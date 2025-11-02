Alabama State Will Adjust Without Body, Controls Destiny After Defeating Prairie View
HOUSTON, Tx — Alabama State breathed a sigh of relief as Prairie View A&M's last-second field goal went wide left, giving the Hornets a 31-28 victory. Eddie Robinson Jr.'s team narrowly escaped a turnover-plagued but scrappy Prairie View A&M squad, which led 21-7 at the 12:33 mark against a resilient Bama State group.
"Super proud of the guys and the coaches," Coach Eddie Robinson Jr. told HBCU Legends directly after the win. "Just keeping everybody with a positive attitude. Smoot coming in there, operating it [the offense], and just fortunate to get a W."
On Andrew Body's injury status, Robinson initially said, "We'll see what exactly is going on. We'll check him out and we'll let everybody know." Later in the press conference, he added, "With Andrew Body getting hurt, we don't know the extent of the injury. Hopefully, he will be back this year."
The Hornets improved to 6-2 overall and 4-2 in SWAC play. The win at Prairie View keeps Alabama State tied atop the East Division standings with Jackson State and Bethune-Cookman.
Panthers Must Clean Up Turnovers Going Forward
Deontre Morris intercepted two of Cam Peters' four passes to help power what players called a "team win" in postgame celebrations.
"Four picks ain't okay for nobody," Coach Tremaine Jackson said. "We got to look at why that happened — that can't happen. We'll look at that and see what we could have done better there."
Jackson reminded reporters that the Panthers had only six turnovers before facing Alabama State; they now have 10 on the season.
Andrew Body Injury Raises Questions for Hornets’ Title Run
Although Eddie Robinson Jr.'s team narrowly avoided its second SWAC loss, losing star quarterback Andrew Body could jeopardize the Hornets' East Division campaign.
Body was injured in the end zone after extending his right arm with the football to cross the goal line on a four-yard run. In scrum, he appeared to sustain a hand or shoulder injury. Alabama State did not confirm specifics after the game.
Afterward, Body told HBCU Legends, "I'll be okay." Observers noted that he wore a black Adidas zip-up jacket covering his upper torso and that his right arm appeared immobile.
He finished the contest completing five passes for 79 yards and rushing five times for 29 yards and two touchdowns.
Sticking With Cam Peters
Prairie View’s Cameron Peters struggled through the middle quarters, throwing four interceptions. Two of those came off tipped passes by Alabama State’s defensive front, which set up short fields and quick scores for the Hornets.
Peters redeemed himself late, leading a fourth-quarter touchdown drive capped by a 29-yard strike to Rodny Ojo that cut the deficit to 31-28.
As time expired, Peters positioned the Panthers for a game-tying field goal attempt. Freshman placekicker Alfaro Deigo’s 53-yard try veered wide left, sealing Alabama State’s hard-fought win.
Despite the turnovers, Jackson stuck with Peters over backup Tevin Carter, saying, "I just don't believe in the musical chairs anymore. We're in November. When you get in November, man, you're in the conversation. People talking about championships and you're talking about championships. I just didn't. We were going to stick with it."
Panthers and Hornets Control Their Destinies
Both Alabama State and Prairie View A&M (6-3, 4-1 SWAC West) are in control of their destinies. The Panthers will take their first team flight of the season to Huntsville to face a struggling Alabama A&M team, which has dropped four of its last five games.
"We got three SWAC games left. We go on the road to what I think is a really tough environment in Huntsville, Alabama," Jackson said. "We gotta get our guys ready to get on a plane and travel. We haven't done that this year... But it's nothing like staying in control of your own destiny."
Coach Robinson closed his press conference with, "There's no easy games in the SWAC. Every week there's something going on... It's week to week. I don't think you can look past anybody. So we'll have to go out there and prepare. But I'm looking forward to the challenge of having a great week of preparation and getting ready for the next game."
Attendance Woes for Prairie View, Again!
For the second consecutive week, Coach Jackson urged Prairie View A&M alumni and fans to attend the homecoming and Alabama State games. Attendance was limited, as only 5,962 spectators witnessed the SWAC thriller.
Game Standout Performers
Alabama State’s run game proved decisive, producing 213 yards on 41 carries. Jamarie Hostzclaw led all rushers with 127 yards on 21 attempts, while Body added 29 yards and two touchdowns, and Harris II scored twice with 20 yards on five carries.
Defensively, Denzel Johnson led the Hornets with 11 tackles and an interception, while Jalil Lenore added 10 stops. Alabama State intercepted Peters four times — by Johnson, Jones, and Deontre Morris — stalling multiple Prairie View drives.
For the Panthers, RB Chase Bingmon and QB Cameron Peters both rushed for over 100 yards. Kamren Amao led the defense with 13 tackles.
What's Next For Bama State and Prairie View A&M?
Prairie View A&M (6-3, 4-1 SWAC) travels to Alabama A&M for a 2 p.m. CT clash at Louis Crews Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 8.
Alabama State (6-2, 4-1 SWAC) returns home to host Texas Southern at ASU Stadium for a 2 p.m. kickoff the same day.
CURRENT SWAC STANDINGS
East Division
- Jackson State: 4-1 (Conf), 6-2 (Overall), .800 CPCT., .750 PCT., W1 streak
- Alabama State: 4-1 (Conf), 6-2 (Overall), .800 CPCT., .750 PCT., W2 streak
- Bethune-Cookman: 4-1 (Conf), 5-4 (Overall), .800 CPCT., .556 PCT., W3 streak
- Florida A&M: 2-2 (Conf), 3-5 (Overall), .500 CPCT., .375 PCT., L1 streak
- Alabama A&M: 1-4 (Conf), 4-5 (Overall), .200 CPCT., .444 PCT., L2 streak
- Mississippi Valley State: 0-4 (Conf), 1-7 (Overall), .000 CPCT., .125 PCT., L2 streak
West Division
- Prairie View A&M: 4-1 (Conf), 6-3 (Overall), .800 CPCT., .667 PCT., L1 streak
- Grambling State: 3-2 (Conf), 6-3 (Overall), .600 CPCT., .667 PCT., W3 streak
- Texas Southern: 3-3 (Conf), 4-5 (Overall), .500 CPCT., .444 PCT., L2 streak
- Alcorn State: 2-3 (Conf), 4-6 (Overall), .400 CPCT., .400 PCT., W3 streak
- Arkansas-Pine Bluff: 2-3 (Conf), 4-5 (Overall), .400 CPCT., .444 PCT., W1 streak
- Southern: 0-5 (Conf), 1-8 (Overall), .000 CPCT., .111 PCT., L7 streak