Andrew Body Adds Two Player Of The Year Honors To His 2025 Trophy Case

In 2025, Andrew Body received two additional awards for his outstanding performance. On Monday, BOXTOROW announced him as the 2025 HBCU Offensive Player of the Year. Additionally, Stats Perform named him its 2025 HBCU Player of the Year.

BOXTROW SUPERLATIVES

Body, a redshirt-junior from Corpus Christi, Texas, was named the SWAC Offensive Player of the Year. He leads the SWAC in total offense (352.5), passing yards per game (202.9), passing touchdowns, TD-to-INT ratio (24-1), pass efficiency (202.9), completion percentage (70.3), and yards per carry (8.3). He is second in the SWAC in rushing yards per game (88.5), and rushed for 708 yards and four touchdowns. He threw for 300 or more yards in a game three times and rushed for 100 or more yards in a game once versus UAB (8/28).

Garner, a sophomore from Okeechobee, Fla. and the CIAA Defensive Player of the Year, leads the nation in tackles for loss (27) and tackles for loss per game (2.7), is third in the nation in sacks (14), and is tied for second in the nation in solo sacks (13). He tied for the CIAA lead in forced fumbles (3), recovered two fumbles, and recorded 55 tackles (39 solo). He registered four games of two or more sacks and had a game with four sacks versus Bowie State (9/20). He registered five games with 3 or more tackles for loss including 5.5 tackles for loss versus Fayetteville State (10/11).

Brown, a senior from Lexington, N.C., connected on 5-of-5 field goals of 50 or more yards. He became the first player in CAA history to connect on three field goals of 50-plus yards in a game (55, 53, 53). He connected on 15-of-18 field goals (83 percent) and an N.C. A&T school record 56-yarder versus Towson (11/1). Ross, a sophomore from DeLand, Fla., was named first team All-SWAC, leads FCS in kickoff return average (33.7), and is tied for the FCS lead in kickoff returns for touchdowns (2). He recorded 15 kickoff returns for 506 yards and two touchdowns.

Clark Atlanta quarterback Xzavier Jackson is the Rookie of the year. Jackson, a freshman from Tampa, Fla. was named SIAC Freshman and Newcomer of the Year. He led the SIAC in passing yards per game (300.4), threw for 2,103 yards, 18 touchdowns, completed 60 percent of his passes in seven games and threw for 300 or more yards in a game three times including for 425 yards versus Kentucky State (11/1).

Jones, a junior from Baltimore, Md., is part of a Delaware State rushing attack that leads FCS in rushing (290.9). He leads FCS in yards per carry (9.8), gaining 958 yards on just 98 carries. He rushed for nine touchdowns and rushed for 100 or more yards in a game six times.

Jackson just completed his first season as the head coach at Delaware State. He led Hornets to a 8-4 record. The eight wins are more wins than the Hornets had in the previous three seasons (7).

Alabama State quarterback Andrew Body (1) looks to pass the ball during a college football game between Jackson State and Alabama State at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, Miss., on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

