2025 HBCU Football Media Days Guide & Primer
Here's a guick overview of the HBCU football media days.
HBCU Legends' complete guide to the 2025 HBCU Football Media Day covers the SWAC, MEAC, CIAA, and SIAC Football Media Days. Discover essential details about teams, head coaches, key players, locations, schedules, and upcoming events.
Why HBCU Football Media Days Matter?
- Recruiting & Exposure: Media days provide critical exposure for HBCU football programs, coaches, and student-athletes.
- Preseason Buzz: Fans and media get early insights into team strengths, player storylines, and championship predictions.
- Community Engagement: These events celebrate the legacy and impact of HBCU athletics on and off the field.
2025 SWAC Football Media Day
- Date: Wednesday, July 16, 2025
- Time: 10:00 AM CST
- Location: Sheraton-Birmingham Hotel, Birmingham, Alabama; Broadcast - ESPN
Teams, Head Coaches, and Key Players
- Alabama A&M, Sam Shade; Cornelious Brown IV, Quarterback, Dimitris Biamby, Linebacker
- Alabama State, Eddie Robinson Jr., Keane Lewis, Safety, Cameron Smith, Offensive Line
- Alcorn State, Cedric Thomas; JaCorian Sewell, Running Back, Gideon Spottsville, Defensive Line
- Bethune-Cookman, Raymond Woodie Jr.; AJ Hall, Defensive Line, Maleek Huggins, Wide Receiver
- Florida A&M, James Colzie III; Ashton Grable, Offensive Line, Davion Westmoreland, Defensive End
- Grambling State, Mickey Joseph; Nick Howard, Wide Receiver, Blake Davis, Defensive Back
- Jackson State, T.C. Taylor; Jacobian Morgan, Quarterback, Jeremiah Williams, Defensive Line
- Mississippi Valley State, Terrell Buckley; DePhabian Fant, Running Back, Kobe Byrd, Defensive Back
- Prairie View A&M, Tremaine Jackson; Travon Jones, Tight End, Jamal Marshall, Defensive Lineman
- Southern, Terrence Graves; Darren Morris, Wide Receiver, Ckelby Givens, Defensive End
- Texas Southern, Cris Dishman; Kenneth Cooper Jr., Quarterback, Damarcus Thompson, Defensive Lineman
- Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Alonzo Hampton; Jeremiah Rodgers, Offensive Line, Trey Glymph, Place Kicker
2025 MEAC Football Media Day
- Date: Tuesday, July 22, 2025
- Time: TBA
- Location: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland; Broadcast - ESPN
Teams, Head Coaches, and Key Players
- Delaware State, DeSean Jackson
- Howard, Larry Scott
- Morgan State, Damon Wilson
- Norfolk State, Michael Vick
- North Carolina Central, Trei Oliver
- South Carolina State, Chennis Berry
2025 CIAA Football Media Day
- Date: Wednesday, July 16, 2025
- Time: 9:00 AM EST
- Location: DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel RDU Airport, Durham, North Carolina
Teams, Head Coaches, and Key Players
- Bowie State, Kyle Jackson
- Bluefield State, Davon Morgan
- Chowan, Paul Johnson
- Elizabeth City State, Adrian Jones
- Fayetteville State, Richard Hayes, Jr.
- Johnson C. Smith, Maurice Flowers
- Lincoln (PA), Frank Turner
- Livingstone, Sean Gilbert
- Shaw, Lamar Mingo
- Virginia State, Dr. Henry Frazier
- Virginia Union, Dr. Alvin Parker
- Winston-Salem State, Robert Massey
2025 SIAC Football Media Day
- Date: Tuesday, July 15, 2025
- Time: TBA
- Location: Macon, Georgia - Tubman African American Museum
Teams, Head Coaches, and Key Players
- Albany State, Quinn Gray, Sr.
- Allen, Cedric Pearl
- Benedict, Ron Dickerson Jr.
- Central State, Tony Carter
- Clark Atlanta, Teddy Keaton
- Edward Waters, Toriano J. Morgan
- Fort Valley State, Marlon Watson
- Kentucky State, Felton Huggins Jr.
- Lane, Stanley Conner
- Miles, Chris Goode
- Morehouse, Terance Mathis
- Savannah State, Aaron Kelton
- Tuskegee, Aaron James
HBCU FOOTBALL
HBCU LEGENDS PODCAST
Published |Modified