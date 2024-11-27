Aeneas Williams Award Finalists Announced
OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame (OSHOF) and Jim Thorpe Association is proud to release the finalists for the 2024 Aeneas Williams Award presented by the Chickasaw Nation. This list includes the nation’s three best defensive backs in Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Division I college football based on performance on the field, athletic ability and character.
Alabama State’s James Burgess, North Carolina Central’s Isaiah Norris and Tennessee State’s Boogie Trotter are the three defensive backs chosen as the 2024 finalists representing HBCU Division I college football. This group of finalists represents three Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) conference in the SWAC, MEAC and Big South.
James Burgess
Alabama State University
Cornerback, Sr.
39 tackles (35 solo, 4 assist), 15 defensive stops, 1 touchdown, 4 interceptions (26 yards) (through 10 games)
Isaiah Norris
North Carolina Central University
Cornerback, Sr.
31 tackles (24 solo, 7 assist), 8 defensive stops, 2 interceptions, 4 pass breakups (through 9 games)
Boogie Trotter
Tennessee State University
Cornerback, Jr.
48 tackles (33 solo, 15 assist), 12 defensive stops, 3 touchdowns, 3 interceptions, 10 pass breakups, 1 forced fumble (through 12 games)
The award recipient is selected from the three finalists the Aeneas Williams Award National Selection Committee, boasting selective members of the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame, former Aeneas Williams Award recipients, HBCU sportswriters and HBCU college football journalists throughout the country.
Aeneas Williams Award Important Dates
Fri., Dec. 13: Winner Announced
The winner will be announced by the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame via press release. Information can also be seen on our website and affiliate Paycom Jim Thorpe Award social media accounts.
Tue., Feb. 4, 2025: Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Banquet Honoring the 2024 Aeneas Williams Award Winner in Oklahoma City
The official presentations of the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award and Aeneas Williams Award takes place in Oklahoma City, following each respective award’s announcement. The current winner and all former winners of each award are invited each year to celebrate. Over 600 supporters attend the banquet each year, including many celebrities and dignitaries.
For more information about the Aeneas Williams Award, past award recipients and to check-in on upcoming award key dates, visit .
Follow up with Aeneas Williams Award in-season news on our Paycom Jim Thorpe Award socials: Instagram (@jimthorpeaward), X (@jimthorpeaward), and Facebook (Paycom Jim Thorpe Award).