OFFENSIVE PLAYERS OF THE YEAR



2025 Andrew Body, Alabama State

2024 Jada Byers, Virginia Union

2023 Davius Richard, North Carolina Central

2022 Shedeur Sanders, Jackson State

2021 Aqeel Glass, Alabama A&M

2020-21 Aqeel Glass, Alabama A&M

2019 Ryan Stanley, Florida A&M

2018 Amir Hall, Bowie State

2017 Amir Hall, Bowie State

2016 Tarik Cohen, North Carolina A&T

2015 Johnathan Williams, Grambling State

2014 John Gibbs, Jr., Alcorn State

2013 Dray Joseph, Southern

2012 Kameron Smith, Winston-Salem State

2011 Casey Therriault, Jackson State

2010 Frank Warren, Grambling State

2009 Will Ford, South Carolina State

2008 Will Ford, South Carolina State

2007 Jacary Atkinson, Tuskegee

DEFENSIVE PLAYERS OF THE YEAR



2025 Kenyon Garner, Livingstone

2024 Ckelby Givens, Southern

2023 Terrell Allen, Tennessee State

2022 Aubrey Miller, Jackson State

2021 Isaiah Land, Florida A&M

2020-21 Jordan Lewis, Southern

2019 Darius Royster, North Carolina Central

2018 Darryl Johnson, North Carolina A&T

2017 Darius Leonard, South Carolina State

2016 Darius Leonard, South Carolina State

2015 Javon Hargrave, South Carolina State

2014 Javon Hargrave, South Carolina State

2013 Darnell Evans, Shaw

2012 Brandon Thurmond, Arkansas-Pine Bluff

2011 Adrian Hamilton, Prairie View A&M

2010 Kenrick Ellis, Hampton

2009 Christian Anthony, Grambling

2008 Marcellus Speaks, Jackson State

2007 Zach East, Prairie View A&M

Delaware State head coach DeSean Jackson cheers his team the conclusion of the Hornets’ 28-17 loss to South Carolina State at Alumni Stadium on Nov. 22, 2025. | William Bretzger/Delaware News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

COACHES OF THE YEAR



2025 DeSean Jackson, Delaware State

2024 Chennis Berry, South Carolina State

2023 Willie Simmons, Florida A&M

2022 Deion Sanders, Jackson State

2021 Deion Sanders, Jackson State

2020-21 Doc Gamble, Arkansas-Pine Bluff

2019 Buddy Pough, South Carolina State and Damon Wilson, Bowie State

2018 Sam Washington, North Carolina A&T

2017 Rod Broadway, North Carolina A&T

2016 Broderick Fobbs, Grambling State and Jerry Mack, North Carolina Central

2015 Broderick Fobbs, Grambling State

2014 Jay Hopson, Alcorn State

2013 Rod Reed, Tennessee State

2012 Connell Maynor, Winston-Salem State

2011 Connell Maynor, Winston-Salem State

2010 Brian Jenkins, Bethune-Cookman

2009 Henry Frazier, Prairie View A&M

2008 Rod Broadway, Grambling State

2007 Al Lavan, Delaware State

ROOKIES/NEWCOMERS OF THE YEAR



2025 Xzavier Jackson, Clark Atlanta

2024 Travis Terrell, Jackson State

2023 Jawarn Howell, South Carolina State

2022 Kevin Larkins, Livingstone

2021 Shedeur Sanders, Jackson State

2020-21 Devon Starling, Tennessee State

2019 Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim, Alabama A&M

2018 Dejuan Miller, Arkansas Pine Bluff

2017 Caylin Newton, Howard

2016 Jordan Bentley, Alabama A&M

2015 Dorrel McClain, North Carolina Central and Hakeem Holland, Virginia Union

2014 Austin Howard, Southern

2013 Tarik Cohen, North Carolina A&T

2012 Damon Gresham Chisholm, Howard

2011 Greg McGhee, Howard

2010 Casey Therriault, Jackson State

2009 Ari Johnson, Grambling State

2008 Greg Dillon, Grambling State

2007 Frank Warren, Grambling State

SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYERS OF THE YEAR



2025 Andrew Brown, North Carolina A&T/Javon Ross, Bethune-Cookman

2024 DeJuan Bell, Fort Valley State

2023 Taymon Cooke, North Carolina A&T

2022 Jose Romo-Martinez, Florida A&M

2021 Isaiah Bolden, Jackson State

2020-21 Tyrin Ralph, Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Antonio Zita, Tennessee State

2019 Noel Ruiz, North Carolina A&T

2018 Malik Wilson, North Carolina A&T

2017 Trenton Cannon, Virginia State

2016 Willie Quinn, Southern

2015 Willie Quinn, Southern

IMPACT AWARD



2025 James Jones, Delaware State

2024 Draylen Ellis, Tennessee State and David Wright III, Clark Atlanta

2023 Erick Hunter, Morgan State

2022 Davius Richard, North Carolina Central

2021 Shedeur Sanders, Jackson State

2020-21 Skyler Perry, Arkansas-Pine Bluff

2019 Felix Harper, Alcorn State

2018 De’Shawn Waller, Alcorn State

2017 Caylin Newton, Howard

2016 DeVante Kincade, Grambling

2015 Lenorris Footman, Alcorn State