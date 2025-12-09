Andrew Body Adds Two Player Of The Year Honors To His 2025 Trophy Case
In 2025, Andrew Body received two additional awards for his outstanding performance. On Monday, BOXTOROW announced him as the 2025 HBCU Offensive Player of the Year. Additionally, Stats Perform named him its 2025 HBCU Player of the Year.
BOXTROW SUPERLATIVES
Body, a redshirt-junior from Corpus Christi, Texas, was named the SWAC Offensive Player of the Year. He leads the SWAC in total offense (352.5), passing yards per game (202.9), passing touchdowns, TD-to-INT ratio (24-1), pass efficiency (202.9), completion percentage (70.3), and yards per carry (8.3). He is second in the SWAC in rushing yards per game (88.5), and rushed for 708 yards and four touchdowns. He threw for 300 or more yards in a game three times and rushed for 100 or more yards in a game once versus UAB (8/28).
Garner, a sophomore from Okeechobee, Fla. and the CIAA Defensive Player of the Year, leads the nation in tackles for loss (27) and tackles for loss per game (2.7), is third in the nation in sacks (14), and is tied for second in the nation in solo sacks (13). He tied for the CIAA lead in forced fumbles (3), recovered two fumbles, and recorded 55 tackles (39 solo). He registered four games of two or more sacks and had a game with four sacks versus Bowie State (9/20). He registered five games with 3 or more tackles for loss including 5.5 tackles for loss versus Fayetteville State (10/11).
Brown, a senior from Lexington, N.C., connected on 5-of-5 field goals of 50 or more yards. He became the first player in CAA history to connect on three field goals of 50-plus yards in a game (55, 53, 53). He connected on 15-of-18 field goals (83 percent) and an N.C. A&T school record 56-yarder versus Towson (11/1). Ross, a sophomore from DeLand, Fla., was named first team All-SWAC, leads FCS in kickoff return average (33.7), and is tied for the FCS lead in kickoff returns for touchdowns (2). He recorded 15 kickoff returns for 506 yards and two touchdowns.
Clark Atlanta quarterback Xzavier Jackson is the Rookie of the year. Jackson, a freshman from Tampa, Fla. was named SIAC Freshman and Newcomer of the Year. He led the SIAC in passing yards per game (300.4), threw for 2,103 yards, 18 touchdowns, completed 60 percent of his passes in seven games and threw for 300 or more yards in a game three times including for 425 yards versus Kentucky State (11/1).
Jones, a junior from Baltimore, Md., is part of a Delaware State rushing attack that leads FCS in rushing (290.9). He leads FCS in yards per carry (9.8), gaining 958 yards on just 98 carries. He rushed for nine touchdowns and rushed for 100 or more yards in a game six times.
Jackson just completed his first season as the head coach at Delaware State. He led Hornets to a 8-4 record. The eight wins are more wins than the Hornets had in the previous three seasons (7).
