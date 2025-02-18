HBCU Legends

2025 HBCU Combine: Top Standout Performers

The NFL's HBCU Combine continues to serve as a critical platform for athletes from Historically Black Colleges and Universities to demonstrate their potential to NFL scouts.

Kyle T. Mosley

Irv Mulligan Jackson State NFL scouting report
Irv Mulligan Jackson State NFL scouting report / Credit: Steve Wyche
In this story:

The NFL concluded the fourth HBCU Combine in New Orleans with promising student-athletes from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) showcasing their skills to pro scouts and decision-makers.

While historically underrepresented in the NFL draft, the significance of the HBCU Combine and HBCU Legacy Bowl is often underestimated for these athletes who deserve the chance to showcase their potential for excellence at the professional level.

"All HBCU guys, we got talent too," Jackson State running back Irv Mulligan told Steve Wyche of the NFL Network. "It's not just the big schools, like the Alabama's, the Clemson's, HBCU guys can ball as well."

This year, approximately 50 players had the opportunity to perform in front of representatives from all 32 NFL teams, aiming to catch the eye of scouts and make the leap from college football to the NFL.

Rob McDaniel defensive back HBCU Combine review
Rob McDaniel defensive back HBCU Combine review / Credit: Emory Hunt

The Importance Of The HBCU Combine & HBCU Legacy Bowl

This week in New Orleans will serve as more than just a showcase, but it could become a career-defining opportunity as well.   

Wyche noted the reality is that "not a ton of players from HBCUs have gotten drafted the past few years, but several who have participated in this combine have made NFL rosters."

Making the successful transition into the NFL has been a challenge for HBCU student-athletes, however, players like "Xavier Smith, Ian Wheeler, and Brandon Codrington use these opportunities to jump start their NFL careers. Anytime you have an opportunity to work out in front of 32 teams, you wanna put on your best, This gives them a chance to hear their name called eventually as a free agent, if not a draftable prospect," Bucky Brooks noted.

Joaquin Davis 4.44 40-yard dash North Carolina Central
Joaquin Davis 4.44 40-yard dash North Carolina Central / Credit: NFL Network

HBCU Combine Standouts Players Making A Mark

During this year's event, certain players caught the attention of scouts. Notably, Irv Mulligan, the Jackson State running back, his NFL scouting report will include a performance that underscored his versatility in which he emphasized with HBCU Legends in last week's interview. "Catching the ball out of the backfield, that was a big question. He answered that. That is going to help him and give him an opportunity to get into a camp," Brooks commented on Mulligan making an impression.

Brooks explained why HBCU athletes are getting noticed at the combine: "This event is really baseline testing. So you have an opportunity to test them, their speed, their athleticism, and agility...small school standout, who participates well in these events, he might have more upside than some of the other guys that we see."

Mulligan wasn't the only JSU product's draft stock to rise on the charts of the NFL talent evaluators. Defensive back Rob McDaniel's size and drills were impressive. McDaniel's consistent performance during the combine underscored his readiness for the next level of competition.

McDaniel's "Long, athletic, lean. You like to see those traits. He's a guy that can line up in the box or play in the deep middle. He's really helped himself with his work this week," Brook stated.  

Kendall Bohler 40-yard dash time Florida A&M
Kendall Bohler 40-yard dash time Florida A&M / Credit: NFL Network

Also Kendall Bohler out of Florida A&M will be on many scouting reports showing a real NFL upside at the HBCU Combine. Bohler turned in a 4.5-second 40-yard dash. His fluid footwork, quick reactions, and agile movements cemented his status as an attractive prospect for NFL teams.

One of the more interesting candidates emerged was North Carolina Central’s wide receiver Joaquin Davis. His speed and length amazed scouts with clocking a 4.44-second 40-yard dash. His combination of speed and a 40-inch vertical leap not only caught their eye with his potential to be a red-zone threat in the NFL.  

Still watch how HBCU rusher of the year, Jada Byers, the running back from Virginia Union. Although his 40-yard dash time wasn’t what he hoped, his skills and performance throughout the week, particularly moving toward the Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl.

HBCU talent evaulator Gerald Huggins included other notable performers:

  • Fred Stokes
  • Quantez Mansfield
  • Elijah Williams
  • Sadiq Salawu
  • Jason Ivey
  • Myles Crawley
  • Jeremiah Pruitte

The Outlook

The HBCU Combine is a beacon of opportunity and potential for these young athletes The stories of their dedication, skill, and raw talent is well represented by players like Irv Mulligan, Joaquin Davis, Kendall Bohler, and Robert McDaniel. Will yesterday's highlight and this week at HBCU Legacy Bowl practices light the pathways to professional football?

We shall see.

Published
Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.  Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.  My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances:  WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert),  KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews:  Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns.  For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:

