MEAC Football: Five Takeaways in the Preseason Honors as Bulldogs Pace Foes

HOUSTON -- Monday’s announcement of the 2026 MEAC preseason predicted order of finish and All-MEAC teams had a few surprises, but nothing monumental. This season at Media Day, head coach Chennis Berry will lead the defending conference and HBCU national champion South Carolina State Bulldogs into Baltimore as the favorites to repeat as the Kings of the MEAC.

Peterson and Franklin Headline the Individual Honors

North Carolina Central wide receiver Chance Peterson was voted the 2026 MEAC Preseason Offensive Player of the Year. The Wake Forest, N.C., product was a Second Team All-MEAC honoree in 2025, finishing fourth in the conference in receiving yards (720) and fifth in both receptions (48) and yards per game (60.0).

South Carolina State linebacker Jordan Franklin claimed Preseason Defensive Player of the Year. A First Team All-MEAC pick a season ago, Franklin led the Bulldogs with 62 total tackles and 12.0 tackles for loss, adding two sacks, two interceptions, four pass breakups, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

As we take a closer look at the voting, five main takeaways highlight the competitiveness of the six-team HBCU football league.

Coach Chennis Berry and the South Carolina State Bulldogs | South Carolina State Athletics

Here are five key takeaways:

1. The top three teams are separated by just nine points, and Delaware State could be the sleeper pick

South Carolina State earned 49 points and five first-place votes, with North Carolina Central (42) and Delaware State (40) close behind. Delaware State received two first-place votes and NCCU one, indicating that more voters again view the Hornets as championship contenders despite their third-place ranking. Last season, head coach DeSean Jackson and staff crushed expectations, falling in the season finale to South Carolina State. The predicted order does not fully align with each team's potential; it will be another three-team race in 2026.

2. Four schools received first-place votes, including Norfolk State, which was picked last

Four teams received first-place votes: South Carolina State (5), Delaware State (2), North Carolina Central (1), and Norfolk State (1). Norfolk State’s vote is notable because they finished fifth overall in the voting.

It could reflect someone’s confidence in the roster changes Michael Vick implemented in his second offseason, or just another pick for the home team. Nonetheless, for a team that finished 1-11 last year, there is plenty of rebuilding efforts left in Norfolk at camp.

3. The Offensive Player of the Year is from the runner-up and made a big jump to earn the honor

Eagles wide receiver Chance Peterson’s selection as the MEAC Preseason Offensive Player of the Year is a solid selection for two reasons. He represents the second-place North Carolina Central team rather than the champion, and he was a Second Team All-MEAC pick last year.

Peterson advances from second-team to preseason POY in one offseason, suggesting high expectations for a player who will be on preseason watch lists. It’s likely that Trei Oliver plans to use him as the focal point of the Eagles’ new offense under new OC Chris Barnette, previously with Alabama State.

NCCU lost key leadership on offense; can Oliver restock his talent?

RELATED READING

HBCU Football Rankings: BCFP Preseason Poll vs. HBCU Legends Advanced Analytics

HBCU Football: 12 Burning Questions Before 2026 SWAC Media Day

4. The First Team quarterback has only 30 career passes, highlighting the MEAC’s uncertainty at quarterback

North Carolina Central’s Josh Jones has served as a dynamic change-of-pace player behind Walker Harris, rather than a full-time starter. He has 30 pass attempts over three seasons and 43 carries for 239 rushing yards. His All-MEAC selection reflects the Eagles’ expectations for his potential as a starter, rather than prior starting experience.

Two points are clear. First, Jones is considered a true dual threat, averaging 5.6 yards per carry and scoring on a 46-yard run, providing NCCU with a designed-run and RPO option that complements Peterson as the primary receiver. Barnette can scheme plays for him as he did for Andrew Body. Can he accurately get the football downfield? That’s what he must prove in Houston against Texas Southern on Aug. 29.

Second, his 30 pass attempts represent a limited sample, as he saw action mostly in situational plays. Thus, his 77% completion rate is unproven over a full season. Jones remains a high-potential but unproven starter. The young signal-caller could exceed expectations.

5. Howard picked last, but could shock the field in 2026

Howard was picked to finish last, but the All-MEAC teams show they have plenty of talent. The Bison had four First Team selections: running back Eden James (a preseason Offensive Player of the Year candidate and son of Hall of Famer Edgerrin James), defensive back Kedrick Green, punter Liam Allen IV, and kicker Matt Conord. This ties them for the second-most first-team selections in the conference, behind only South Carolina State. Their roster does not resemble a typical sixth-place team.

Coach Ted White, a Howard legend who still holds the school’s career passing records and was the 1996 MEAC Offensive Player of the Year, is taking on his first head coaching job at any level. Like the rest of the league, the Bison are also starting with a new quarterback. Voters took that first-year risk into account.