OFFENSIVE PLAYERS OF THE YEAR
2025 Andrew Body, Alabama State
2024 Jada Byers, Virginia Union
2023 Davius Richard, North Carolina Central
2022 Shedeur Sanders, Jackson State
2021 Aqeel Glass, Alabama A&M
2020-21 Aqeel Glass, Alabama A&M
2019 Ryan Stanley, Florida A&M
2018 Amir Hall, Bowie State
2017 Amir Hall, Bowie State
2016 Tarik Cohen, North Carolina A&T
2015 Johnathan Williams, Grambling State
2014 John Gibbs, Jr., Alcorn State
2013 Dray Joseph, Southern
2012 Kameron Smith, Winston-Salem State
2011 Casey Therriault, Jackson State
2010 Frank Warren, Grambling State
2009 Will Ford, South Carolina State
2008 Will Ford, South Carolina State
2007 Jacary Atkinson, Tuskegee
DEFENSIVE PLAYERS OF THE YEAR
2025 Kenyon Garner, Livingstone
2024 Ckelby Givens, Southern
2023 Terrell Allen, Tennessee State
2022 Aubrey Miller, Jackson State
2021 Isaiah Land, Florida A&M
2020-21 Jordan Lewis, Southern
2019 Darius Royster, North Carolina Central
2018 Darryl Johnson, North Carolina A&T
2017 Darius Leonard, South Carolina State
2016 Darius Leonard, South Carolina State
2015 Javon Hargrave, South Carolina State
2014 Javon Hargrave, South Carolina State
2013 Darnell Evans, Shaw
2012 Brandon Thurmond, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
2011 Adrian Hamilton, Prairie View A&M
2010 Kenrick Ellis, Hampton
2009 Christian Anthony, Grambling
2008 Marcellus Speaks, Jackson State
2007 Zach East, Prairie View A&M
COACHES OF THE YEAR
2025 DeSean Jackson, Delaware State
2024 Chennis Berry, South Carolina State
2023 Willie Simmons, Florida A&M
2022 Deion Sanders, Jackson State
2021 Deion Sanders, Jackson State
2020-21 Doc Gamble, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
2019 Buddy Pough, South Carolina State and Damon Wilson, Bowie State
2018 Sam Washington, North Carolina A&T
2017 Rod Broadway, North Carolina A&T
2016 Broderick Fobbs, Grambling State and Jerry Mack, North Carolina Central
2015 Broderick Fobbs, Grambling State
2014 Jay Hopson, Alcorn State
2013 Rod Reed, Tennessee State
2012 Connell Maynor, Winston-Salem State
2011 Connell Maynor, Winston-Salem State
2010 Brian Jenkins, Bethune-Cookman
2009 Henry Frazier, Prairie View A&M
2008 Rod Broadway, Grambling State
2007 Al Lavan, Delaware State
ROOKIES/NEWCOMERS OF THE YEAR
2025 Xzavier Jackson, Clark Atlanta
2024 Travis Terrell, Jackson State
2023 Jawarn Howell, South Carolina State
2022 Kevin Larkins, Livingstone
2021 Shedeur Sanders, Jackson State
2020-21 Devon Starling, Tennessee State
2019 Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim, Alabama A&M
2018 Dejuan Miller, Arkansas Pine Bluff
2017 Caylin Newton, Howard
2016 Jordan Bentley, Alabama A&M
2015 Dorrel McClain, North Carolina Central and Hakeem Holland, Virginia Union
2014 Austin Howard, Southern
2013 Tarik Cohen, North Carolina A&T
2012 Damon Gresham Chisholm, Howard
2011 Greg McGhee, Howard
2010 Casey Therriault, Jackson State
2009 Ari Johnson, Grambling State
2008 Greg Dillon, Grambling State
2007 Frank Warren, Grambling State
SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYERS OF THE YEAR
2025 Andrew Brown, North Carolina A&T/Javon Ross, Bethune-Cookman
2024 DeJuan Bell, Fort Valley State
2023 Taymon Cooke, North Carolina A&T
2022 Jose Romo-Martinez, Florida A&M
2021 Isaiah Bolden, Jackson State
2020-21 Tyrin Ralph, Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Antonio Zita, Tennessee State
2019 Noel Ruiz, North Carolina A&T
2018 Malik Wilson, North Carolina A&T
2017 Trenton Cannon, Virginia State
2016 Willie Quinn, Southern
2015 Willie Quinn, Southern
IMPACT AWARD
2025 James Jones, Delaware State
2024 Draylen Ellis, Tennessee State and David Wright III, Clark Atlanta
2023 Erick Hunter, Morgan State
2022 Davius Richard, North Carolina Central
2021 Shedeur Sanders, Jackson State
2020-21 Skyler Perry, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
2019 Felix Harper, Alcorn State
2018 De’Shawn Waller, Alcorn State
2017 Caylin Newton, Howard
2016 DeVante Kincade, Grambling
2015 Lenorris Footman, Alcorn State
BOXTOROW Press Release