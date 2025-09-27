Alabama State Defeats Florida A&M, Makes A SWAC East Statement
Alabama State made a statement to all of HBCU football with a commanding 42-14 victory against Florida A&M at Bragg Memorial Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida. The Hornets' rushing attack gained 299 yards versus the Rattlers' Dark Cloud defense.
Alabama State is 3-1 overall, 1-0 in the SWAC after today's victory.
The Bama State receiving corps only had 106 yards of offense, and wide receiver Jalen Jones scored two touchdowns on strikes from quarterback Andrew Body.
The Hornets' signal-caller had a rather pedestrian afternoon, completing 10 of 18 passes for 106 yards, two touchdowns, and a 141.7 quarterback rating. He also rushed 8 times for 44 yards.
Running back Jamarie Hostzclaw paced all rushers with 22 carries for 135 yards (6.1 YPR) on the ground. However, running back Marcus Harris pulled off a "hat trick" rushing for three Hornets' touchdowns, two in the second half.
FIRST HALF SCORING
- Alabama State finished the first half with two touchdowns, giving them a 14-6 lead over Florida A&M. Harris scored a two-yard burst to the left in the 1st quarter, and Body connected with Jalen Jones for 4 yards for a 2nd quarter score — 14-play and 8-play drives.
- Rattlers running back Thad Franklin Jr. rushed for a four-yard touchdown at 3:16 in the 2nd. 12 plays for 66 yards in 6:42 minutes.
SECOND HALF SCORING
- On an off-schedule play, Andrew Body threw a 39-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Jalen Jones to lead 21-6. Harris rushed for two touchdowns of 3 and 24 yards, giving the Hornets a 35-6 advantage with 7:52 in the 4th. Drives: 7 plays for 50 yards and six plays for 43 yards.
- RJ Johnson III completed a 1-yard touchdown to Miles Campbell. Lawrence Goldie caught the two-point conversion. 35-14 with 3:03 on the clock. 13-play, 75-yard drive in 4:49.
- Hornets rusher JR Gardner cruised to a 27-yard touchdown with 1:53 left in the game. He capped off a 3-play, 44-yard drive.
NEXT UP
Bama State will host a formidable Bethune-Cookman team at 2 PM CT on Saturday, October 4, in Montgomery, Alabama. The Wildcats defeated Alabama A&M, 41-34, in Week 5.
Florida A&M has a meeting with Mississippi Valley State in Week 6 at 4:00 PM ET in Atlanta, GA, at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Alabama State is going to make it difficult for teams of the Southwestern Athletic Conference this season. Robinson has Andrew Body guiding a dynamic Hornets offense. Should ASU continue its winning ways, the Week 7 clash with Jackson State in Jackson will be a pivotal matchup in the SWAC East.