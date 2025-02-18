2025 HBCU Combine: Top Standout Performers
The NFL concluded the fourth HBCU Combine in New Orleans with promising student-athletes from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) showcasing their skills to pro scouts and decision-makers.
While historically underrepresented in the NFL draft, the significance of the HBCU Combine and HBCU Legacy Bowl is often underestimated for these athletes who deserve the chance to showcase their potential for excellence at the professional level.
"All HBCU guys, we got talent too," Jackson State running back Irv Mulligan told Steve Wyche of the NFL Network. "It's not just the big schools, like the Alabama's, the Clemson's, HBCU guys can ball as well."
This year, approximately 50 players had the opportunity to perform in front of representatives from all 32 NFL teams, aiming to catch the eye of scouts and make the leap from college football to the NFL.
The Importance Of The HBCU Combine & HBCU Legacy Bowl
This week in New Orleans will serve as more than just a showcase, but it could become a career-defining opportunity as well.
Wyche noted the reality is that "not a ton of players from HBCUs have gotten drafted the past few years, but several who have participated in this combine have made NFL rosters."
Making the successful transition into the NFL has been a challenge for HBCU student-athletes, however, players like "Xavier Smith, Ian Wheeler, and Brandon Codrington use these opportunities to jump start their NFL careers. Anytime you have an opportunity to work out in front of 32 teams, you wanna put on your best, This gives them a chance to hear their name called eventually as a free agent, if not a draftable prospect," Bucky Brooks noted.
HBCU Combine Standouts Players Making A Mark
During this year's event, certain players caught the attention of scouts. Notably, Irv Mulligan, the Jackson State running back, his NFL scouting report will include a performance that underscored his versatility in which he emphasized with HBCU Legends in last week's interview. "Catching the ball out of the backfield, that was a big question. He answered that. That is going to help him and give him an opportunity to get into a camp," Brooks commented on Mulligan making an impression.
Brooks explained why HBCU athletes are getting noticed at the combine: "This event is really baseline testing. So you have an opportunity to test them, their speed, their athleticism, and agility...small school standout, who participates well in these events, he might have more upside than some of the other guys that we see."
Mulligan wasn't the only JSU product's draft stock to rise on the charts of the NFL talent evaluators. Defensive back Rob McDaniel's size and drills were impressive. McDaniel's consistent performance during the combine underscored his readiness for the next level of competition.
McDaniel's "Long, athletic, lean. You like to see those traits. He's a guy that can line up in the box or play in the deep middle. He's really helped himself with his work this week," Brook stated.
Also Kendall Bohler out of Florida A&M will be on many scouting reports showing a real NFL upside at the HBCU Combine. Bohler turned in a 4.5-second 40-yard dash. His fluid footwork, quick reactions, and agile movements cemented his status as an attractive prospect for NFL teams.
One of the more interesting candidates emerged was North Carolina Central’s wide receiver Joaquin Davis. His speed and length amazed scouts with clocking a 4.44-second 40-yard dash. His combination of speed and a 40-inch vertical leap not only caught their eye with his potential to be a red-zone threat in the NFL.
Still watch how HBCU rusher of the year, Jada Byers, the running back from Virginia Union. Although his 40-yard dash time wasn’t what he hoped, his skills and performance throughout the week, particularly moving toward the Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl.
HBCU talent evaulator Gerald Huggins included other notable performers:
- Fred Stokes
- Quantez Mansfield
- Elijah Williams
- Sadiq Salawu
- Jason Ivey
- Myles Crawley
- Jeremiah Pruitte
The Outlook
The HBCU Combine is a beacon of opportunity and potential for these young athletes The stories of their dedication, skill, and raw talent is well represented by players like Irv Mulligan, Joaquin Davis, Kendall Bohler, and Robert McDaniel. Will yesterday's highlight and this week at HBCU Legacy Bowl practices light the pathways to professional football?
We shall see.