However, if you listened to White at the MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kick-off press conference, he talks like a veteran head coach. He brings a strong presence and connection to winning in the past for Howard. Expect a couple of upsets in MEAC coming at the hands of the Bison.

White inherits the MEAC’s top defense from 2025, the league’s best returning offensive player in James, and a strong special teams unit. If the new staff successfully implements its system and the quarterback situation stabilizes, Howard has the talent to finish well above sixth, making them the team most likely to exceed their preseason ranking.

The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference unveiled its 2026 preseason football honors on Monday, releasing a predicted order of finish and preseason all-conference teams ahead of the league's Media Day in Baltimore. Two-time defending champion South Carolina State was the clear pick to run it back, while North Carolina Central and Delaware State emerged as the top challengers in a tightly bunched vote.

South Carolina State is the favorite, but the top three teams are close.

The Bulldogs earned 49 points and five of the nine first-place votes from the league’s head coaches and sports information directors, putting them at the top but not by a wide margin. North Carolina Central was second with 42 points and one first-place vote, while Delaware State was close behind with 40 points and actually had more first-place votes (two) than the Eagles. Morgan State, Norfolk State, and Howard completed the six-team order, with Norfolk State getting the last first-place vote.

Preseason Predicted Order of Finish



1. South Carolina State - 49 (5)



2. North Carolina Central - 42 (1)



3. Delaware State - 40 (2)



4. Morgan State - 25



5. Norfolk State -18 (1)



6. Howard -15

Bulldogs Dominate the First Team

South Carolina State’s preseason ranking was backed up by the all-conference teams, as the Bulldogs led all programs with nine First Team selections on offense and defense. North Carolina Central and Howard each had four, Morgan State had three, and Norfolk State and Delaware State each had two first-team honorees.

Notably, Howard running back Eden James, who has been mentioned as a possible preseason Offensive Player of the Year, earned First Team honors at running back, even though his Bison were picked to finish last.

Preseason All-MEAC First & Second Team

First Team (Offense)

QB - Josh Jones (North Carolina Central)

RB - Eden James (Howard)

RB - Tyler Smith (South Carolina State)

WR - Chance Peterson (North Carolina Central)

WR - Darius Thompson (South Carolina State)

TE - Alex Simmons (Morgan State)

C - James Reddick II (South Carolina State)

OL - Moses Umoren (South Carolina State)

OL - AC McMoore (North Carolina Central)

OL - Ryan Nolan (Norfolk State)

OL - Diu Dau (Delaware State)

First Team (Defense)

DL - Joshua Barker (South Carolina State)

DL - Ka’Von Chisolm (South Carolina State)

DL - Jordan Dollard (South Carolina State)

DL - Jaylen Williams (Norfolk State)

LB - Jordan Franklin (South Carolina State)

LB - Isaiah Lawson (North Carolina Central)

LB - Arturo Mattocks (Morgan State)

DB - Kedrick Green (Howard)

DB - Wayne Favors (Delaware State)

DB - Sharmari Reed (South Carolina State)

DB - Aki Harvey (Morgan State)

P - Liam Allen IV (Howard)

K - Matt Conord (Howard)

RS - Mehki Wall (North Carolina Central)

Second Team (Offense)

QB - Ja'Shawn Scroggins (Howard)

RB - Josh Shaw (South Carolina State)

RB - Keith Jenkins Jr. (Morgan State)

WR - Justin Perry (Morgan State)

WR - Nate Stewart (Delaware State)

TE - Rodney Lesane (North Carolina Central)

C - Holly Saint-Melus (North Carolina Central)**

C - Jack Smoot (Norfolk State)**

OL - Kiande Marsh (South Carolina State)

OL - Tyler Leinberger (Norfolk State)

OL - Taron Williams (North Carolina Central)

OL - Victor Goree (North Carolina Central)

Second Team (Defense)

DL - Quoy Rainey (Delaware State)

DL - Miguel Rijo (Norfolk State)

DL - Justin Dutton (Morgan State)

DL - Kristopher Boyd (Morgan State)

LB - Kaleb Broadbent (Norfolk State)

LB - Roderick Kelly (South Carolina State)

LB - Quentin Johnson (Delaware State)

DB - Kwantre Harry (South Carolina State)

DB - Nasir Bashir (Norfolk State)

DB - Jakarri Martin (North Carolina Central)

DB - Stephon Hall (Norfolk State)

P - Shane Messenger (Morgan State)

K - Jake Walker (Norfolk State)

RS - Malique Leatherbury (Morgan State)

**Indicates Tie

Kickoff Will Soon Be Here

The 2026 MEAC season officially begins on Saturday, Aug. 29, with the annual MEAC/SWAC Challenge at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta. Howard and Alabama A&M will face off in a nationally televised game on ABC at 7:30 p.m. ET. This will be the first game of the Coach Ted White era at Howard.