am able t, take care of my son. My responsibility is even better. It gives me another reason to go hard because I do have a little one looking up to me. And just as though I came up, I don't want to let him down, so I'm just continuing to push hard."
The Power of Unity in Winning Championships
"You can go talk to anybody on the team, offense line, go talk to a defense player. A defensive player can go talk to the offensive player, and they'll feel as though nothing has changed."
Adapting to Life's Circumstances
"90% of your life is 99% of the things in your life are out of your control, but it's the other 10% of how you responded."
Staying Positive in Your Profession
"You got to continue to stay positive with everything you do and control your situation."
Investment in HBCU Players
"Oh, most definitely. You know, just being able to see the love and the sponsorship that these guys are showing...having all these different type of pros and legends of the game that just come in to show love...the biggest opportunity to showcase what you can do, and I'm just going to continue to use the opportunity to do so."
The Path to Continuous Improvement
"I say, you can always continue to get better. That's what one of my models is. Just get 1% better every day no matter what it is."
The Rise of Small School Legends
"It doesn't matter where you come from—having guys like having guys like Shannon Sharpe out of Savannah State, Jerry Rice out of Mississippi Valley, Walter Payton, Robert Brazile coming from Jackson State. These guys were paving a way to show you that legends don't start from them. Don't always often start from big schools."
2024 Season Defensive Stats
Robert McDaniel delivered a standout 2024 season as a key contributor to the Tigers' defense. He transferred to JSU in 2024 after short stints at Alcorn State and Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.
Here are his detailed stats and highlights:
- Total Tackles: 55.0 (34 solo, 21 assists)
- Tackles for Loss: 10.0 (37 yards lost)
- Sacks: 4.5 (28 yards lost)
- Interceptions: 3 (including 1 returned for -2 yards)
- Pass Breakups: 5
- Forced Fumbles: 2
- Fumble Recoveries: 0
Key Highlights
- SWAC Dominance: Helped JSU finish 12-2 (8-0 in conference) and win the 2024 SWAC championship and Cricket Celebration Bowl.
- Physical Attributes: At 6'2", 207 lbs, he combines size, speed, and length to excel in press coverage and run support.
- Versatility: Played cornerback and nickel roles, showcasing lateral quickness and ball-hawking skills (3 INTs, 5 PBUs).
Notable Performances
- vs. Mississippi Valley State: 3 tackles, 1 sack, and 1 forced fumble
- vs. Florida A&M: 2 interceptions and 2 pass breakups in a pivotal conference game