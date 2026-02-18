Morehouse College Names Brad Sherrod As New Head Football Coach, Boosts Program

Morehouse College has appointed veteran coach Brad Sherrod as the new head coach of the Maroon Tigers. Most recently, Sherrod led Texas Wesleyan University to a nationally ranked 12-2 record and a Frisco Bowl appearance in 2024.

Last season, the Roadrunners finished 7-5 overall and 7-1 in conference play, but lost to William Penn University 38-9 in the NAIA Football Championship Playoff.

With Sherrod taking the reins at Morehouse, they get a proven head coach who raises the standards for the Maroon Tigers to make a run at the SIAC title. He instills discipline and pride in a program eager to compete at a high level.

Sherrod's hire closes out the open HBCU football head coaching positions around the nation.

Morehouse College | Credit: Kyle A. Mosley, HBCU Legends

OFFICIAL STATEMENT FROM MOREHOUSE

Brad Sherrod, a veteran coach with more than 30 years of experience across the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS), Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), and National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) levels, brings championship leadership, proven program development, and sustained success to his new role.

Sherrod arrives at Morehouse following a two-season run at Texas Wesleyan in which he posted a 17–6 overall record, including a 10–1 mark in 2024, and guided the Rams to two NAIA playoff appearances.

Sherrod most recently served as head football coach at Texas Wesleyan University, where he quickly elevated the Rams into one of the NAIA's top programs. In his debut season (2024), he led Texas Wesleyan to a historic 10–1 overall record, a perfect 8–0 conference mark, and the program's first Sooner Athletic Conference championship. The Rams advanced to the second round of the NAIA Playoffs and ranked among the nation's top scoring offenses. In his second season, Sherrod continued his success by guiding Texas Wesleyan to a share of the conference championship and a second consecutive NAIA Playoff appearance, marking the first back-to-back postseason berths in program history.

"Coach Sherrod is a proven program builder with a track record of sustained success and postseason performance," said Harold Ellis '92, Director of Athletics at Morehouse College. "More importantly, he understands what it means to develop young men with purpose. Morehouse football has always stood for excellence, discipline, and leadership. We believe Coach Sherrod is the right leader to carry that tradition forward."

During his time at Texas Wesleyan, Sherrod's teams established a consistent standard on both sides of the ball, pairing conference success with national postseason opportunities. His leadership helped position the program among the NAIA's notable risers, culminating in back-to-back playoff berths.

"I'm honored to join Morehouse College and guiding this program is a responsibility that I do not take lightly," Sherrod said. "Our goal will be to build a championship-caliber program rooted in toughness, accountability, and brotherhood, while representing the College the right way on and off the field. I want to thank President (Dr. F. DuBois) Bowman, AD Harold Ellis, and everyone involved in the selection process for believing in me."

Prior to Texas Wesleyan, Sherrod spent three seasons at UTSA, helping lead the Roadrunners through one of the most successful stretches in program history. UTSA captured back-to-back conference championships, earned multiple national Top-25 rankings, and made three consecutive bowl appearances. His linebacking units were central to a defense that ranked nationally in takeaways, rushing defense, sacks, and tackles for loss.

Sherrod's coaching résumé also includes roles at Wake Forest, Sam Houston State, Delaware, Elon, Tennessee State, Western Carolina, East Tennessee State, and UMass. As a coordinator and position coach, he has helped teams achieve conference titles, playoff appearances, bowl victories, and national rankings while developing All-Americans, all-conference performers, and NFL talent.

A former team captain at Duke University, Sherrod earned second-team All-ACC and Academic All-ACC honors. He holds a bachelor's degree in history from Duke and a master's degree in sport management from Western Carolina University.

Sherrod and his wife, Monique, have two children, Elijah and Angelena.

Sherrod will begin his duties immediately, working with current student-athletes, assembling his staff, and preparing the Maroon Tigers for the upcoming season.