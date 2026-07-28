Alabama State Accepts NCAA Ruling, Questions Penalty Disparity With Arizona

MONTGOMERY -- Alabama State University has accepted the NCAA Committee on Infractions ruling, which puts the school on three years of probation, includes a $30,000 fine, and adds a financial penalty equal to 1% of the football program's budget. The university will not appeal, but its leaders say the case shows a concerning inconsistency in how the NCAA handles infractions.

University officials say Alabama State received one of the NCAA's most serious penalties for actions linked to a former athletics employee. In contrast, the University of Arizona got only a minor violation after certifying and playing the same student-athlete at the center of the investigation.

"The Committee's reduction confirms what we have maintained from the outset — this case was improperly elevated," Alabama State Vice President and Director of Athletics Dr. Jason Cable said. "The underlying conduct, tied to the former Sports Information Director and head coach, simply does not justify placement among the most severe cases in collegiate athletics. While we recognize the adjustment, we firmly believe the record supports a further reduction."

Alabama State Hornets | ASU Athletics

What the NCAA Found

According to the NCAA's negotiated resolution, a former Alabama State sports information director altered one football student-athlete's participation statistics on the athletics website during the 2019 season, reportedly at the direction of the former head football coach.

The Committee on Infractions decided that changing the records was intentional misconduct involving official competition records. While some factors reduced the case from Level I Aggravated to Level I Mitigated, the committee still found it met the standards for a Level I violation under NCAA rules.

Importantly, the case did not include findings of a lack of institutional control or failure to monitor. These allegations often arise in major NCAA infractions cases involving athletic departments.

Alabama State has repeatedly argued that this difference should have been more important in deciding the final classification.

Why the Arizona Case Became Part of the Discussion

The altered 2019 statistics resurfaced five years later when former Alabama State running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt transferred to New Mexico before joining Arizona for the 2024 season.

After Croskey-Merritt ran for 106 yards and a touchdown in Arizona's first game against New Mexico, questions came up about how many games he played in 2019 at Alabama State. The main issue was whether he played in four or eight games, which would decide if he kept his redshirt season.

Arizona had certified Croskey-Merritt's eligibility based on the records available at the time and benefited from his performance before the eligibility issue ended his season.

The NCAA ultimately cited Arizona for a Level III violation and assessed a $500 fine.

For Alabama State officials, this difference became the main concern.

"This outcome reflects a significant disparity," Alabama State President Dr. Quinton T. Ross Jr. said. "The certifying institution received a minor infraction, while Alabama State was assigned one of the NCAA's most serious classifications. We believe the standards should be applied consistently across all institutions, and this case underscores the importance of fairness and accountability throughout the NCAA governance process."

Understanding the Difference in NCAA Classifications

According to NCAA enforcement policies, the level of a violation depends mostly on what happened, not on any competitive advantage gained.

The Committee on Infractions considers intentionally altering an official competition record to be very different from using incorrect information during the eligibility process. This difference explains why the NCAA put Alabama State and Arizona in different violation categories, even though both cases involved the same student-athlete.

Still, Alabama State says the penalties are not equal.

Alabama State's penalties include three years of probation, yearly compliance reports, a $30,000 fine, and another penalty equal to 1% of the football program's budget. Arizona, on the other hand, received a Level III violation and a $500 fine.

"While today's decision is a downgrade from the Level I aggravated classification, we still believe that the scope of penalty does not reflect the university involvement or non-participation in this matter," Ross said.

This comparison raises broader questions about whether the NCAA's penalty system clearly distinguishes intentional misconduct from its actual impact on competition, especially when the case concerns one employee's actions rather than widespread compliance problems.

Former Coach Not Found Responsible

Alabama State chose a summary disposition process to resolve the case quickly and accepted responsibility based on the information found during the investigation.

Following a hearing, however, the Committee on Infractions concluded there was insufficient evidence to determine that the former head football coach personally directed the statistical alteration.

Donald Hill-Eley was Alabama State's head football coach in 2019, but the university's public statement does not name the coach mentioned in the NCAA case.

"I want to thank our Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics and ASU's General Counsel for their dedication and diligence in helping secure a reduction to what could have been far more detrimental penalties for our athletics program," Ross said. "The University's acceptance of institutional responsibility rests on the conduct of its employee, not on any finding regarding the former coach, and reflects ASU's continued commitment to accountability and full NCAA compliance."

Corrective Measures

The university reported implementing several corrective actions, including:

Enhanced statistical reporting procedures.

Expanded compliance education.

Additional postgame audits and verification processes.

Stronger internal oversight of athletics records.

These steps will remain in place throughout the probation period, which lasts until 2029.

Bigger Than One NCAA Case

For Alabama State, the issue goes beyond just the penalties.

University leaders say this case raises bigger questions about how consistent the NCAA is, especially for schools with fewer resources for compliance. This comes as HBCU leaders and conference commissioners are talking with federal lawmakers about college sports rules, including possible changes to NCAA oversight and enforcement.

How NCAA member schools see Alabama State's case—either as a one-time event or as a sign of a bigger problem—could shape future talks about changing the rules for FCS programs and HBCUs.